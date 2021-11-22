blake2b
Blake2b (64-bit version) in pure Javascript
This module is based on @dcposch implementation of BLAKE2b, with some changes:
out buffer, saving an allocation
salt and
personal parameters
All credit goes to @dcposch for doing the hard work of porting the implementation from C to Javascript.
var blake2b = require('blake2b')
var output = new Uint8Array(64)
var input = Buffer.from('hello world')
console.log('hash:', blake2b(output.length).update(input).digest('hex'))
var hash = blake2b(outLength, [key], [salt], [personal], [noAssert = false])
Create a new hash instance, optionally with
key,
salt and
personal. Bypass input assertions by setting
noAssert to
true.
All parameters must be
Uint8Array,
Buffer or another object with a compatible
API. All parameters must also fulfill the following constraints, or an
AssertionError will be thrown (unless
noAssert = true):
outLength must within the byte ranges defined by the constants below.
key is optional, but must within the byte ranges defined by the constants
below, if given. This value must be kept secret, and can be used to create
prefix-MACs.
salt is optional, but must be exactly
SALTBYTES, if given. You can use
this parameter as a kind of per user id, or local versioning scheme. This
value is not required to be secret.
personal is optional, but must be exactly
PERSONALBYTES, if given. You can
use this parameter as a kind of app id, or global versioning scheme. This
value is not required to be secret.
var hash = hash.update(input)
Update the hash with new
input. Calling this method after
.digest will throw
an error.
var out = hash.digest(out)
Finalise the the hash and write the digest to
out.
out must be exactly equal
to
outLength given in the
blake2b method.
Optionally you can pass
hex to get the hash as a hex string or no arguments
to have the hash return a new Uint8Array with the hash.
blake2b.BYTES_MIN Minimum length of
out
blake2b.BYTES_MAX Maximum length of
out
blake2b.BYTES Recommended default length of
out
blake2b.KEYBYTES_MIN Minimum length of
key
blake2b.KEYBYTES_MAX Maximum length of
key
blake2b.KEYBYTES Recommended default length of
key
blake2b.SALTBYTES Required length of
salt
blake2b.PERSONALBYTES Required length of
personal
npm install blake2b
This repository includes test vectors with
{outlen, out, input, key, salt, personal} objects for testing conformance
against the spec and other implementations: