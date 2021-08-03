Build dashboards (or any other application) using ascii/ansi art and javascript.
Friendly to terminals, ssh and developers. Extends blessed with custom drawille and other widgets.
You should also check WOPR: a markup for creating terminal reports, presentations and infographics.
Demo (full size):
npm install blessed blessed-contrib
You can use any of the default widgets of blessed (texts, lists and etc) or the widgets added in blessed-contrib (described below). A layout is optional but useful for dashboards. The widgets in blessed-contrib follow the same usage pattern:
var blessed = require('blessed')
, contrib = require('blessed-contrib')
, screen = blessed.screen()
, line = contrib.line(
{ style:
{ line: "yellow"
, text: "green"
, baseline: "black"}
, xLabelPadding: 3
, xPadding: 5
, label: 'Title'})
, data = {
x: ['t1', 't2', 't3', 't4'],
y: [5, 1, 7, 5]
}
screen.append(line) //must append before setting data
line.setData([data])
screen.key(['escape', 'q', 'C-c'], function(ch, key) {
return process.exit(0);
});
screen.render()
See below for a complete list of widgets.
var line = contrib.line(
{ style:
{ line: "yellow"
, text: "green"
, baseline: "black"}
, xLabelPadding: 3
, xPadding: 5
, showLegend: true
, wholeNumbersOnly: false //true=do not show fraction in y axis
, label: 'Title'})
var series1 = {
title: 'apples',
x: ['t1', 't2', 't3', 't4'],
y: [5, 1, 7, 5]
}
var series2 = {
title: 'oranges',
x: ['t1', 't2', 't3', 't4'],
y: [2, 1, 4, 8]
}
screen.append(line) //must append before setting data
line.setData([series1, series2])
Examples: simple line chart, multiple lines, 256 colors
var bar = contrib.bar(
{ label: 'Server Utilization (%)'
, barWidth: 4
, barSpacing: 6
, xOffset: 0
, maxHeight: 9})
screen.append(bar) //must append before setting data
bar.setData(
{ titles: ['bar1', 'bar2']
, data: [5, 10]})
bar = contrib.stackedBar(
{ label: 'Server Utilization (%)'
, barWidth: 4
, barSpacing: 6
, xOffset: 0
//, maxValue: 15
, height: "40%"
, width: "50%"
, barBgColor: [ 'red', 'blue', 'green' ]})
screen.append(bar)
bar.setData(
{ barCategory: ['Q1', 'Q2', 'Q3', 'Q4']
, stackedCategory: ['US', 'EU', 'AP']
, data:
[ [ 7, 7, 5]
, [8, 2, 0]
, [0, 0, 0]
, [2, 3, 2] ]
})
var map = contrib.map({label: 'World Map'})
map.addMarker({"lon" : "-79.0000", "lat" : "37.5000", color: "red", char: "X" })
var gauge = contrib.gauge({label: 'Progress', stroke: 'green', fill: 'white'})
gauge.setPercent(25)
Either specify each stacked portion with a
percent and
stroke...
var gauge = contrib.gauge({label: 'Stacked '})
gauge.setStack([{percent: 30, stroke: 'green'}, {percent: 30, stroke: 'magenta'}, {percent: 40, stroke: 'cyan'}])
Or, you can just supply an array of numbers and random colors will be chosen.
var gauge = contrib.gauge({label: 'Stacked Progress'})
gauge.setStack([30,30,40])
var donut = contrib.donut({
label: 'Test',
radius: 8,
arcWidth: 3,
remainColor: 'black',
yPadding: 2,
data: [
{percent: 80, label: 'web1', color: 'green'}
]
});
Data passed in uses
percent and
label to draw the donut graph. Color is optional and defaults to green.
donut.setData([
{percent: 87, label: 'rcp','color': 'green'},
{percent: 43, label: 'rcp','color': 'cyan'},
]);
Updating the donut is as easy as passing in an array to
setData using the same array format as in the constructor. Pass in as many objects to the array of data as you want, they will automatically resize and try to fit. However, please note that you will still be restricted to actual screen space.
You can also hardcode a specific numeric into the donut's core display instead of the percentage by passing an
percentAltNumber property to the data, such as:
var donut = contrib.donut({
label: 'Test',
radius: 8,
arcWidth: 3,
remainColor: 'black',
yPadding: 2,
data: [
{percentAltNumber: 50, percent: 80, label: 'web1', color: 'green'}
]
});
See an example of this in one of the donuts settings on
./examples/donut.js.
var lcd = contrib.lcd(
{ segmentWidth: 0.06 // how wide are the segments in % so 50% = 0.5
, segmentInterval: 0.11 // spacing between the segments in % so 50% = 0.550% = 0.5
, strokeWidth: 0.11 // spacing between the segments in % so 50% = 0.5
, elements: 4 // how many elements in the display. or how many characters can be displayed.
