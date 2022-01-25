BlingBlingJS

like bling.js, but more bling

Getting Started

Installation

npm i blingblingjs

Importing

import $ from 'blingblingjs' const $ = require ( 'blingblingjs' )

Syntax

Quick Overview

$() $().on $().off $().attr $().map

Queries

const btns = $( 'button' ) const [first_btn] = $( 'button[primary]' ) const btn_spans = $( 'span' , btns) const [sugared_single] = $( document .querySelector( 'button' )) const sugared_buttons = $( document .querySelectorAll( 'button' ))

Array Methods

$( 'button' ).forEach(...) $( 'button' ).map(...) const btns = $( 'button' ) btns.filter(...) btns.reduce(...) btns.flatMap(...) ...

Events

first_btn.on( 'click' , ({target}) => console .log(target)) $( 'button[primary]' ).on( 'click' , e => console .log(e)) first_btn.on( 'click' , ({target}) => console .log(target), { once : true }) $( 'button[primary]' ).on( 'click' , e => console .log(e), true ) $( 'h1' ).on( 'click touchend' , ({target}) => console .log(target)) const log_event = e => console .warn(e) main_btn.on( 'contextmenu' , log_event) main_btn.off( 'contextmenu' , log_event)

Attributes

$( 'button.rad' ).attr( 'rad' , true ) const [rad_btn] = $( 'button.rad' ) rad_btn.attr({ test : 'foo' , hi : 'bye' , }) rad_btn.attr( 'rad' ) rad_btn.attr( 'hi' ) $( 'button' ).map( btn => ({ tests : btn.attr( 'tests' ), hi : btn.attr( 'hi' ), })) rad_btn.attr( 'hi' , null ) rad_btn.attr( 'hi' ) btns.attr({ test : null , hi : null , })

Convenience

import {rIC, rAF} from 'blingblingjs' rAF( _ => { }) rIC( _ => { })

What for?

Developer ergonomics! If you agree with any of the following, you may appreciate this micro library:

Love vanilla js, want to keep your code close to it

Chaining is fun, Arrays are fun, essentially a functional programming fan

Hate typing document.querySelector over.. and over..

over.. and over.. Hate typing addEventListener over.. and over..

over.. and over.. Really wish document.querySelectorAll had array methods on it..

had array methods on it.. Confused that there is no node.setAttributes({...}) or even better nodeList.setAttributes({...})

or even better Liked jQuery selector syntax

Why BlingBling?