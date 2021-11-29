npm i bla
Also you need to install runtypes to define params schema.
npm i runtypes
import { ApiMethod } from 'bla/server';
import * as runtypes from 'runtypes';
const helloMethod = new ApiMethod({
params: runtypes.Record({
name: runtypes.String
}),
action: params => `Hello, ${params.name}`;
});
export default helloMethod;
Save it to
api/hello.ts.
import { ApiMethod } from 'bla/server';
import helloMethod from './api/hello.ts';
const api = new Api({
hello: helloMethod
});
// Export api contract to use it on client side
type ApiContract = ExtractApiContract<typeof api>;
export default api;
export { ApiContract };
Save it to
api.ts.
import * as express from 'express';
import { apiMiddleware } from 'bla/server';
import api from './api';
express()
.use('/api', apiMiddleware({ api }))
.listen(8080);
import { Api } from 'bla/client';
import { ApiContract } from 'pathToServer/Api.ts';
const api = new Api<ApiContract>({ url: '/api' });
api.exec('hello', { name: 'Stepan' }).then(res => {
console.log(res); // 'Hello, Stepan'
});
Use
runtypes.Intersect:
const getObject = new ApiMethod({
params: runtypes.Intersect(
runtypes.Record({
id: runtypes.String
}),
runtypes.Partial({
uid: runtypes.String
})
}),
action: params => {
// typeof `params.id` is `string`
// typeof `params.uid` is `string | undefined`
}
});