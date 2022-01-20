Why BLAKE2 for hashing? Because "BLAKE2 outperforms MD5, SHA-1, SHA-2, and SHA-3 on recent Intel CPUs" and has "no known security issues, whereas SHA-1, MD5, and SHA-512 are susceptible to length-extension". https://blake2.net/
node-blake2 provides a stream-compatible
blake2b, blake2bp, blake2s, and blake2sp
Hash and
KeyedHash for Node.js.
node-blake2 was tested to work with the following compilers and platforms:
|Compiler
|Operating System
|Architecture
|GCC 8.3.0 10.2.0, 11.2.0
|GNU/Linux Gentoo
|x86_64
|LLVM clang 11.1.0, 13.0.0
|GNU/Linux Gentoo
|x86_64
|GCC 5.4.0
|GNU/Linux Ubuntu 16.04
|x86_64
|LLVM clang 11.1.0
|OpenBSD 7.0
|x86_64
|Apple LLVM clang 9.1.0
|macOS 10.13
|x86_64
|Visual Studio 2019
|Windows 11
|x86_64
|Visual Studio 2015
|Windows 10
|x86_64
|GCC 10.2.1
|GNU/Linux RPi OS 2021-10-30
|armv7l Cortex-A53 RPi 3
|GCC 10.2.1
|GNU/Linux Debian 11.2
|aarch64 Cortex-A57 QEMU
|GCC 9.3.0
|GNU/Linux Ubuntu 20.04
|aarch64 Cortex-A72 RPi 4
|Apple LLVM clang 12.0.5
|macOS 12
|aarch64 Apple M1
Python is required by node-gyp.
Starting with Node.js 12, Windows installer can automatically install Python and Visual Studio build tools.
In your project, run:
npm install blake2 --save
or install from the GitHub repo:
npm install vrza/node-blake2 --save
var blake2 = require('blake2');
var h = blake2.createHash('blake2b');
h.update(Buffer.from("test"));
console.log(h.digest("hex"));
blake2.createHash works like node's
crypto.createHash.
var blake2 = require('blake2');
var h = blake2.createKeyedHash('blake2b', Buffer.from('key - up to 64 bytes for blake2b, 32 for blake2s'));
h.update(Buffer.from("test"));
console.log(h.digest("hex"));
blake2.createKeyedHash takes a key argument like
crypto.createHmac.
Although it is not an HMAC, a keyed hash serves the same purpose.
blake2.create{Hash,KeyedHash} support algorithms
blake2b,
blake2bp,
blake2s, and
blake2sp.
.update on
blake2.{Hash,KeyedHash} must be a
Buffer.
blake2.createKeyedHash(algo, key) must be a
Buffer.
crypto.Hash,
.digest() can only be called once.
This works exactly like it does with
crypto.Hash. See b2sum.js.
BLAKE2 can generate digests between 1-64 bytes for BLAKE2b and 1-32 bytes for
BLAKE2s. Pass
digestLength as an option to use a digest shorter than the
default (maximum length):
var blake2 = require('blake2');
var h = blake2.createHash('blake2b', {digestLength: 16});
h.update(Buffer.from("test"));
h.digest(); // Returns a Buffer with 16 bytes
or with a key:
var blake2 = require('blake2');
var h = blake2.createKeyedHash('blake2b', Buffer.from('my key'), {digestLength: 16});
h.update(Buffer.from("test"));
h.digest(); // Returns a Buffer with 16 bytes
Note that BLAKE2 will generate completely different digests for shorter digest lengths; they are not simply a slice of the default digest.
You can call
.copy() on a
Hash or
KeyedHash, which will return a new object with all of the internal BLAKE2 state copied from the source object.
var blake2 = require('blake2');
var h = blake2.createHash('blake2b');
h.update(Buffer.from("test"));
// Call .copy() before .digest(), because .digest() finalizes internal state
var j = h.copy();
// h is unaffected by updates to j
j.update(Buffer.from("more"));
console.log(h.digest());
console.log(j.digest());