bla

Installation

npm i bla

Also you need to install runtypes to define params schema.

npm i runtypes

Quick start

Server side

Write API method declaration

import { ApiMethod } from 'bla/server' ; import * as runtypes from 'runtypes' ; const helloMethod = new ApiMethod({ params: runtypes.Record({ name: runtypes.String }), action: params => `Hello, ${params.name} ` ; }); export default helloMethod;

Save it to api/hello.ts .

Create api with declared methods

import { ApiMethod } from 'bla/server' ; import helloMethod from './api/hello.ts' ; const api = new Api({ hello: helloMethod }); type ApiContract = ExtractApiContract< typeof api>; export default api; export { ApiContract };

Save it to api.ts .

Expose api as express middleware

import * as express from 'express' ; import { apiMiddleware } from 'bla/server' ; import api from './api' ; express() .use( '/api' , apiMiddleware({ api })) .listen( 8080 );

Client side

import { Api } from 'bla/client' ; import { ApiContract } from 'pathToServer/Api.ts' ; const api = new Api<ApiContract>({ url: '/api' }); api.exec( 'hello' , { name: 'Stepan' }).then( res => { console .log(res); });

FAQ

How to define both required and optional params?

Use runtypes.Intersect :