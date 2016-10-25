#hey, be lazy

bLazy is a lightweight script for lazy loading and multi-serving images, iframes, videos and more (less than 1.4KB minified and gzipped). It’s written in pure JavaScript why it doesn’t depend on 3rd-party libraries such as jQuery. It lets you lazy load and multi-serve your images so you can save bandwidth and server requests. The user will have faster load times and save data usage if he/she doesn't browse the whole page.

Table of Contents



DEMO

http://dinbror.dk/blazy/

More examples: http://dinbror.dk/blazy/examples/

Codepen playground: http://codepen.io/dinbror/pen/HzCAJ

USAGE & API

http://dinbror.dk/blog/blazy/

INSTALL

You can install blazy.js with npm:

npm install blazy --save

or bower:

bower install blazy --save

CDN

If you don't want to host the script yourself you can link to the latest minified file:

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/blazy/latest/blazy.min.js on jsDelivr. Exchange latest with the specific version number if you want to lock it in.

WHY BE LAZY?

bLazy is used on big sites with millions of monthly visitors so it has been tested out in the real world.

bLazy is written in pure JavaScript why it doesn’t depend on 3rd-party libraries such as jQuery.

bLazy is lightweight, less than 1.4KB and less than 1.25KB if you don't need IE7- support.

bLazy is very fast. It has focus on performance why it also auto-destroys when it's done lazy loading.

bLazy can lazy load all types of images including background images.

bLazy is future-proof. It supports srcset and the picture element.

bLazy can serve retina images on retina devices.

bLazy can lazy load everything with a src like iframes, HTML5 videos, scripts, unity games etc.

bLazy supports all browsers used today including legacy browsers like IE7 and 8.

bLazy supports all main module formats like AMD, CommonJS and globals.

WISHLIST/NEW FEATURES REQUESTED BY YOU

Only preload "first frame" of progressive jpegs.

Add support for CSS background property; image-set (caniuse).

Add a class when the lazyloading begins.

Option to keen load once on screen images have loaded.

Add option to disable success/error classes

Animate the container that contains the image you lazy load. You can do that today by adding/removing a class in the success callback.

CHANGELOG

v 1.8.2 (2016/10/25)

Added null check in public load function.

function. Bugfix: Fixed this issue defaulting to window when passing revalidate or destroy in setTimeout as reference #73 and #112. Thanks PeteDuncanson.

issue defaulting to window when passing or in setTimeout as reference #73 and #112. Thanks PeteDuncanson. Bugfix: If parts of container is outside window use the viewport boundaries #113 and #114. Thanks dbirkbeck.

v 1.8.1 (2016/10/22)

Bugfix: Created polyfill and check for support of Element.closest which was introduced in the container fix in v. 1.8.0.

v 1.8.0 (2016/10/16)

Bugfix: Non-visible images being loaded inside container #23 and #96.

v 1.7.1 (2016/10/14)

Bugfix: In safari the picture element always loaded the default/fallback image #92.

v 1.7.0 (2016/10/10)

Bugfix: When lazyloading picture elements it also loaded the fallback/regular image #92 and 108. Thanks @idoshamun

Refactored loadElement function to avoid redundancy.

v 1.6.4 (2016/10/08)

Bugfix: When lazyloading srcset images it also loaded the fallback/regular image #99. Thanks @m0uH

v 1.6.3 (2016/09/30)

Changed event listener to passive listener #106. Thanks @idoshamun

Added support for web components (shadow dom) #107. Thanks again @idoshamun

v 1.6.2 (2016/05/09)

Fixed bug introduced in v.1.6.0, not using retina/breakpoint src #90.

v 1.6.1 (2016/05/02)

Implemented a workaround for onload/onerror bug introduced in chrome v50, LINK. Fixed #85.

v 1.6.0 (2016/04/30)

Added support for srcset and the picture element. Fixed #69, #75, #77 and #82.

Added support for lazy load of videos with sources. Fixed #81.

Bugfix. Ensuring that error and success classes won't be added multiple times. Fixed #84.

Marked breakpoints as obsolete. Will be removed in upcoming version. Use srcset and/or the picture element instead.

v 1.5.4 (2016/03/06)

Fixed two Safari bugs: #66 and #78. Ensuring "DOM ready".

v 1.5.3 (2016/03/01)

Implemented #30. Keeping data source until success.

