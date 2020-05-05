This module provides native bindings to Blake [pdf]. In browser pure JavaScript implementation will be used.
You can use this package as node Hash.
const createBlakeHash = require('blake-hash')
console.log(createBlakeHash('blake256').digest().toString('hex'))
// => 716f6e863f744b9ac22c97ec7b76ea5f5908bc5b2f67c61510bfc4751384ea7a
console.log(createBlakeHash('blake256').update('Hello world!').digest('hex'))
// => e0d8a3b73d07feca605c2376f5e54820cf8280af4a195d125ff5eadbf214adf3
This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.