New charting and visualization library has been released: http://bizcharts.net/products/bizCharts.
Upgrade document: https://bizcharts.net/product/BizCharts4/category/61/page/104
$ npm install bizcharts
<script src="https://unpkg.com/bizcharts@${version}/umd/BizCharts.min.js"></script>
$ git clone https://github.com/alibaba/BizCharts.git
$ cd BizCharts
$ npm install
$ npm start
$ npm run build
Does not support external network testing right now.
tnpm run uitest
import {Chart, Axis, Tooltip, Line, Point} from "bizcharts";
const data = [...];
<Chart height={400} data={data} forceFit>
<Axis name="temperature" label={{formatter: val => `${val}°C`}} />
<Line position="month*temperature" size={2} color={'city'} />
<Point position="month*temperature" size={4} color={'city'} />
</Chart>
We welcome all contributions. You could submit any ideas as pull requests. Thank you for your interest and have a good time. Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.
G2 decided to terminate the "Experience Improvement Program". In version
@antv/g2@3.4.7（released at 2018.12.26）and above, all tracking code is removed, no unexpected remote request will be sent while you are using G2. And Bizcharts Upgrade the dependent version the first time at 2018.12.26 24:00.
BizCharts is available under the License MIT.