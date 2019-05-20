Deprecated

Upterm is deprecated. Project had lost maintainer and have zero activity to support it from community (only issues was created in repo).

I am no longer accepting pull requests and issues.

I recomended to check Hyper instead.

What Is It?

Upterm is looking for maintainers

Upterm (formerly Black Screen) is an IDE in the world of terminals. Strictly speaking, it's both a terminal emulator and an interactive shell based on Electron.

Autocompletion

Upterm shows the autocompletion box as you type and tries to be smart about what to suggest. Often you can find useful additional information on the right side of the autocompletion, e.g. expanded alias value, command descriptions, value of the previous directory ( cd - ), etc.

Compatibility

All command-line programs (including emacs, ssh and vim) should work as expected. If you experience any glitches, please create an issue.

Install

MacOS

brew cask install upterm

Beware that the version in Homebrew might be outdated. Visit the releases page to download the latest version.

Linux (Arch Linux)

yaourt -S upterm

As with macOS's brew install, the AUR may also be outdated. To install the latest version, refer to the install guide for Linux (Others).

Linux (Others)

Download and open the AppImage file from the releases page.

Windows

Windows is not officially supported at the moment. The Windows Support Issue explains potential experimental support.

Technologies

More Screenshots

Development Setup

git clone https://github.com/railsware/upterm.git && cd upterm npm start

Instructions are available for debugging the application in Visual Studio Code.

To create a standalone application, execute npm run pack in the project directory.

Contributing

See Contributing Guide.

License

The MIT License.