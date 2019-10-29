BLAKE2s implementation in JavaScript

BLAKE2 is a fast and secure cryptographic hash function.

This is a pure JavaScript public domain implementation of its BLAKE2s flavor (currently without tree mode support).

This implementation is maintained, but will not receive new features. If you're looking for a full implementation of BLAKE2s, BLAKE2Xs and BLAKE2b, see my packages from StableLib: @stablelib/blake2s , @stablelib/blake2xs , and @stablelib/blake2b .

Installation

Via NPM:

npm install blake2s-js

or just download blake2s.min.js .

Usage

new BLAKE2s(digestLength, key)

new BLAKE2s(digestLength, config)

Creates a new instance of BLAKE2s hash with the given length of digest (default and maximum 32) and an optional secret key (a Uint8Array or Array of bytes) or config object in the following format:

{ salt: // 8 -byte Uint8Array or Array of bytes personalization: // 8 -byte Uint8Array or Array of bytes key: // 0 -32 -byte Uint8Array or Array of bytes }

All keys in config are optional.

Updates the hash with data (a Uint8Array or Array of bytes). starting at the given offset (optional, defaults to 0) and consuming the given length (optional, defaults to the length of data minus offset ).

Returns this instance to enable method chaining.

Returns a Uint8Array with the digest of consumed data. Further updates will throw error. Repeat calls of digest() will return the same digest.

Like digest() , but returns a hex-encoded string.

BLAKE2s.digestLength = 32

Maximum digest length.

BLAKE2s.blockLength = 64

Block size of the hash function.

BLAKE2s.keyLength = 32

Maximum key length.

BLAKE2s.personalizationLength = 8

Length of personalization parameter.

BLAKE2s.saltLength = 8

Length of salt parameter.

Example