Fixed #47. After implementing #30 you can now get the image src and more information in the error/success callbacks.

Added example page to repo /example/index.html .

v 1.5.2 (2015/12/01)

Fixed minor bug where the error class was added when calling revalidate() .

. Minor refactoring

v 1.5.1 (2015/11/14)

Fixed toArray function so it now works in IE7 + 8 again. Bug introduced in 1.4.0. Thanks for reporting @imcotton.

Fixed #41. Added options for validate and saveViewportOffset delay.

v 1.5.0 (2015/10/30)

Added new feature. Now you can lazy load everything with a src attribute like iframes, unity games etc.

Fixed #45. Now you can pass an option if you always want to load invisible images/elements.

Fixed #49. Expanded the load function so it's now possible to pass a list of elements instead of only one element. Tested with getElementById, getElementsByClassName, querySelectorAll, querySelector and jQuery selector.

function so it's now possible to pass a list of elements instead of only one element. Tested with getElementById, getElementsByClassName, querySelectorAll, querySelector and jQuery selector. Fixed #63.

v 1.4.1 (2015/10/12)

Fixed #60. An "Uncaught TypeError" when options is null introduced in the refactoring in version 1.4.0.

v 1.4.0 (2015/09/28)

Fixed #56. Now it's possible to create multiple versions of blazy without overriding options.

v 1.3.1 (2015/02/01)

Added support for CommonJS-like environments that support module.exports like node.

v 1.3.0 (2015/01/23)

Fixed #34. Expanded public load function with force attribute, so you can force hidden images to be loaded.

function with force attribute, so you can force hidden images to be loaded. Fixed #24, #32 and #35. Updated "elementInView" function with intersection check. Thanks @teohhanhui.

v 1.2.2 (2014/05/04)

Fixed #15, when you resize the browser window in another tab bLazy didn't trigger new images in view. Thanks joshribakoff.

v 1.2.1 (2014/03/23)

When lazy loading background images it now only updates the background-image css attribute. Thanks Saku.

v 1.2.0 (2014/02/15)

Important note: renamed option multi to breakpoints because it's much more descriptive.

because it's much more descriptive. Added AMD support.

Minor refactoring.

v 1.1.3 (2014/01/21)

Fixed hardcoded retina check (isRetina = true).

Fixed "Uncaught TypeError" when data-src is null. Instead it'll trigger the error callback.

v 1.1.2 (2014/01/03)

New feature: After many requests I added the possibility to handle retina images (if you’re not doing retina-first).

New feature: Now you can also lazy load background images.

Added new option, separator . Used if you want to pass retina images, default separator is ‘|’. (data-src=“image.jpg|image@2x.jpg”).

v 1.1.1 (2013/12/27)

Fixed #1, resize/scroll events may be detached when adding elements by ajax.

Added new option, errorClass . Classname an image will get if something goes wrong, default is ‘b-error’.

. Classname an image will get if something goes wrong, default is ‘b-error’. Renamed option loadedClass to successClass so naming is aligned. Default is still ‘b-loaded’.

v 1.1.0 (2013/11/22)

Renamed success callback from onLoaded to success .

. Added onerror callback; error .

. Added the possibility to pass multiple containers instead of one.

v 1.0.5 (2013/10/7)

Fixed "Uncaught TypeError" when container isn't default (window).

v 1.0.4 (2013/8/29)

Added null check so we won't try to load an image if it's missing a data source.

v 1.0.3 (2013/8/27)

Added new option, loadedClass . Classname an image will get when loaded.

. Classname an image will get when loaded. Added support for horizontal lazy loading.

Reduced throttle time for validate.

v 1.0.2 (2013/8/7)

Fixed typo in unbindEvent function.

Added support for IE7 as promised (fallback for querySelectorAll).

v 1.0.1 (2013/8/6)

Performance improvements.

Added throttle function to ensure that we don't call resize/scroll functions too often.

Cleaning image markup when image has loaded.

##LICENSE: Copyright (c) 2013-16 Bjørn Klinggaard. Licensed under the The MIT License (MIT).