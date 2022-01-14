bitwise

JavaScript/TypeScript library to manipulate bits, nibbles, bytes, and buffers.

Example

import bitwise from 'bitwise' const bits = bitwise.byte.read( 42 ) bitwise.bits.toString(bits, 4 ) bitwise.byte.write(bits) bitwise.bits.and([ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 ]) bitwise.bits.xor([ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 ]) import byte from 'bitwise/byte' byte.read( 42 )

Installation

yarn add bitwise

or

npm i bitwise

Table of Contents

bits operations (and, circularShiftLeft, circularShiftRight, nand, nor, not, or, xnor, xor) reduce operations (reduceAnd, reduceNand, reduceNor, reduceOr, reduceXnor, reduceXor) toString

buffer create modify operations (and, nand, nor, not, or, xnor, xor) read readInt readUInt

byte read write

integer getBit setBit toggleBit

nibble read write

string toBits



bits

import and from 'bitwise/bits/and' import bits from 'bitwise/bits' import toString from 'bitwise/bits/to-string'

(bits1: Array < 0 | 1 >, bits2: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise AND operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.and([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >, amount: number ): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise ROL operation, expects two arrays of the same size and a shift amount and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.circularShiftLeft([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], 1 )

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >, amount: number ): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise ROR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and a shift amount and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.circularShiftRight([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], 1 )

(bits1: Array < 0 | 1 >, bits2: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise NAND operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.nand([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 ])

(bits1: Array < 0 | 1 >, bits2: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise NOR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.nor([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < 0 | 1 >

Flips all given bits and returns the flipped bits.

bitwise.bits.not([ 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

(bits1: Array < 0 | 1 >, bits2: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise OR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.or([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 ])

(bits1: Array < 0 | 1 >, bits2: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise exclusive NOR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.xnor([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 ])

(bits1: Array < 0 | 1 >, bits2: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < 0 | 1 >

Applies the bitwise exclusive OR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.

bitwise.bits.xor([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): 0 | 1

Applies the bitwise AND operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.

bitwise.bits.reduceAnd([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): 0 | 1

Applies the NAND operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.

bitwise.bits.reduceNand([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): 0 | 1

Applies the NOR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.

bitwise.bits.reduceNor([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): 0 | 1

Applies the OR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.

bitwise.bits.reduceOr([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): 0 | 1

Applies the XNOR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.

bitwise.bits.reduceXnor([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): 0 | 1

Applies the XOR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.

bitwise.bits.reduceXor([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): Array < boolean >

Converts a bit array to a boolean array.

bitwise.bits.toBoolean([ 0 , 1 ])

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >, spacing: number = 0 , spacer: string = ' ' ): string

Converts a bit Array to a String . If defined, inserts spacer every spacing characters, but never inserts it as the last substring.

bitwise.bits.toString([ 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], 2 , '_' )

buffer

import and from 'bitwise/buffer/and' import buffer from 'bitwise/buffer' import create from 'bitwise/buffer/create'

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): Buffer

Creates a new buffer and writes the given bits.

const buffer = bitwise.buffer.create([ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 ])

(buffer: Buffer, newBits: Array < 0 | 1 >, bitOffset: number = 0 ): void

Modifies the buffer's bits to equal newBits starting at bitOffset .

const buffer = Buffer.from( 'A43A' , 'hex' ) bitwise.buffer.modify(buffer, [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 ], 3 )

(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false ): Buffer

Applies a bitwise AND with buffer2 to every value in buffer1 . Returns a new buffer. If isLooping is set, buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than buffer2 .

bitwise.buffer.and(buffer1, buffer2, false )

(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false ): Buffer

Applies a bitwise NAND with buffer2 to every value in buffer1 . Returns a new buffer. If isLooping is set, buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than buffer2 .

bitwise.buffer.nand(buffer1, buffer2, false )

(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false ): Buffer

Applies a bitwise NOR with buffer2 to every value in buffer1 . Returns a new buffer. If isLooping is set, buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than buffer2 .

bitwise.buffer.nor(buffer1, buffer2, false )

