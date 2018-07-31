Blend4Web: Award-Winning 3D Web Solution
Blend4Web is a tool for creating interactive, web-based 3D content. The framework can be used for showcasing products, e-learning, game development, advertising and web design.
Why Blend4Web?
This repo mirrors the community edition SDK distribution which can also be
downloaded from the official site <https://www.blend4web.com/en/downloads/>_.
Demos
Tutorials
You need a compatible version of Blender installed in order to use Blend4Web.
.. image:: https://www.blend4web.com/doc/en/_images/user_preferences_sdk_path.png :alt: Specifying Blender Scripts Path :align: center
.. image:: https://www.blend4web.com/doc/en/_images/user_preferences_enable_addon.png :alt: Enabling the Add-on :align: center
===================
To reveal the engine settings, select Blend4Web from the upper panel menu.
Preview scenes using Fast Preview button, located both at the bottom of the 3D View window and under the Render tab. In this case the scene will be exported inside some temporary storage and opened with the Scene Viewer.
Select either Blend4Web (.html) or Blend4Web (.json) option from the File > Export menu.
Exported HTML files are self-contained and can be opened with a generic browser right away. On the other hand, exported JSON (together with BIN) files should be opened with the stock Web Player or loaded into your own 3D web app. See this
tutorial <https://www.blend4web.com/en/article/59/>_ for more info.
Under the Render tab click SDK Index. The SDK index page will be opened in the default browser. Look through the demos, read the docs, run the Project Manager.
=======
We are always glad to answer your questions on the
Blend4Web forums <https://www.blend4web.com/en/forums/>. We also offer assistance for Blend4Web PRO owners with any technical issues which may arise (more
here <https://www.blend4web.com/en/services/support/>).
