Blake2b implemented in WASM

npm install blake2b-wasm

Works in browsers that support WASM and Node.js 8+.

Usage

var blake2b = require ( 'blake2b-wasm' ) if (!blake2b.SUPPORTED) { console .log( 'WebAssembly not supported by your runtime' ) } blake2b.ready( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err var hash = blake2b() .update(Buffer.from( 'hello' )) .update(Buffer.from( ' ' )) .update(Buffer.from( 'world' )) .digest( 'hex' ) console .log( 'Blake2b hash of "hello world" is %s' , hash) })

API

var hash = blake2b([digestLength], [key], [salt], [personal])

Create a new hash instance. digestLength defaults to 32 .

Update the hash with a new piece of data. data should be a buffer or uint8array.

var digest = hash.digest([enc])

Digest the hash.

Returns the current partial hash.

Set the hash to a previously set hash. data should be the result of getPartialHash() (which returns uint8array)

var promise = blake2b.ready([cb])

Wait for the WASM code to load. Returns the WebAssembly instance promise as well for convenience. You have to call this at least once before instantiating the hash.

Browser demo

There is a browser example included in example.html and example.js.

Contributing

The bulk of this module is implemented in WebAssembly in the blake2b.wat file. To build the thin Javascript wrapper do:

npm run compile

License

MIT