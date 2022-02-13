An opinionated blade template formatter for Laravel that respects readability
This project aims to provide formatter for blade template because there is no official blade template formatter.
Automatically Indents markup inside directives
Automatically add spacing to blade templating markers
PHP 8 support (null safe operator, named arguments) 🐘
PSR-2 support (format inside directives)
@extends('frontend.layouts.app')
@section('title') foo
@endsection
@section('content')
<section id="content">
<div class="container mod-users-pd-h">
<div class="pf-user-header">
<div></div>
<p>@lang('users.index')</p>
</div>
<div class="pf-users-branch">
<ul class="pf-users-branch__list">
@foreach($users as $user)
<li>
<img src="{{ asset('img/frontend/icon/branch-arrow.svg') }}" alt="branch_arrow">
{{ link_to_route("frontend.users.user.show",$users["name"],$users['_id']) }}
</li>
@endforeach
</ul>
<div class="pf-users-branch__btn">
@can('create', App\Models\User::class)
{!! link_to_route("frontend.users.user.create",__('users.create'),[1,2,3],['class' => 'btn']) !!}
@endcan
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
@endsection
@section('footer')
@stop
@extends('frontend.layouts.app')
@section('title') foo
@endsection
@section('content')
<section id="content">
<div class="container mod-users-pd-h">
<div class="pf-user-header">
<div></div>
<p>@lang('users.index')</p>
</div>
<div class="pf-users-branch">
<ul class="pf-users-branch__list">
@foreach ($users as $user)
<li>
<img src="{{ asset('img/frontend/icon/branch-arrow.svg') }}" alt="branch_arrow">
{{ link_to_route('frontend.users.user.show', $users['name'], $users['_id']) }}
</li>
@endforeach
</ul>
<div class="pf-users-branch__btn">
@can('create', App\Models\User::class)
{!! link_to_route('frontend.users.user.create', __('users.create'), [1, 2, 3], ['class' => 'btn']) !!}
@endcan
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
@endsection
@section('footer')
@stop
$ npm install --save-dev blade-formatter
$ node_modules/.bin/blade-formatter -h
yarn
$ yarn add --dev blade-formatter
global
$ npm install -g blade-formatter
$ yarn global add blade-formatter
docker
$ docker run -it -v $(pwd):/app -w /app shufo/blade-formatter resources/**/*.blade.php
# This outputs formatted result to stdout
$ blade-formatter resources/**/*.blade.php
$ blade-formatter resources/layouts/app.blade.php
$ blade-formatter app/** -d -c
Check formatting...
app/index.blade.php
Above file(s) are formattable. Forgot to run formatter? Use --write option to overwrite.
$ echo $?
1
$ blade-formatter --write resources/**/*.blade.php
$ blade-formatter -c -d resources/**/*.blade.php
|option
|description
|default
--check-formatted,
-c
|Only check files are formatted or not. Exit with exit code 1 if files are not formatted
|false
--write,
--w
|Write to file
|false
--diff,
-d
|Show differences
|false
--indent-size,
-i
|Indentation size
|4
--wrap-line-length,
--wrap
|The length of line wrap size
|120
--wrap-attributes,
--wrap-atts
|The way to wrap attributes.
[auto\|force\|force-aligned\|force-expand-multiline\|aligned-multiple\|preserve\|preserve-aligned]
auto
--end-with-newline,
-e
|End output with newline
|true
--stdin
|format code provided on
<STDIN>
|false
--help,
-h
|Show help
--version,
-v
|Show version
To configuring project wide settings, put
.bladeformatterrc.json or
.bladeformatterrc to your repository root will blade-formatter treat it as setting files.
e.g.
{
"indentSize": 4,
"wrapAttributues": "auto",
"wrapLineLength": 120,
"endWithNewLine": true,
"useTabs": false
}
blade-formatter will searches up the directory structure until reaching root directory.
To ignore specific file, put
.bladeignore to your repository root will blade-formatter treat it as ignored files.
e.g.
resources/views/users/index.blade.php
resources/views/products/*
resources/views/books/**/*
To disable formatting in your file, you can use blade comments in the following format:
{{-- blade-formatter-disable --}}
{{ $foo }}
{{ $bar }}
{{-- blade-formatter-enable --}}
To disable format on a specific line, you can use comment in the following format:
{{-- blade-formatter-disable-next-line --}}
{{ $foo }}
To disable format in an entire file, put a
{{-- blade-formatter-disable --}} comment at the top of the file:
{{-- blade-formatter-disable --}}
{{ $foo }}
You can use blade formatter by API as well.
const { BladeFormatter } = require('blade-formatter');
const input = `
<html>
<body>
<p>foo</p>
</body>
</html>
`;
const options = {
indentSize: 2,
};
new BladeFormatter(options).format(input).then((formatted) => {
console.log(formatted);
});
import BladeFormatter from "blade-formatter";
const { Formatter } = BladeFormatter;
const input = `
<html>
<body>
<p>foo</p>
</body>
</html>
`;
const options = {
indentSize: 2,
};
new Formatter(options).formatContent(input).then((formatted) => {
console.log(formatted);
});
$ npm install -g blade-formatter
~~
current user ("nobody") does not have permission to access the dev dir
~~
Try set global user as root
$ npm -g config set user root
@for directive support
|
Shuhei Hayashibara
|
SlovenianGooner
|
Schelmo
|
Yaegassy
|
Dian Fishekqi
|
Jumpei Tanaka
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
MIT