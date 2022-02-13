An opinionated blade template formatter for Laravel that respects readability

This project aims to provide formatter for blade template because there is no official blade template formatter.

Online Demo

Features

Automatically Indents markup inside directives

Automatically add spacing to blade templating markers

PHP 8 support (null safe operator, named arguments) 🐘

PSR-2 support (format inside directives)

Example

Input

@extends('frontend.layouts.app') @section('title') foo @endsection @section('content') <section id="content"> <div class="container mod-users-pd-h"> <div class="pf-user-header"> <div></div> <p>@lang('users.index')</p> </div> <div class="pf-users-branch"> <ul class="pf-users-branch__list"> @foreach($users as $user) <li> <img src="{{ asset('img/frontend/icon/branch-arrow.svg') }}" alt="branch_arrow"> {{ link_to_route("frontend.users.user.show",$users["name"],$users['_id']) }} </li> @endforeach </ul> <div class="pf-users-branch__btn"> @can('create', App\Models\User::class) {!! link_to_route("frontend.users.user.create",__('users.create'),[1,2,3],['class' => 'btn']) !!} @endcan </div> </div> </div> </section> @endsection @section('footer') @stop

Output

@extends('frontend.layouts.app') @section('title') foo @endsection @section('content') <section id="content"> <div class="container mod-users-pd-h"> <div class="pf-user-header"> <div></div> <p>@lang('users.index')</p> </div> <div class="pf-users-branch"> <ul class="pf-users-branch__list"> @foreach ($users as $user) <li> <img src="{{ asset('img/frontend/icon/branch-arrow.svg') }}" alt="branch_arrow"> {{ link_to_route('frontend.users.user.show', $users['name'], $users['_id']) }} </li> @endforeach </ul> <div class="pf-users-branch__btn"> @can('create', App\Models\User::class) {!! link_to_route('frontend.users.user.create', __('users.create'), [1, 2, 3], ['class' => 'btn']) !!} @endcan </div> </div> </div> </section> @endsection @section('footer') @stop

Installation

npm install --save-dev blade-formatter node_modules/.bin/blade-formatter -h

yarn

$ yarn add --dev blade-formatter

global

$ npm install -g blade-formatter $ yarn global add blade-formatter

docker

$ docker run -it -v $( pwd ):/app -w /app shufo/blade-formatter resources/**/*.blade.php

Usage

Basic

$ blade-formatter resources/**/*.blade.php $ blade-formatter resources/layouts/app.blade.php

Check if template is formatted or not (makes no change)

$ blade-formatter app/** -d -c Check formatting... app/index.blade.php Above file(s) are formattable. Forgot to run formatter? Use --write option to overwrite. $ echo $? 1

Format files and overwrite

$ blade-formatter --write resources/**/*.blade.php

Show diffs

$ blade-formatter -c -d resources/**/*.blade.php

Options

option description default --check-formatted , -c Only check files are formatted or not. Exit with exit code 1 if files are not formatted false --write , --w Write to file false --diff , -d Show differences false --indent-size , -i Indentation size 4 --wrap-line-length , --wrap The length of line wrap size 120 --wrap-attributes , --wrap-atts The way to wrap attributes. [auto\|force\|force-aligned\|force-expand-multiline\|aligned-multiple\|preserve\|preserve-aligned] auto --end-with-newline , -e End output with newline true --stdin format code provided on <STDIN> false --help , -h Show help --version , -v Show version

Configuring blade-formatter

To configuring project wide settings, put .bladeformatterrc.json or .bladeformatterrc to your repository root will blade-formatter treat it as setting files.

e.g.

{ "indentSize" : 4 , "wrapAttributues" : "auto" , "wrapLineLength" : 120 , "endWithNewLine" : true , "useTabs" : false }

blade-formatter will searches up the directory structure until reaching root directory.

Ignore Files

To ignore specific file, put .bladeignore to your repository root will blade-formatter treat it as ignored files.

e.g.

resources/views/users/index.blade.php resources/views/products/* resources/views/books/**/*

Disabling format in file

To disable formatting in your file, you can use blade comments in the following format:

{{-- blade-formatter-disable --}} {{ $foo }} {{ $bar }} {{-- blade-formatter-enable --}}

To disable format on a specific line, you can use comment in the following format:

{{-- blade-formatter-disable-next-line --}} {{ $foo }}

To disable format in an entire file, put a {{-- blade-formatter-disable --}} comment at the top of the file:

{{-- blade-formatter-disable --}} {{ $foo }}

API

You can use blade formatter by API as well.

const { BladeFormatter } = require ( 'blade-formatter' ); const input = ` <html> <body> <p>foo</p> </body> </html> ` ; const options = { indentSize : 2 , }; new BladeFormatter(options).format(input).then( ( formatted ) => { console .log(formatted); });

ESModule

import BladeFormatter from "blade-formatter" ; const { Formatter } = BladeFormatter; const input = ` <html> <body> <p>foo</p> </body> </html> ` ; const options = { indentSize : 2 , }; new Formatter(options).formatContent(input).then( ( formatted ) => { console .log(formatted); });

Extensions

vscode-blade-formatter - VSCode Extension

coc-blade - coc.nvim Extension by @yaegassy

prettier-plugin-blade - Prettier plugin for Blade

Troubleshoot

If you encounter the error until installation like below

$ npm install -g blade-formatter ~~ current user ("nobody") does not have permission to access the dev dir ~~

Try set global user as root

$ npm -g config set user root

TODO

Editable custom directives

Editable custom directives @for directive support

directive support ignore formatting in blade comment

ignore formatting in blade comment automatically add new line after directive

Contributors

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

LICENSE

MIT