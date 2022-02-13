openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bf

blade-formatter

by Shuhei Hayashibara
1.14.3 (see all)

An opinionated blade template formatter for Laravel that respects readability

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version GitHub Workflow Status npm NPM

blade-formatter

An opinionated blade template formatter for Laravel that respects readability

blade-formatter

This project aims to provide formatter for blade template because there is no official blade template formatter.

Online Demo

Features

  • Automatically Indents markup inside directives

    blade-formatter-indent

  • Automatically add spacing to blade templating markers

    blade-formatter-spacing

  • PHP 8 support (null safe operator, named arguments) 🐘

    blade-formatter-php8

  • PSR-2 support (format inside directives)

    blade-formatter-format-in-directive

Example

Input

@extends('frontend.layouts.app')
@section('title') foo
@endsection
@section('content')
<section id="content">
<div class="container mod-users-pd-h">
    <div class="pf-user-header">
    <div></div>
    <p>@lang('users.index')</p>
    </div>
        <div class="pf-users-branch">
            <ul class="pf-users-branch__list">
                @foreach($users as $user)
        <li>
            <img src="{{ asset('img/frontend/icon/branch-arrow.svg') }}" alt="branch_arrow">
            {{ link_to_route("frontend.users.user.show",$users["name"],$users['_id']) }}
        </li>
        @endforeach
      </ul>
      <div class="pf-users-branch__btn">
      @can('create', App\Models\User::class)
            {!! link_to_route("frontend.users.user.create",__('users.create'),[1,2,3],['class' => 'btn']) !!}
            @endcan
        </div>
  </div>
    </div>
</section>
@endsection
@section('footer')
@stop

Output

@extends('frontend.layouts.app')
@section('title') foo
@endsection
@section('content')
    <section id="content">
        <div class="container mod-users-pd-h">
            <div class="pf-user-header">
                <div></div>
                <p>@lang('users.index')</p>
            </div>
            <div class="pf-users-branch">
                <ul class="pf-users-branch__list">
                    @foreach ($users as $user)
                        <li>
                            <img src="{{ asset('img/frontend/icon/branch-arrow.svg') }}" alt="branch_arrow">
                            {{ link_to_route('frontend.users.user.show', $users['name'], $users['_id']) }}
                        </li>
                    @endforeach
                </ul>
                <div class="pf-users-branch__btn">
                    @can('create', App\Models\User::class)
                        {!! link_to_route('frontend.users.user.create', __('users.create'), [1, 2, 3], ['class' => 'btn']) !!}
                    @endcan
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </section>
@endsection
@section('footer')
@stop

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev blade-formatter
$ node_modules/.bin/blade-formatter -h

yarn

$ yarn add --dev blade-formatter

global

$ npm install -g blade-formatter
$ yarn global add blade-formatter

docker

$ docker run -it -v $(pwd):/app -w /app shufo/blade-formatter resources/**/*.blade.php

Usage

  • Basic
# This outputs formatted result to stdout
$ blade-formatter resources/**/*.blade.php
$ blade-formatter resources/layouts/app.blade.php
  • Check if template is formatted or not (makes no change)
$ blade-formatter app/** -d -c
Check formatting...
app/index.blade.php

Above file(s) are formattable. Forgot to run formatter? Use --write option to overwrite.
$ echo $?
1
  • Format files and overwrite
$ blade-formatter --write resources/**/*.blade.php
  • Show diffs
$ blade-formatter -c -d resources/**/*.blade.php

Options

optiondescriptiondefault
--check-formatted, -cOnly check files are formatted or not. Exit with exit code 1 if files are not formattedfalse
--write, --wWrite to filefalse
--diff, -dShow differencesfalse
--indent-size, -iIndentation size4
--wrap-line-length, --wrapThe length of line wrap size120
--wrap-attributes, --wrap-attsThe way to wrap attributes. [auto\|force\|force-aligned\|force-expand-multiline\|aligned-multiple\|preserve\|preserve-aligned]auto
--end-with-newline, -eEnd output with newlinetrue
--stdinformat code provided on <STDIN>false
--help, -hShow help
--version, -vShow version

Configuring blade-formatter

To configuring project wide settings, put .bladeformatterrc.json or .bladeformatterrc to your repository root will blade-formatter treat it as setting files.

e.g.

{
  "indentSize": 4,
  "wrapAttributues": "auto",
  "wrapLineLength": 120,
  "endWithNewLine": true,
  "useTabs": false
}

blade-formatter will searches up the directory structure until reaching root directory.

Ignore Files

To ignore specific file, put .bladeignore to your repository root will blade-formatter treat it as ignored files.

e.g.

resources/views/users/index.blade.php
resources/views/products/*
resources/views/books/**/*

Disabling format in file

To disable formatting in your file, you can use blade comments in the following format:

{{-- blade-formatter-disable --}}
    {{ $foo }}
    {{ $bar }}
{{-- blade-formatter-enable --}}

To disable format on a specific line, you can use comment in the following format:

{{-- blade-formatter-disable-next-line --}}
    {{ $foo }}

To disable format in an entire file, put a {{-- blade-formatter-disable --}} comment at the top of the file:

{{-- blade-formatter-disable --}}

{{ $foo }}

API

You can use blade formatter by API as well.

const { BladeFormatter } = require('blade-formatter');

const input = `
<html>
  <body>
    <p>foo</p>
  </body>
</html>
`;

const options = {
  indentSize: 2,
};

new BladeFormatter(options).format(input).then((formatted) => {
  console.log(formatted);
});

ESModule

import BladeFormatter from "blade-formatter";
const { Formatter } = BladeFormatter;

const input = `
<html>
  <body>
    <p>foo</p>
  </body>
</html>
`;

const options = {
    indentSize: 2,
};

new Formatter(options).formatContent(input).then((formatted) => {
    console.log(formatted);
});

Extensions

Troubleshoot

  • If you encounter the error until installation like below
$ npm install -g blade-formatter
~~
current user ("nobody") does not have permission to access the dev dir
~~

Try set global user as root

$ npm -g config set user root

TODO

  • Editable custom directives
  • @for directive support
  • ignore formatting in blade comment
  • automatically add new line after directive

Contributors

shufo
Shuhei Hayashibara 		slovenianGooner
SlovenianGooner 		schelmo
Schelmo 		yaegassy
Yaegassy 		dianfishekqi
Dian Fishekqi 		jtanaka
Jumpei Tanaka

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial