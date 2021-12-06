openbase logo
bizcharts

by alibaba
4.1.15 (see all)

Powerful data visualization library based on G2 and React.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.9K

GitHub Stars

5.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

77

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Chart, React Data Visualization

Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation

Readme

BizCharts

NPM Package NPM Downloads

New charting and visualization library has been released: http://bizcharts.net/products/bizCharts.

More details about BizCharts

Features

  • React ES6 grammar
  • Easy to use
  • Strong expansion capability
  • Support most data visualization charts

See more demos.

Releases

Upgrade document: https://bizcharts.net/product/BizCharts4/category/61/page/104

Installation

npm

$ npm install bizcharts

umd

 <script src="https://unpkg.com/bizcharts@${version}/umd/BizCharts.min.js"></script>

Dev build

$ git clone https://github.com/alibaba/BizCharts.git
$ cd BizCharts
$ npm install
$ npm start
$ npm run build

Test snapshot

Does not support external network testing right now.

tnpm run uitest

Usage

Try it out

import {Chart, Axis, Tooltip, Line, Point} from "bizcharts";

const data = [...];

<Chart height={400} data={data} forceFit>
  <Axis name="temperature" label={{formatter: val => `${val}°C`}} />
  <Line position="month*temperature" size={2} color={'city'} />
  <Point position="month*temperature" size={4} color={'city'} />
</Chart>

FAQ

How to Contribute

We welcome all contributions. You could submit any ideas as pull requests. Thank you for your interest and have a good time. Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.

Update

G2 decided to terminate the "Experience Improvement Program". In version @antv/g2@3.4.7（released at 2018.12.26）and above, all tracking code is removed, no unexpected remote request will be sent while you are using G2. And Bizcharts Upgrade the dependent version the first time at 2018.12.26 24:00.

License

BizCharts is available under the License MIT.

100
davidtgq6 Ratings0 Reviews
December 19, 2020
Poor Documentation
poloHex2 Ratings0 Reviews
August 17, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rechartsRedefined chart library built with React and D3
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
847K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant
react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv
nivonivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
@ant-design/chartsA React Chart Library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rgc
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
See 32 Alternatives

