Black Dashboard is a beautiful Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard with a huge number of components built to fit together and look amazing. If you are looking for a tool to manage and visualize data about your business, this dashboard is the thing for you. It combines colors that are easy on the eye, spacious cards, beautiful typography, and graphics. Black Dashboard comes packed with all plugins that you might need inside a project and documentation on how to get started. It is light and easy to use, and also very powerful.
Black Dashboard features over 16 individual components, giving you the freedom of choosing and combining. This means that there are thousands of possible combinations. All components can take variations in color, that you can easily modify using SASS files. You will save a lot of time going from prototyping to full-functional code because all elements are implemented. We thought about everything, so this dashboard comes with 2 versions, Dark Mode and Light Mode.
npm i black-dashboard
git clone https://github.com/creativetimofficial/black-dashboard.git.
The documentation for the Black Dashboard is hosted at our website.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:
black-dashboard/
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── README.md
├── assets
│ ├── css
│ │ ├── black-dashboard.css
│ │ ├── black-dashboard.css.map
│ │ ├── black-dashboard.min.css
│ │ ├── bootstrap.min.css
│ │ └── nucleo-icons.css
│ ├── demo
│ │ ├── demo.css
│ │ └── demo.js
│ ├── fonts/
│ ├── img/
│ ├── js
│ │ ├── black-dashboard.js
│ │ ├── black-dashboard.js.map
│ │ ├── black-dashboard.min.js
│ │ ├── core/
│ │ └── plugins
│ │ ├── bootstrap-notify.js
│ │ ├── chartjs.min.js
│ │ └── perfect-scrollbar.jquery.min.js
│ └── scss/
│ ├── black-dashboard/
│ └── black-dashboard.scss
├── docs
│ └── documentation.html
├── examples
│ ├── dashboard.html
│ ├── icons.html
│ ├── map.html
│ ├── notifications.html
│ ├── rtl.html
│ ├── tables.html
│ ├── typography.html
│ ├── upgrade.html
│ └── user.html
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
└── LICENSE.md
At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Black Dashboard. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.
Copyright 2019 Creative Tim (https://www.creative-tim.com/)
Licensed under MIT (https://github.com/creativetimofficial/black-dashboard/issues/blob/master/LICENSE.md)