(buffer: Buffer): Buffer

Flips all bits in the given buffer.

bitwise.buffer.not(buffer, false )

(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false ): Buffer

Applies a bitwise OR with buffer2 to every value in buffer1 . Returns a new buffer. If isLooping is set, buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than buffer2 .

bitwise.buffer.or(buffer1, buffer2, false )

(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false ): Buffer

Applies a bitwise XNOR with buffer2 to every value in buffer1 . Returns a new buffer. If isLooping is set, buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than buffer2 .

bitwise.buffer.xnor(buffer1, buffer2, false )

(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false ): Buffer

Applies a bitwise XOR with buffer2 to every value in buffer1 . Returns a new buffer. If isLooping is set, buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than buffer2 .

bitwise.buffer.xor(buffer1, buffer2, false )

(buffer: Buffer, bitOffset: number = 0 , bitLength?: number ): Array < 0 | 1 >

Returns an Array containing bitLength bits starting at bitOffset . If no bitLength is given, it's assumed to be the rest of the buffer.

const buffer = Buffer.from( 'ED743E17' , 'hex' ) bitwise.buffer.read(buffer, 12 )

(buffer: Buffer, bitOffset: number = 0 , bitLength: number = 8 ): number

Converts a section of a buffer to a signed integer.

bitwise.buffer.readInt(buffer, 3 , 5 )

(buffer: Buffer, bitOffset: number = 0 , bitLength: number = 8 ): number

Converts a section of a buffer to an unsigned integer.

bitwise.buffer.readUInt(buffer, 3 , 5 )

byte

import byte from 'bitwise/byte' import read from 'bitwise/byte/read'

(byte: UInt8): Array < 0 | 1 >

Returns an Array of length 8 containing the read bits.

bitwise.byte.read( 42 ) bitwise.byte.read( 256 )

(bits: Array < 0 | 1 >): UInt8

Returns a Byte (0-255) which represents the given bits.

bitwise.byte.write([ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 ]) bitwise.byte.write([ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 ])

integer

import integer from 'bitwise/integer'

( number : number , position: number ): 0 | 1

Gets the value of a specific bit.

bitwise.integer.getBit( 128 , 7 )

( number : number , position: number , value: 0 | 1 ): Array < 0 | 1 >

Sets the value of a specific bit.

bitwise.integer.setBit( 128 , 7 , 0 )

( number : number , position: number ): Array < 0 | 1 >

Toggles the value of a specific bit.

bitwise.integer.toggleBit( 128 , 7 )

nibble

import nibble from 'bitwise/nibble' import read from 'bitwise/nibble/read'

(nibble: UInt4): Array < 0 | 1 >

Returns an Array of length 4 containing the read bits.

bitwise.nibble.read( 15 ) bitwise.nibble.read( 42 )

(nibble: [< 0 | 1 >, < 0 | 1 >, < 0 | 1 >, < 0 | 1 >]): UInt4

Returns a Nibble ( 0-15 ) which represents the given bits.

bitwise.nibble.write([ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ]) bitwise.nibble.write([ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1 ])

string

import string from 'bitwise/string' import toBits from 'bitwise/string/to-bits'

( string : string ): Array < 0 | 1 >

Converts a string into an array of bits. Ignores all characters except 1 and 0 .

bitwise.string.toBits( '10 10 12$%_.0' )

History

Add bits.circularShiftLeft (#44 / #49) via @0xflotus

(#44 / #49) via @0xflotus Add bits.circularShiftRight (#44 / #49) via @0xflotus

Add Support for Tree Shaking

Readme/package.json updates

refactor to typescript

remove bitwise.buffer.readCInt()

improve require() support

add bits.toBoolean

add bits.reduceAnd

add bits.reduceNand

add bits.reduceNor

add bits.reduceOr

add bits.reduceXnor

add bits.reduceXor

split up buffer.operations

split up bits.operations

add integer.getBit

add integer.setBit

add integer.toggleBit

rewrite in ES6

improve utilization of bitwise operators

improve API (breaking change)

Added buffer bitwise operations

Added nor, xnor, nand

Fixed bitwise operations modifying original array