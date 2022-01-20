Why BLAKE2 for hashing? Because "BLAKE2 outperforms MD5, SHA-1, SHA-2, and SHA-3 on recent Intel CPUs" and has "no known security issues, whereas SHA-1, MD5, and SHA-512 are susceptible to length-extension". https://blake2.net/

node-blake2 provides a stream-compatible blake2b, blake2bp, blake2s, and blake2sp Hash and KeyedHash for Node.js.

node-blake2 was tested to work with the following compilers and platforms:

Compiler Operating System Architecture GCC 8.3.0 10.2.0, 11.2.0 GNU/Linux Gentoo x86_64 LLVM clang 11.1.0, 13.0.0 GNU/Linux Gentoo x86_64 GCC 5.4.0 GNU/Linux Ubuntu 16.04 x86_64 LLVM clang 11.1.0 OpenBSD 7.0 x86_64 Apple LLVM clang 9.1.0 macOS 10.13 x86_64 Visual Studio 2019 Windows 11 x86_64 Visual Studio 2015 Windows 10 x86_64 GCC 10.2.1 GNU/Linux RPi OS 2021-10-30 armv7l Cortex-A53 RPi 3 GCC 10.2.1 GNU/Linux Debian 11.2 aarch64 Cortex-A57 QEMU GCC 9.3.0 GNU/Linux Ubuntu 20.04 aarch64 Cortex-A72 RPi 4 Apple LLVM clang 12.0.5 macOS 12 aarch64 Apple M1

Prerequisites for building on Windows

Visual Studio Build Tools.

Python is required by node-gyp.

Starting with Node.js 12, Windows installer can automatically install Python and Visual Studio build tools.

Install

In your project, run:

npm install blake2 --save

or install from the GitHub repo:

npm install vrza/node-blake2 --save

Examples

Unkeyed BLAKE2b

var blake2 = require ( 'blake2' ); var h = blake2.createHash( 'blake2b' ); h.update(Buffer.from( "test" )); console .log(h.digest( "hex" ));

blake2.createHash works like node's crypto.createHash .

Keyed BLAKE2b

var blake2 = require ( 'blake2' ); var h = blake2.createKeyedHash( 'blake2b' , Buffer.from( 'key - up to 64 bytes for blake2b, 32 for blake2s' )); h.update(Buffer.from( "test" )); console .log(h.digest( "hex" ));

blake2.createKeyedHash takes a key argument like crypto.createHmac . Although it is not an HMAC, a keyed hash serves the same purpose.

Important notes

blake2.create{Hash,KeyedHash} support algorithms blake2b , blake2bp , blake2s , and blake2sp .

support algorithms , , , and . Data passed to .update on blake2.{Hash,KeyedHash} must be a Buffer .

on must be a . Keys passed to blake2.createKeyedHash(algo, key) must be a Buffer .

must be a . Just as with crypto.Hash , .digest() can only be called once.

With streams

This works exactly like it does with crypto.Hash . See b2sum.js.

Custom digest length

BLAKE2 can generate digests between 1-64 bytes for BLAKE2b and 1-32 bytes for BLAKE2s. Pass digestLength as an option to use a digest shorter than the default (maximum length):

var blake2 = require ( 'blake2' ); var h = blake2.createHash( 'blake2b' , { digestLength : 16 }); h.update(Buffer.from( "test" )); h.digest();

or with a key:

var blake2 = require ( 'blake2' ); var h = blake2.createKeyedHash( 'blake2b' , Buffer.from( 'my key' ), { digestLength : 16 }); h.update(Buffer.from( "test" )); h.digest();

Note that BLAKE2 will generate completely different digests for shorter digest lengths; they are not simply a slice of the default digest.

Copying a hash object

You can call .copy() on a Hash or KeyedHash , which will return a new object with all of the internal BLAKE2 state copied from the source object.

var blake2 = require ( 'blake2' ); var h = blake2.createHash( 'blake2b' ); h.update(Buffer.from( "test" )); var j = h.copy(); j.update(Buffer.from( "more" )); console .log(h.digest()); console .log(j.digest());

Known issues