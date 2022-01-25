openbase logo
bli

blingblingjs

by Adam Argyle
2.1.1 (see all)

💲 Micro-library of shorthands for DOM selection, events, and attribute manipulation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

BlingBlingJS

Build Status Total Downloads Latest Release License

like bling.js, but more bling


Getting Started

Installation

npm i blingblingjs

Importing

// import the blingbling y'all
import $ from 'blingblingjs'                // es6 module
const $ = require('blingblingjs')           // commonjs

// or from Pika CDN! https://cdn.pika.dev/blingblingjs/v2

Syntax

Quick Overview

$()        // select nodes in document or pass nodes in
$().on     // add multiple event listeners to multiple nodes
$().off    // remove multiple event listeners from multiple nodes
$().attr   // CRUD attributes on nodes
$().map    // use native array methods

Queries

// get nodes from the document
const btns         = $('button')            // blingbling always returns an array
const [first_btn]  = $('button[primary]')   // destructure shortcut for 1st/only match
const btn_spans    = $('span', btns)        // provide a query context by passing a 2nd param of node/nodes

// cover DOM nodes in bling
const [sugared_single]  = $(document.querySelector('button'))
const sugared_buttons   = $(document.querySelectorAll('button'))

Array Methods

$('button').forEach(...)
$('button').map(...)

const btns = $('button')
btns.filter(...)
btns.reduce(...)
btns.flatMap(...)
...

Events

// single events
first_btn.on('click', ({target}) => console.log(target))
$('button[primary]').on('click', e => console.log(e))

// single events with options
first_btn.on('click', ({target}) => console.log(target), {once: true})
$('button[primary]').on('click', e => console.log(e), true) // useCapture

// multiple events
$('h1').on('click touchend', ({target}) => console.log(target))

// remove events
const log_event = e => console.warn(e) // must have a reference to the original function
main_btn.on('contextmenu', log_event)
main_btn.off('contextmenu', log_event)

Attributes

// set an attribute
$('button.rad').attr('rad', true)

// set multiple attributes
const [rad_btn] = $('button.rad')
rad_btn.attr({
  test: 'foo',
  hi:   'bye',
})

// get an attribute
rad_btn.attr('rad')        // "true"
rad_btn.attr('hi')         // "bye"

// get multiple attributes
$('button').map(btn => ({
  tests:  btn.attr('tests'),
  hi:     btn.attr('hi'),
}))

// remove an attribute
rad_btn.attr('hi', null)   // set to null to remove
rad_btn.attr('hi')         // attribute not found

// remove multiple attributes
btns.attr({
  test:   null,
  hi:     null,
})

Convenience

import {rIC, rAF} from 'blingblingjs'

// requestAnimationFrame
rAF(_ => {
  // animation tick
})

// requestIdleCallback
rIC(_ => {
  // good time to compute
})


What for?

Developer ergonomics! If you agree with any of the following, you may appreciate this micro library:

  • Love vanilla js, want to keep your code close to it
  • Chaining is fun, Arrays are fun, essentially a functional programming fan
  • Hate typing document.querySelector over.. and over..
  • Hate typing addEventListener over.. and over..
  • Really wish document.querySelectorAll had array methods on it..
  • Confused that there is no node.setAttributes({...}) or even better nodeList.setAttributes({...})
  • Liked jQuery selector syntax
Why BlingBling?
  • Minimal at 0.6kb (636 bytes)
  • BlingBling supports ES6 module importing and common module loading
  • Supports chaining
  • Worth it's weight (should save more characters than it loads)
  • Only enhances the nodes you query with it
  • ES6 version of popular bling.js by Paul Irish
  • Tested

