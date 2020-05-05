openbase logo
blake-hash

by cryptocoinjs
2.0.0 (see all)

SHA-3 proposal Blake

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

10K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

blake-hash

This module provides native bindings to Blake [pdf]. In browser pure JavaScript implementation will be used.

Usage

You can use this package as node Hash.

const createBlakeHash = require('blake-hash')

console.log(createBlakeHash('blake256').digest().toString('hex'))
// => 716f6e863f744b9ac22c97ec7b76ea5f5908bc5b2f67c61510bfc4751384ea7a

console.log(createBlakeHash('blake256').update('Hello world!').digest('hex'))
// => e0d8a3b73d07feca605c2376f5e54820cf8280af4a195d125ff5eadbf214adf3

LICENSE

This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.

