blacklist

This module shallow copies an object, ignoring keys depending on the filter object passed to it.

Filters can be provided as an object (truthy keys are blacklisted) or string arguments.

ESNext alternative

If you can, don't use this library. Use ESNext destructuring assignment instead.

let { a, ...filtered } = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }

Example

var blacklist = require ( 'blacklist' ) var someInput = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } blacklist(someInput, 'a' )

Protip: you can also use a filter object