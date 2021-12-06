openbase logo
bizcharts-plugin-slier

by alibaba
1.0.0 (see all)

Powerful data visualization library based on G2 and React.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

5.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

80

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

BizCharts

NPM Package NPM Downloads

New charting and visualization library has been released: http://bizcharts.net/products/bizCharts.

More details about BizCharts

Features

  • React ES6 grammar
  • Easy to use
  • Strong expansion capability
  • Support most data visualization charts

See more demos.

Releases

Upgrade document: https://bizcharts.net/product/BizCharts4/category/61/page/104

Installation

npm

$ npm install bizcharts

umd

 <script src="https://unpkg.com/bizcharts@${version}/umd/BizCharts.min.js"></script>

Dev build

$ git clone https://github.com/alibaba/BizCharts.git
$ cd BizCharts
$ npm install
$ npm start
$ npm run build

Test snapshot

Does not support external network testing right now.

tnpm run uitest

Usage

Try it out

import {Chart, Axis, Tooltip, Line, Point} from "bizcharts";

const data = [...];

<Chart height={400} data={data} forceFit>
  <Axis name="temperature" label={{formatter: val => `${val}°C`}} />
  <Line position="month*temperature" size={2} color={'city'} />
  <Point position="month*temperature" size={4} color={'city'} />
</Chart>

FAQ

How to Contribute

We welcome all contributions. You could submit any ideas as pull requests. Thank you for your interest and have a good time. Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.

Update

G2 decided to terminate the "Experience Improvement Program". In version @antv/g2@3.4.7（released at 2018.12.26）and above, all tracking code is removed, no unexpected remote request will be sent while you are using G2. And Bizcharts Upgrade the dependent version the first time at 2018.12.26 24:00.

License

BizCharts is available under the License MIT.

