Blazepack ⚡

Blazing fast dev server powered by sandpack

Motivation

I always wanted the super fast feedback that codesandbox provides in my local environment, so I have built a tiny wrapper around the codesandbox bundler sandpack and it runs locally 🎉

Why Blazepack?

It is blazing fast ⚡

Super tiny (24kb) 👌

Run projects without npm install 💃

Supports private npm packages 😉

React fast refresh ❤️

Supports React, Vue, Angular, Preact, Svelte and more 🔨

Save disk space 💾

Install

Install it globally

npm i -g blazepack

You can also use the blazepack vscode extension

Usage

Create project from Template

Create your first create react app

blazepack create my-cra # create the app and also start the dev server blazepack create my-angular-app

Available Templates static

react

react-ts

react-native-web

vanilla

preact

vue2

vue3

angular

svelte

reason

cxjs

dojo

Start project

To use it in your existing create react app, angular, preact, svelte, vue cli app just run

blazepack start

It will start the dev server at port 3000 and open it in browser, you can change the default port by using the port option

blazepack start

You can also run it using the npx command and not install it globally

npx blazepack start

Install dependency

You can install a new package pretty fast using the below command. It does not create node_modules so you are gonna save a lot of space 😉

blazepack install redux [ # or blazepack i redux [ # or blazepack add redux [

Remove dependency

You can quickly remove a unused dependency by running following command:

blazepack remove redux blazepack uninstall redux

Check version

To know the version of blazepack you are running use the --version option

blazepack --version

Clone Sandbox

You can clone an existing codesandox, by just running the below commands:

Clone from URL

blazepack clone https://codesandbox.io/s/use-undo-redo-yrts1

Cloning from embed url

blazepack clone https://codesandbox.io/embed/use-undo-redo-yrts1

Clone from Sandbox Id

blazepack clone use - undo - redo - yrts1

You can export your current project to codesandbox for sharing with your friends in a jiffy

blazepack export blazepack export --open

Private npm packages

We honour the project level .npmrc file and if it is not found we fallback to user level .npmrc file and then finally the global .npmrc file. Currently we only support scoped private npm packages. To use the scoped private npm packages you need to fist login into the npm registry and add the scope config to .npmrc

@myorg:registry=https://registry.myorg.com //registry.myorg.com/:_authToken=secrettoken

Aliases for blazepack

We create two more alias for blazepack to help you with lesser typing 😇

bpk create my-cra blaze create my-cra

Help

You can know more about the available commands and their options using the help command

blazepack # get help on individual command blazepack start

Node Interface

Blazepack exposes a Node.js API which can be directly used in Node.js runtime. Blazepack vscode extension is using the same API.

const bpk = require ( 'blazepack' ); bpk.commands.startDevServer({ directory : process.cwd(), port : 3000 , openInBrowser : true , onSuccess : ( server ) => {}, onError = ( err ) => {}, }); bpk.commands.createProject({ projectName : 'my-cra' , templateId : bpk.constants.TEMPLATES[ 'react' ], startServer : true , portL 3000 , onSuccess : () => {}, onError : ( err ) => {} }); bpk.commands.exportSandbox({ directory : process.cwd(), openInBrowser : true , onSuccess : ( sandboxId ) => {}, onError = ( err ) => {}, }) try { const template = bpk.utils.detectTemplate(process.cwd()); console .log( ` ${template} is being used at ${process.cwd()} ` ); } catch { console .log( 'Unknown project template' ); }

Facing issues?

Run blazepack in verbose mode and share the log by raising an issue

blazepack start

Development Setup

Fork this repository to make your own copy

git clone https://github.com/yourusername/blazepack cd blazepack npm install mkdir playground cd playground node ../bin/blazepack.js < command > <name> <template>

Now we can make use of node relative-path-to-bin/blazepack.js <command> in playground folder to run and execute our local blazepack project

License

GPL © Ameer Jhan