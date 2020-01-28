A seamless JavaScript code coverage library.
FYI: Please note that this repo is not actively maintained
If you're looking for a more active project for JavaScript code coverage, I recommend Istanbul.
Project home page
Blanket_js on Twitter for updates and news.
NOTE: All Pull-Requests must be made into the
master branch.
NOTE: Blanket.js will throw XHR cross domain errors if run with the file:// protocol. See Special Features Guide for more details and workarounds.
Please see the following guides for using Blanket.js:
Browser
Node
Configuration
Blanket.js is a code coverage tool for javascript that aims to be:
Blanket.js can be run seamlessly or can be customized for your needs.
JavaScript code coverage compliments your existing JavaScript tests by adding code coverage statistics (which lines of your source code are covered by your tests).
Blanket works in a 3 step process:
You've got a few options for using Grunt with Blanket:
grunt-blanket
A Grunt plugin has been created to allow you to use Blanket like a "traditional" code coverage tool (creating instrumented copies of physical files, as opposed to live-instrumenting). The plugin runs as a standlone project and can be found here.
grunt-blanket-qunit
Runs the QUnit-based Blanket report headlessly using PhantomJS. Results are displayed on the console, and the task will cause Grunt to fail if any of your configured coverage thresholds are not met. Minimum code coverage thresholds can be configured per-file, per-module, and globally.
See:
See the Compatiblity and Feature List including links to working examples.
git clone git@github.com:alex-seville/blanket.git
npm install
concat
npm run build
A minified and unminfied copy of the source can be created (see the
min task).
All development takes place on the
master branch
Your pull request must pass all tests (run
npm test to be sure) and respect all existing coverage thresholds
Feel free to add questions to the Issue tracker, or send them to @blanket_js.
Thanks to the many people who have contributed to the project.
And thanks also to: RequireJS, Esprima, node-falafel, Mocha, Qunit.
Feb 18-15 - 1.2.2 PR's merged, but this project is not actively maintained.
May 1-13 - 1.1.4
Loaded reverting for grunt-blanket, branch tracking reporter fixed, coverage on-the-go (displaying coverage results while a single page is being used).
Apr 28-13 - 1.1.3 YUI support added with custom adapter (and some wrapping code). CompoundJS support appears to be outside the scope of project.
... (see full revision history)
Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Alex Seville
Licensed under the MIT license.