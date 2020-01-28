openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bla

blanket

by Alex Seville
1.2.3 (see all)

blanket.js is a simple code coverage library for javascript. Designed to be easy to install and use, for both browser and nodejs.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

79

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Test Coverage

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Blanket.js

A seamless JavaScript code coverage library.

FYI: Please note that this repo is not actively maintained

If you're looking for a more active project for JavaScript code coverage, I recommend Istanbul.

Project home page
Blanket_js on Twitter for updates and news.

NOTE: All Pull-Requests must be made into the master branch.

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

NOTE: Blanket.js will throw XHR cross domain errors if run with the file:// protocol. See Special Features Guide for more details and workarounds.

Getting Started

Please see the following guides for using Blanket.js:

Browser

Node

Configuration

Philosophy

Blanket.js is a code coverage tool for javascript that aims to be:

  1. Easy to install
  2. Easy to use
  3. Easy to understand

Blanket.js can be run seamlessly or can be customized for your needs.

Mechanism

JavaScript code coverage compliments your existing JavaScript tests by adding code coverage statistics (which lines of your source code are covered by your tests).

Blanket works in a 3 step process:

  1. Loading your source files
  2. Parsing the code using Esprima and node-falafel, and instrumenting the file by adding code tracking lines.
  3. Connecting to hooks in the test runner to output the coverage details after the tests have completed.

Grunt Integration

You've got a few options for using Grunt with Blanket:

grunt-blanket

A Grunt plugin has been created to allow you to use Blanket like a "traditional" code coverage tool (creating instrumented copies of physical files, as opposed to live-instrumenting). The plugin runs as a standlone project and can be found here.

grunt-blanket-qunit

Runs the QUnit-based Blanket report headlessly using PhantomJS. Results are displayed on the console, and the task will cause Grunt to fail if any of your configured coverage thresholds are not met. Minimum code coverage thresholds can be configured per-file, per-module, and globally.

See:

Compatibility and Features List

See the Compatiblity and Feature List including links to working examples.

Roll your own

  1. git clone git@github.com:alex-seville/blanket.git
  2. npm install
  3. Add your custom build details to the grunt.js file under concat
  4. npm run build

A minified and unminfied copy of the source can be created (see the min task).

Development

All development takes place on the master branch
Your pull request must pass all tests (run npm test to be sure) and respect all existing coverage thresholds

Contact

Feel free to add questions to the Issue tracker, or send them to @blanket_js.

Contributors

Thanks to the many people who have contributed to the project.

And thanks also to: RequireJS, Esprima, node-falafel, Mocha, Qunit.

Revision History

Feb 18-15 - 1.2.2 PR's merged, but this project is not actively maintained.

May 1-13 - 1.1.4
Loaded reverting for grunt-blanket, branch tracking reporter fixed, coverage on-the-go (displaying coverage results while a single page is being used).

Apr 28-13 - 1.1.3 YUI support added with custom adapter (and some wrapping code). CompoundJS support appears to be outside the scope of project.

... (see full revision history)

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Alex Seville
Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

karma-coverageA Karma plugin. Generate code coverage.
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
980K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
ist
istanbulYet another JS code coverage tool that computes statement, line, function and branch coverage with module loader hooks to transparently add coverage when running tests. Supports all JS coverage use cases including unit tests, server side functional tests and browser tests. Built for scale.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
753K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
jt
just-testTest framework to run JavaScript (client) tests
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
87
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kci
karma-coverage-istanbul-reporterA karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs to report coverage
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1M
internA next-generation code testing stack for JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial