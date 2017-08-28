openbase logo
bit

bitx

by Brett Ausmeier
1.5.1 (see all)

A simple Node.js wrapper for the BitX API.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Readme

node-bitx

Build Status codecov

A simple wrapper for the BitX API.

Usage

Add bitx as a dependency:

$ npm install --save bitx

BitX([keyId, keySecret, ][options])

To access the private BitX API methods you must supply your key id and key secret as the first two arguments. If you are only accessing the public API endpoints you can leave these two arguments out.

The optional options argument can be used to override the default options. The default options are equivalent to:

{
  hostname: 'api.mybitx.com',
  port: 443,
  ca: undefined,
  pair: 'XBTZAR'
}

Methods

For details about the API endpoints see https://api.mybitx.com/api.

Callbacks

The arguments passed to the callback function for each method are:

  1. An error or null if no error occurred.
  2. An object containing the data returned by the BitX API.

getTicker([options, ]callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/ticker

Default options:

{
  pair: bitx.pair
}

Example:

bitx.getTicker(function(err, ticker) {});

getAllTickers(callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/tickers

Example:

bitx.getAllTickers(function(err, tickers) {});

getOrderBook([options, ]callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/orderbook

Default options:

{
  pair: bitx.pair
}

Example:

bitx.getOrderBook(function(err, orderBook) {});

getTrades([options, ]callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/trades

Default options:

{
  pair: bitx.pair
}

Example:

bitx.getTrades(function(err, trades) {});

getOrderList([options, ]callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/listorders

Default options:

{
  pair: bitx.pair,
  state: undefined
}

Example:

bitx.getOrderList({state: 'PENDING'}, function(err, orderList) {});

getBalance([asset, ]callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/balance

Example:

bitx.getBalance('ZAR', function(err, balance) {});

getFundingAddress(asset, [options, ]callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/funding_address

Default options:

{
  address: undefined
}

Example:

bitx.getFundingAddress('XBT', {address: 'B1tC0InExAMPL3fundIN6AdDreS5t0Use'}, function(err, fundingAddress) {});

createFundingAddress(asset, callback)

POST https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/funding_address

Example:

bitx.createFundingAddress('XBT', function(err, fundingAddress) {});

postBuyOrder(volume, price, callback)

POST https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/postorder

Example:

bitx.postBuyOrder(9999.99, 0.01, function(err, order) {});

postSellOrder(volume, price, callback)

POST https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/postorder

Example:

bitx.postSellOrder(0.01, 9999.99, function(err, order) {});

postMarketBuyOrder(volume, callback)

POST https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/marketorder

Example:

bitx.postMarketBuyOrder(0.01, function(err, order) {});

postMarketSellOrder(volume, callback)

POST https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/marketorder

Example:

bitx.postMarketSellOrder(0.01, function(err, order) {});

stopOrder(orderId, callback)

POST https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/stoporder

Example:

bitx.stopOrder('BXMC2CJ7HNB88U4', function(err, result) {});

getOrder(orderId, callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/orders/{orderId}

Example:

bitx.getOrder('BXHW6PFRRXKFSB4', function(err, result) {});

getTransactions(asset, [options, ]callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/transactions

Default options:

{
  offset: 0,
  limit: 10
}

Example:

bitx.getTransactions('XBT', {offset: 5, limit: 20}, function(err, transactions) {});

getWithdrawals(callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/withdrawals

Example:

bitx.getWithdrawals(function(err, withdrawals) {});

getWithdrawal(withdrawalId, callback)

GET https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/withdrawals/{withdrawalId}

Example:

bitx.getWithdrawal('1212', function(err, withdrawal) {});

requestWithdrawal(type, amount, callback)

POST https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/withdrawals

Example:

bitx.requestWithdrawal('ZAR_EFT', 1000, function(err, withdrawal) {});

cancelWithdrawal(withdrawalId, callback)

DELETE https://api.mybitx.com/api/1/withdrawals/{withdrawalId}

Example:

bitx.cancelWithdrawal('1212', function(err, withdrawal) {});

Contributing

Like my work? Please donate 1E1sebnWax5Br2mp8y9dox6oX9Snmf42uz.

Don't like it? Open a pull request or create an issue and help me improve it.

