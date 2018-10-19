openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ble-shepherd

by bluetoother
1.2.0 (see all)

A network controller and manager for the BLE machine network running on node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ble-shepherd

A network controller and manager for the BLE machine network running on node.js

NPM

Travis branch npm npm


Documentation

Please visit the Wiki.


Overview

ble-shepherd is a BLE network controller running on node.js. It is an extension of BLE central device that aims to help you in building a BLE machine network with less effort.(Here is a quick DEMO!)

BLE Network

ble-shepherd has all the features you need in controlling your BLE network, monitoring and operating BLE peripheral devices. This controller has carried many network managing things for you, i.e., auto scanning for peripheral devices, storing(/reloading) connected devices records to(/from) the built-in database, configuring connection parameters, and notifying online/offline status of devices with auto reconnection.

With ble-shepherd, you can get rid of such networking things and focus on your application logics. It opens another way of implementing IoT applications with BLE devices. With node.js, you can build your own application console(or dashboard) and design your own RESTful APIs in seconds. It's easy to make your BLE devices happy on the cloud.


Installation

$ npm install ble-shepherd --save


Usage

See Usage on the Wiki for details.

The following example shows how to create a new instance of the BleShepherd class and call method start() to bring the central up.

  • Using noble as a sub-module 
var BleShepherd = require('ble-shepherd');

var central = new BleShepherd('noble');

// do something before app starting

central.start();

License

Licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial