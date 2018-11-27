openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bla

blacklist

by Daniel Cousens
1.1.4 (see all)

A module that shallow copies an object, ignoring keys depending on the filter object passed to it.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92.8K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

blacklist

Build Status Version

This module shallow copies an object, ignoring keys depending on the filter object passed to it.

Filters can be provided as an object (truthy keys are blacklisted) or string arguments.

ESNext alternative

If you can, don't use this library. Use ESNext destructuring assignment instead.

let { a, ...filtered } = { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }
// filtered => { b: 2, c: 3 }

Example

var blacklist = require('blacklist')

// ...

var someInput = { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }

blacklist(someInput, 'a')
// => { b: 2, c: 3 }

Protip: you can also use a filter object

blacklist(someInput, {
  a: true,   // a will not be in the result
  b: false,  // b will be in the result
  c: 1 > 2   // false, therefore c will be in the result
})
// => { b: 2, c: 3 }

LICENSE MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial