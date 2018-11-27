This module shallow copies an object, ignoring keys depending on the filter object passed to it.
Filters can be provided as an object (truthy keys are blacklisted) or string arguments.
If you can, don't use this library. Use ESNext destructuring assignment instead.
let { a, ...filtered } = { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }
// filtered => { b: 2, c: 3 }
var blacklist = require('blacklist')
// ...
var someInput = { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }
blacklist(someInput, 'a')
// => { b: 2, c: 3 }
Protip: you can also use a filter object
blacklist(someInput, {
a: true, // a will not be in the result
b: false, // b will be in the result
c: 1 > 2 // false, therefore c will be in the result
})
// => { b: 2, c: 3 }