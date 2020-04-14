openbase logo
blendid

by vigetlabs
4.5.3 (see all)

A delicious blend of gulp tasks combined into a configurable asset pipeline and static site builder

Documentation
Readme

Blendid

Blendid is a delicious stand-alone blend of tasks and build tools poured together as a full-featured modern asset pipeline. It can be used as-is as a static site builder, or can be configured and integrated into your own development environment and site or app structure.

Heads up

The Viget team is no longer actively developing Blendid. We will continue to maintain it for existing clients, and if you're interesting in becoming a maintainer get in touch!

Quick start on a fresh project (empty directory)

yarn init
yarn add blendid
yarn run blendid init
yarn run blendid

This will create default src and config files in your directory and start compiling and live-updating files! Try editing them and watch your browser auto-update!

Documentation

Full documentation is available on the Wiki

Code At Viget

Visit code.viget.com to see more projects from Viget.