, display: 321 // what should be displayed before first call to setDisplay
, elementSpacing: 4 // spacing between each element
, elementPadding: 2 // how far away from the edges to put the elements
, color: 'white' // color for the segments
, label: 'Storage Remaining'})
lcd.setDisplay(23 + 'G'); // will display "23G"
lcd.setOptions({}) // adjust options at runtime
Please see the examples/lcd.js for an example. The example provides keybindings to adjust the
segmentWidth and
segmentInterval and
strokeWidth in real-time so that you can see how they manipulate the look and feel.
var log = contrib.log(
{ fg: "green"
, selectedFg: "green"
, label: 'Server Log'})
log.log("new log line")
(Also check the new blessed image implementation which has several benefits over this one.)
var pic = contrib.picture(
{ file: './flower.png'
, cols: 25
, onReady: ready})
function ready() {screen.render()}
note: only png images are supported
var spark = contrib.sparkline(
{ label: 'Throughput (bits/sec)'
, tags: true
, style: { fg: 'blue' }})
sparkline.setData(
[ 'Sparkline1', 'Sparkline2'],
[ [10, 20, 30, 20]
, [40, 10, 40, 50]])
var table = contrib.table(
{ keys: true
, fg: 'white'
, selectedFg: 'white'
, selectedBg: 'blue'
, interactive: true
, label: 'Active Processes'
, width: '30%'
, height: '30%'
, border: {type: "line", fg: "cyan"}
, columnSpacing: 10 //in chars
, columnWidth: [16, 12, 12] /*in chars*/ })
//allow control the table with the keyboard
table.focus()
table.setData(
{ headers: ['col1', 'col2', 'col3']
, data:
[ [1, 2, 3]
, [4, 5, 6] ]})
var tree = contrib.tree({fg: 'green'})
//allow control the table with the keyboard
tree.focus()
tree.on('select',function(node){
if (node.myCustomProperty){
console.log(node.myCustomProperty);
}
console.log(node.name);
}
// you can specify a name property at root level to display root
tree.setData(
{ extended: true
, children:
{
'Fruit':
{ children:
{ 'Banana': {}
, 'Apple': {}
, 'Cherry': {}
, 'Exotics': {
children:
{ 'Mango': {}
, 'Papaya': {}
, 'Kiwi': { name: 'Kiwi (not the bird!)', myCustomProperty: "hairy fruit" }
}}
, 'Pear': {}}}
, 'Vegetables':
{ children:
{ 'Peas': {}
, 'Lettuce': {}
, 'Pepper': {}}}}})
Every node is a hash and it can have custom properties that can be used in "select" event callback. However, there are several special keys :
string
{ name: 'Fruit'}
hash or
function(node){ return children }
node.childrenContent and
children
{'Fruit':{ name: 'Fruit', children:{ 'Banana': {}, 'Cherry': {}}}}
examples/explorer.js
hash
node.children is a hash,
node.children===node.childrenContent
node.children is a function, it's used to store the
node.children() result
if(node.childrenContent) in your
node.children function to generate children only once
boolean
treeInstance.options.extended if the node
extended option is not set
{'Fruit':{ name: 'Fruit', extended: true, children:{ 'Banana': {}, 'Cherry': {}}}}
var markdown = contrib.markdown()
markdown.setMarkdown('# Hello \n blessed-contrib renders markdown using `marked-terminal`')
You can use 256 colors (source):
function randomColor() {
return [Math.random() * 255,Math.random()*255, Math.random()*255]
}
line = contrib.line(
{
...
, style: { line: randomColor(), text: randomColor(), baseline: randomColor() }
})
A grid layout can auto position your elements in a grid layout. When using a grid, you should not create the widgets, rather specify to the grid which widget to create and with which params. Each widget can span multiple rows and columns.
var screen = blessed.screen()
var grid = new contrib.grid({rows: 12, cols: 12, screen: screen})
//grid.set(row, col, rowSpan, colSpan, obj, opts)
var map = grid.set(0, 0, 4, 4, contrib.map, {label: 'World Map'})
var box = grid.set(4, 4, 4, 4, blessed.box, {content: 'My Box'})
screen.render()
A carousel layout switches between different views based on time or keyboard activity. One use case is an office dashboard with rotating views:
var blessed = require('blessed')
, contrib = require('./')
, screen = blessed.screen()
function page1(screen) {
var map = contrib.map()
screen.append(map)
}
function page2(screen) {
var line = contrib.line(
{ width: 80
, height: 30
, left: 15
, top: 12
, xPadding: 5
, label: 'Title'
})
var data = [ { title: 'us-east',
x: ['t1', 't2', 't3', 't4'],
y: [0, 0.0695652173913043, 0.11304347826087, 2],
style: {
line: 'red'
}
}
]
screen.append(line)
line.setData(data)
}
screen.key(['escape', 'q', 'C-c'], function(ch, key) {
return process.exit(0);
});
var carousel = new contrib.carousel( [page1, page2]
, { screen: screen
, interval: 3000 //how often to switch views (set 0 to never swicth automatically)
, controlKeys: true //should right and left keyboard arrows control view rotation
})
carousel.start()
A simple dashboard
var blessed = require('blessed')
, contrib = require('blessed-contrib')
, screen = blessed.screen()
, grid = new contrib.grid({rows: 1, cols: 2, screen: screen})
var line = grid.set(0, 0, 1, 1, contrib.line,
{ style:
{ line: "yellow"
, text: "green"
, baseline: "black"}
, xLabelPadding: 3
, xPadding: 5
, label: 'Stocks'})
var map = grid.set(0, 1, 1, 1, contrib.map, {label: 'Servers Location'})
var lineData = {
x: ['t1', 't2', 't3', 't4'],
y: [5, 1, 7, 5]
}
line.setData([lineData])
screen.key(['escape', 'q', 'C-c'], function(ch, key) {
return process.exit(0);
});
screen.render()
Rich dashboard
If you see questions marks or some (or all) missign characters try running with these env vars to fix encoding / terminal:
$> LANG=en_US.utf8 TERM=xterm-256color node your-code.js
This library is under the MIT License