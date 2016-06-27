About

BlingJS is a kitchen sink, inspired by jQuery, but more consistent, and useful in the browser and on the server.

In particular, it is more consistent about doing set-based operations.

All operations return sets wherever possible.

As much as possible is a plugin, even core operations.

So, while it supports all the same basic operations as jQuery, they behave slightly different.

For instance, the .html() operation.

in jQuery, returns the innerHTML of the first DOM node in the set.

in Bling, you get a set of html strings, one from each node.

This set philosophy means that set operations are useful:

.intersect()

.union()

These kinds of set operations are part of the "core" plugin.

Everything is a plugin; since plugins can not only extend the prototype (by returning an object full of extensions), but can also inject code into the Bling constructor (by using $.pipe), there is very little needed outside.

The core plugin also provides some cool new things, like the .select() and .zap() operations.

The .select() operation will collect a single property from every item in a set.

.html() is short-hand for .select('innerHTML') .

You can extract nested values, e.g. $(nodes).select('style.color') .

. Arbitrary nesting depth, and arrays, e.g. $(nodes).select('childNodes.1.className') .

The .zap() operation is for doing bulk assignment.

.html("new html") is short-hand for .zap('innerHTML', "new html") .

More than just simple assignment, it can also 'stripe' values across a set; and map functions over selected properties.

$( "li" ).zap( 'className' , [ "odd" , "even" ]) $( "li" ).zap( 'childNodes.1.style.top' , -> $.px @+ 10 )

This example moves every list-item's 2nd-child up by 10 pixels, and allows you to continue chaining on the list-items (not the moved children in this case).

Installation