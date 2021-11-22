Blake2b implemented in WASM
npm install blake2b-wasm
Works in browsers that support WASM and Node.js 8+.
var blake2b = require('blake2b-wasm')
if (!blake2b.SUPPORTED) {
console.log('WebAssembly not supported by your runtime')
}
blake2b.ready(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
var hash = blake2b()
.update(Buffer.from('hello')) // pass in a buffer or uint8array
.update(Buffer.from(' '))
.update(Buffer.from('world'))
.digest('hex')
console.log('Blake2b hash of "hello world" is %s', hash)
})
var hash = blake2b([digestLength], [key], [salt], [personal])
Create a new hash instance.
digestLength defaults to
32.
hash.update(data)
Update the hash with a new piece of data.
data should be a buffer or uint8array.
var digest = hash.digest([enc])
Digest the hash.
hash.getPartialHash()
Returns the current partial hash.
hash.setPartialHash(data)
Set the hash to a previously set hash.
data should be the result of
getPartialHash() (which returns uint8array)
var promise = blake2b.ready([cb])
Wait for the WASM code to load. Returns the WebAssembly instance promise as well for convenience. You have to call this at least once before instantiating the hash.
There is a browser example included in example.html and example.js.
The bulk of this module is implemented in WebAssembly in the blake2b.wat file. To build the thin Javascript wrapper do:
npm run compile
MIT