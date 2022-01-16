BiwaScheme

BiwaScheme is a Scheme interpreter written in JavaScript.

Works with web browsers (including mobile devices) and Node.js.

Demos

see http://www.biwascheme.org/

Download

(Or you can just copy the file from ./release .)

How to use

Just load biwascheme.js (or biwascheme-min.js) and write Scheme code.

< html > < body > < div id = "bs-console" > </ div > < script src = "biwascheme.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/biwascheme" > (display "hello, world!" ) </ script > </ body > </ html >

How to use with node.js to run a biwa script

$ npm install -g biwascheme create a file a.scm: (display "Hello, world!") (newline) $ biwas a.scm

How to use from inside node.js as a module

$ npm install biwascheme create a file a.js: var BiwaScheme = require("biwascheme"); BiwaScheme.run("(+ 1 2)"); // or BiwaScheme.run_file("a.scm"); $ node a.js

Statically build biwa-powered website

The npm package contains biwascheme.mjs for module bundlers like rollup. See https://github.com/acmiyaguchi/svelte-biwascheme-example for an example.

Note that biwascheme.mjs does not include jQuery unlike biwascheme-x.y.z.js. You need to bundle jQuery manually if you want to use functions defined in src/library/webscheme_lib.js.

Building biwascheme.js

You need Node.js (tested with v16.5.0) and npm (tested with v7.20.1) to build biwascheme.js.

See doc/dev/build.md.

Development

How to run tests

Prerequisites: Node.js, npm

$ npm install $ npm run serve Open http://localhost:7001/test/spec.html

Some more tests

Test release/biwascheme.js http://localhost:7001/test/spec.html#release

Test release/biwascheme-min.js http://localhost:7001/test/spec.html#min

Test browser specific functions $ cd test/browser_functions && node server.js && open http://localhost:7002/

Test node specific functions $ npm run node-test



Conformance

BiwaScheme implements most of the features of R7RS small, including first-class continuation and tail call optimization.

Major lacking features are:

syntax-rules

Exceptions

Library system

There are two limitations that arise from JavaScript. These will not be fixed (it's technically possible to fix but will be very inefficient).

Strings are immutable

Integers are not distinguished from float

License

MIT-LICENSE

BiwaScheme logo by @jcubic: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Acknowledgements

Kent Dyvbig, Three implementation models for scheme http://www.cs.indiana.edu/~dyb/pubs/3imp.pdf

jsScheme http://alex.ability.ru/scheme.html (inavailable/web.archive.org)

ExplorerCanvas (demo/excanvas.js) http://excanvas.sourceforge.net/



https://github.com/biwascheme/biwascheme

Yutaka HARA (yhara) yutaka.hara.gmail.com http://twitter.com/yhara_en