This module provides native bindings to Blake [pdf]. In browser pure JavaScript implementation will be used.

Usage

You can use this package as node Hash.

const createBlakeHash = require ( 'blake-hash' ) console .log(createBlakeHash( 'blake256' ).digest().toString( 'hex' )) console .log(createBlakeHash( 'blake256' ).update( 'Hello world!' ).digest( 'hex' ))

LICENSE

This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.