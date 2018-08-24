This repository has been archived and is no longer maintained.
If you're still interested in using a Firebase Database Security Rules compiler, check out the experimental Bolt compiler.
The blaze compiler simplifies building security rules for your Firebase database. It drastically reduces the amount of copy and pasting involved. Blaze compiler security rules are shorter, and the syntax is less fussy.
npm install -g blaze_compiler
create a rules.yaml containing the following code
functions:
- isLoggedIn(): auth.uid !== null
schema: {}
access:
- location: /
read: true
write: true && isLoggedIn()
now compile it from the commandline with
blaze rules.yaml
A rules.json will be generated which you can upload to Firebase!
You can find more about the functions, simpler rule expressions, the schema definitions, access control or inline tests.
Common expressions for reuse are defined in the functions list. A function can take arguments (they are functions).
functions:
- isLoggedIn(): auth.username !== null
- isUser(username): auth.username === username
You can then use them anywhere a security expression would be expected, for example, in the access control section:-
access:
location: /users/$userid/
write: isUser($userid)
Security expressions are the strings that used to go in write/read/validate portions of the old security rules. Blaze expressions have similar semantics but shorter syntax.
data and newData have been renamed prev and next. root has the same meaning.
The expression for selecting a child is now an array-like syntax. What was:
root.child('users')
is now
root['users']
In the common case that you are selecting a child using a single literal, you can select the child as if it were a property. So you can also write the above as:
root.users
In the new syntax, .val() is inserted if the expression is next to an operator or in an array like child selector. You only need to use .val() if you are using a method of a value type like .length, .beginsWith() .contains(...). So
newData.child('counter').val() == data.child('counter').val() + 1
is simplified to just
next.counter == prev.counter + 1
The schema section describes the layout of the data tree. It is strongly suggested you use schema to describe the layout of your Firebase, however it is possible to describe just the end points with access controls. A compiler warning is emitted if you give access to a path that is not described by the data schema.
A Firebase database schema node is either a leaf type (string, number, boolean) or an object which contains more child schema nodes. The type is specified with "type". Children of objects are specified as a map under "properties"
schema:
type: object
properties:
string_child: {type: string}
boolean_child: {type: boolean}
number_child: {type: number}
anything_child: {}
In the above example you could set
{string_child: "blah"} at the root of your database but not
{string_child: true}
You can leave a schema unspecified with {} or with type: "any".
The required keyword states which children must be present. The required keyword is only valid for schema nodes with the object or any types.
schema:
type: object
required: [child1, child2]
By default, objects can have additional children not mentioned. If additionalProperties is set to false, however, only children explicitly mentioned in the properties are allowed. The additionalProperties keyword is only valid for object and non-typed schemas.
schema:
type: object
additionalProperties: false
properties:
string_child: {type: string}
would not accept
{number_child: 5} in the root, but without additionalProperties it would.
The enum keyword constrains the value of a string types to be one of the predefined array elements.
schema:
type: string
enum: [yes, no, maybe]
The indexOn keyword adds an index for querying. This can either be specified as a single string or an array, applied to non-typed or object types only.
schema:
indexOn: name
$user:
indexOn: [inbox, outbox]
The minimum keyword constrains the minimum value of a number type. You set exclusiveMinimum to true, otherwise the minimum is inclusive. Maximum and exclusiveMaximum follow the pattern
schema:
type: number
minimum: 0
maximum: 10
exclusiveMaximum: true
examples:
- 0
- 9.9
nonexamples:
- 10
An object can have many children bound to a path variable denoted with a keyword starting with $. Note that wildchilds are not put in the properties definition. The following shows how to accept many objects as children of "/users/"
schema:
type: object
properties:
users:
type: object
$userid: {}
The use of a wildchild prevents all ascendents from being writable.
schema:
type: object
properties:
users:
type: object
~$userid: {type: string, constraint: next != null}
Wilderchilds are an unsafe but more flexible wildchild. Use them with caution. Wilderchilds do not lock the parent against writing. Wilderchildren's constraints are respected only when next!=null. This implies wilderchild can be set to null whenever user has write access to them, either by writing to the parent or the wilderchild location directly. In the above example, despite the guard against being set to null in the constraint, the constraint is not evaluated when the wilder child is set to null and thus has no effect. Wilderchilds are useful because their enclosing location can still be written, but be aware of the drawbacks.
The semantics of enforcing data integrity is different from the original rules. There is no overriding of constraints, nor separate read/write/validate expressions. There is just one field for expressing data integrity named constraint. All ancestors and descendant constraints must evaluate to true for a write to be allowed.
