Blazing fast dev server powered by sandpack
I always wanted the super fast feedback that codesandbox provides in my local environment, so I have built a tiny wrapper around the codesandbox bundler sandpack and it runs locally 🎉
Install it globally
npm i -g blazepack
You can also use the blazepack vscode extension
Create your first create react app
blazepack create my-cra --template=react
# create the app and also start the dev server
blazepack create my-angular-app --template=angular --open
To use it in your existing create react app, angular, preact, svelte, vue cli app just run
blazepack start
It will start the dev server at port 3000 and open it in browser, you can change the default port by using the port option
blazepack start --port 3001
You can also run it using the npx command and not install it globally
npx blazepack start
You can install a new package pretty fast using the below command. It does not create node_modules so you are gonna save a lot of space 😉
blazepack install redux [--dev|-save-dev|-D]
# or
blazepack i redux [--dev|-save-dev|-D]
# or
blazepack add redux [--dev|-save-dev|-D]
You can quickly remove a unused dependency by running following command:
blazepack remove redux
# or
blazepack uninstall redux
To know the version of blazepack you are running use the --version option
blazepack --version
You can clone an existing codesandox, by just running the below commands:
Clone from URL
blazepack clone https://codesandbox.io/s/use-undo-redo-yrts1
Cloning from embed url
blazepack clone https://codesandbox.io/embed/use-undo-redo-yrts1
Clone from Sandbox Id
blazepack clone use-undo-redo-yrts1
You can export your current project to codesandbox for sharing with your friends in a jiffy
blazepack export
# use --open option to also open the newly created sandbox in a browser tab
blazepack export --open
We honour the project level
.npmrc file and if it is not found we fallback to user level
.npmrc file and then finally the global
.npmrc file. Currently we only support scoped private npm packages. To use the scoped private npm packages you need to fist login into the npm registry and add the scope config to
.npmrc
@myorg:registry=https://registry.myorg.com
//registry.myorg.com/:_authToken=secrettoken
We create two more alias for blazepack to help you with lesser typing 😇
bpk create my-cra
# or
blaze create my-cra
You can know more about the available commands and their options using the help command
blazepack --help
# get help on individual command
blazepack start --help
Blazepack exposes a Node.js API which can be directly used in Node.js runtime. Blazepack vscode extension is using the same API.
const bpk = require('blazepack');
// start the dev server
bpk.commands.startDevServer({
directory: process.cwd(), // directory of your project
port: 3000, // port on which the dev server should start, by default it is 3000
openInBrowser: true, // open the project in browser once the dev server starts
onSuccess: (server) => {}, // success callback with node http server instance when the server is ready
onError = (err) => {}, // error callback when something goes wrong
});
// create a new project
bpk.commands.createProject({
projectName: 'my-cra', // name of the project
templateId: bpk.constants.TEMPLATES['react'], // template to use
startServer: true, // start the dev server once the project is created
portL 3000, // port on which the dev server should start, by default it is 3000
onSuccess: () => {}, // success callback when the the project is created
onError: (err) => {} // error callback when something goes wrong
});
// export a project to codesandbox.io
bpk.commands.exportSandbox({
directory: process.cwd(), // path to the project that has to be exported
openInBrowser: true, // open the sandbox in browser once exported
onSuccess: (sandboxId) => {}, // success callback with sandboxId when the export was successful
onError = (err) => {}, // error callback when something goes wrong
})
// detect the template being used in a particular project
try {
const template = bpk.utils.detectTemplate(process.cwd());
console.log(`${template} is being used at ${process.cwd()}`);
} catch {
console.log('Unknown project template');
}
Run blazepack in verbose mode and share the log by raising an issue
blazepack start --verbose > blazepack.log
Fork this repository to make your own copy
git clone https://github.com/yourusername/blazepack
cd blazepack
npm install
mkdir playground # playground directory is part of .gitignore
cd playground
node ../bin/blazepack.js <command> <name> <template> # Executes our local blazepack project in playground folder
Now we can make use of
node relative-path-to-bin/blazepack.js <command> in playground folder to run and execute our local blazepack project
GPL © Ameer Jhan