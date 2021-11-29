openbase logo
bla

bla

Installation

npm i bla

Also you need to install runtypes to define params schema.

npm i runtypes

Quick start

Server side

Write API method declaration

import { ApiMethod } from 'bla/server';
import * as runtypes from 'runtypes';

const helloMethod = new ApiMethod({
    params: runtypes.Record({
        name: runtypes.String
    }),
    
    action: params => `Hello, ${params.name}`;
});

export default helloMethod;

Save it to api/hello.ts.

Create api with declared methods

import { ApiMethod } from 'bla/server';
import helloMethod from './api/hello.ts';

const api = new Api({
    hello: helloMethod
});

// Export api contract to use it on client side
type ApiContract = ExtractApiContract<typeof api>;

export default api;
export { ApiContract };

Save it to api.ts.

Expose api as express middleware

import * as express from 'express';
import { apiMiddleware } from 'bla/server';
import api from './api';

express()
    .use('/api', apiMiddleware({ api }))
    .listen(8080);

Client side

import { Api } from 'bla/client';
import { ApiContract } from 'pathToServer/Api.ts';

const api = new Api<ApiContract>({ url: '/api' });

api.exec('hello', { name: 'Stepan' }).then(res => {
    console.log(res); // 'Hello, Stepan'
});

FAQ

How to define both required and optional params?

Use runtypes.Intersect:

const getObject = new ApiMethod({
    params: runtypes.Intersect(
        runtypes.Record({
            id: runtypes.String
        }),
        runtypes.Partial({
            uid: runtypes.String
        })
    }),
    
    action: params => {
        // typeof `params.id` is `string`
        // typeof `params.uid` is `string | undefined`
    }
});

