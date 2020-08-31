blankie

A CSP plugin for hapi.

Usage

This plugin depends on scooter to function.

To use it:

; const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const Blankie = require ( 'blankie' ); const Scooter = require ( '@hapi/scooter' ); const internals = {}; const server = Hapi.server(); internals.init = async () => { await server.register([Scooter, { plugin : Blankie, options : {} }]); await server.start(); }; internals.init().catch( ( err ) => { throw err; });

Options may also be set on a per-route basis:

; const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const Blankie = require ( 'blankie' ); const Scooter = require ( '@hapi/scooter' ); const server = Hapi.server(); server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/something' , config : { handler : ( request, h ) => { return 'these settings are changed' ; }, plugins : { blankie : { scriptSrc : 'self' } } } });

Note that this setting will NOT be merged with your server-wide settings.

You may also set config.plugins.blankie equal to false on a route to disable CSP headers completely for that route.

Options