A network controller and manager for the BLE machine network running on node.js

Documentation

Please visit the Wiki.

Overview

ble-shepherd is a BLE network controller running on node.js. It is an extension of BLE central device that aims to help you in building a BLE machine network with less effort.(Here is a quick DEMO!)

ble-shepherd has all the features you need in controlling your BLE network, monitoring and operating BLE peripheral devices. This controller has carried many network managing things for you, i.e., auto scanning for peripheral devices, storing(/reloading) connected devices records to(/from) the built-in database, configuring connection parameters, and notifying online/offline status of devices with auto reconnection.

With ble-shepherd, you can get rid of such networking things and focus on your application logics. It opens another way of implementing IoT applications with BLE devices. With node.js, you can build your own application console(or dashboard) and design your own RESTful APIs in seconds. It's easy to make your BLE devices happy on the cloud.

Installation

$ npm install ble-shepherd --save

Usage

See Usage on the Wiki for details.

The following example shows how to create a new instance of the BleShepherd class and call method start() to bring the central up.

Using noble as a sub-module

var BleShepherd = require ( 'ble-shepherd' ); var central = new BleShepherd( 'noble' ); central.start();

License

Licensed under MIT.