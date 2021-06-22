blakejs

blakejs is a pure Javascript implementation of the BLAKE2b and BLAKE2s hash functions.

RFC 7693: The BLAKE Cryptographic Hash and MAC

BLAKE is the default family of hash functions in the venerable NaCl crypto library. Like SHA2 and SHA3 but unlike MD5 and SHA1, BLAKE offers solid security. With an optimized assembly implementation, BLAKE can be faster than all of those other hash functions.

Of course, this implementation is in Javascript, so it won't be winning any speed records. More under Performance below. It's short and sweet, less than 500 LOC.

As far as I know, this package is the easiest way to compute Blake2 in the browser.

Other options to consider:

@nazar-pc has WebAssembly implementation for higher performance where supported: blake2.wasm

@emilbayes has a Blake2b-only implementation with salt support; WASM with automatic JS fallback: blake2b

On node, you probably want the native wrapper node-blake2

Quick Start

$ npm install

var blake = require ( 'blakejs' ) console .log(blake.blake2bHex( 'abc' )) console .log(blake.blake2sHex( 'abc' ))

API

1. Use blake2b to compute a BLAKE2b hash

Pass it a string, Buffer , or Uint8Array containing bytes to hash, and it will return a Uint8Array containing the hash.

function blake2b ( input, key, outlen ) { [...] }

For convenience, blake2bHex takes the same arguments and works the same way, but returns a hex string.

var KEY = null var OUTPUT_LENGTH = 64 var context = blake2bInit(OUTPUT_LENGTH, KEY) ... blake2bUpdate(context, bytes) ... var hash = blake2bFinal(context)

3. All blake2b* functions have blake2s* equivalents

BLAKE2b: blake2b , blake2bHex , blake2bInit , blake2bUpdate , and blake2bFinal

BLAKE2s: blake2s , blake2sHex , blake2sInit , blake2sUpdate , and blake2sFinal

The inputs are identical except that maximum key size and maximum output size are 32 bytes instead of 64.

Limitations

Can only handle up to 2**53 bytes of input If your webapp is hashing more than 8 petabytes, you may have other problems :)

Testing

Examples from the RFC

BLAKE2s self-test from the RFC

Examples from http://pythonhosted.org/pyblake2/examples.html

A longer set of test vectors generated by https://github.com/jedisct1/crypto-test-vectors/tree/master/crypto/hash/blake2/blake2b/nosalt-nopersonalization/generators/libsodium

Performance

BLAKE2b : 15.2 MB / second on a 2.2GHz i7-4770HQ BLAKE2s : 20.4 MB / second ¯\ _ (ツ) _ /¯

If you're using BLAKE2b in server side node.js code, you probably want the native wrapper which should be able to do several hundred MB / second on the same processor.

If you're using BLAKE2b in a web app, 15 MB/sec might be fine.

Javascript doesn't have 64-bit integers, and BLAKE2b is a 64-bit integer algorithm. Writing it with Uint32Array is not that fast. BLAKE2s is a 32-bit algorithm, so it's a bit faster.

If we want better machine code at the expense of gross-looking Javascript, we could use asm.js

License

Creative Commons CC0. Ported from the reference C implementation in RFC 7693.