The following example, fixes the id of a user to equal the key, and makes the account writable only at creation time.
schema:
type: object
properties:
users:
type: object
$userid:
properties:
id:
type: string
constraint: next == $userid
constraint: (!prev.exists())
You can be sure all constraints above and below evaluate to true for a write to be allowed. The only quirk is related to wildchilds. You can't write anything above a wildchild that includes the wildchild as a descendant. They do inherit their parents constraints though, as do their siblings, so the use of wildchilds never makes the database less constrained accidentally.
Denormalization of data requires replicating a model in multiple places in a schema. JSON Schema allows importing of models across the Internet or within a document through URLs. Currently, blaze only supports in-document reuse.
Model definitions are declared in the keyword definitions object, and references are made using the $ref keyword as follows:
schema:
definitions:
stamped_value:
type: object
properties:
modified: {type: number}
required: [value, modified]
constraint: next.value == prev.value || next.modified == now
type: object
$data: {$ref: "#/definitions/stamped_value"}
In JSON Schema you are able to extend model objects using the allOf modeling construct (example). However, blaze does not currently support this. Let us know if you need it!
Writing a complex schema can be difficult. For example, a typo in a required field could enforce the existence of a child other than the one intended. For that reason blaze provides keywords for inline testing of nested schema at compile time.
examples is a list of JSONs that you expect to be accepted by the JSON schema node.
nonexamples is a list of JSONs that you expect to be rejected by the JSON schema node.
These inline tests are good for documenting intent and providing fast feedback when authoring a new schema. Note that inline tests cannot understand the constraint field, they can only test the schema.
schema:
type: object
properties:
object: {type: object}
string: {type: string }
boolean: {type: boolean}
number: {type: number }
additionalProperties: false
examples:
- {object: {name: "hello"}} # you can have extra children in objects by default
- {string: string}
- {boolean: true}
- {number: 4.6}
nonexamples:
- {object: true}
- {string: {grandchild: true}}
- {boolean: "true"}
- {number: "4.6"}
- {extra: "4.6"} #additionProperties is false, so no unexpected properties allowed
The schema portion of the rules YAML file is for specifying the data layout and constraints. Read/write access is described in a separate access control list under "access". For each entry, the scope of the rule is a subtree at, or below, the path indicated in the location field. Read access is granted to that subtree if the read expression evaluates to true, and write access is granted if the write expression evaluates to true.
functions:
- isLoggedIn(): auth !== null
...
access:
- location: "/"
read: isLoggedIn()
- location: "/users/$userid/"
write: auth.username === $userid
Only one access control entry needs to evaluate to true for an operation to be permitted.
This is an example that exploits most of the new features. It is a messaging system where users can send messages to each other, by posting to other user's inboxes
functions: #reusable boolean functions
- isLoggedIn(): auth.username !== null
- createOnly(): next.exists() && !prev.exists()
- deleteOnly(): prev.exists() && !next.exists()
- createOrDelete(): createOnly() || deleteOnly()
schema:
definitions: #create a reusable message model
message: #for use in the in and out boxes
type: object
properties:
from:
type: string
#enforce the from field is *always* correct on creation,
#and that only the *box owner* can delete
constraint: (auth.username == next && createOnly()) ||
($userid === auth.username && deleteOnly())
#you can't delete single field due to parent's required
to: {type: string, constraint: createOrDelete()}
message: {type: string, constraint: createOrDelete()}
required: [from, to, message] # all messages require all the fields to be defined
#(or none if the message does not exist)
additionalProperties: false #prevent spurious data being part of a message
examples: #examples of inline testing
- {from: "bill", to: "tom", message: "hey Tom!"}
nonexamples:
- {to: "tom", message: "hey Tom!"} #not allowed because from is missing
type: object
properties:
users: # the users subtree is a collection of users
type: object
$userid: #wildchild expression of many children
type: object
properties: #each user has an optional inbox and outbox
inbox:
type: object
$message: {$ref: "#/definitions/message"}
outbox:
type: object
$message: {$ref: "#/definitions/message"}
additionalProperties: false
access:
#append only write is granted to anyone's inbox,
#so users can send messages to strangers
- location: users/$userid/inbox/
write: createOnly() && isLoggedIn()
#the inbox owner can delete their incoming mail
- location: users/$userid/inbox/
write: deleteOnly() && $userid === auth.username
#write and delete is given to owners outbox
- location: users/$userid/outbox/
write: true
#owners can read everything in their inbox and outbox
- location: users/$userid/
read: $userid === auth.username
