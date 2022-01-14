JavaScript/TypeScript library to manipulate bits, nibbles, bytes, and buffers.
import bitwise from 'bitwise'
const bits = bitwise.byte.read(42)
// [0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0]
bitwise.bits.toString(bits, 4)
// '0010 1010'
bitwise.byte.write(bits)
// 42
bitwise.bits.and([0, 0, 1, 1], [0, 1, 0, 1])
// [0, 0, 0, 1]
bitwise.bits.xor([0, 0, 1, 1], [0, 1, 0, 1])
// [0, 1, 1, 0]
// cherry-pick parts of bitwise
import byte from 'bitwise/byte'
byte.read(42)
// [0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0]
yarn add bitwise
or
npm i bitwise
// cherry-pick
import and from 'bitwise/bits/and'
import bits from 'bitwise/bits'
import toString from 'bitwise/bits/to-string'
(bits1: Array<0|1>, bits2: Array<0|1>): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise
AND operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.and([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1], [0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0])
// [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0]
(bits: Array<0|1>, amount: number): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise
ROL operation, expects two arrays of the same size and a shift amount and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.circularShiftLeft([0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1], 1)
// [0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0]
(bits: Array<0|1>, amount: number): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise
ROR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and a shift amount and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.circularShiftRight([0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1], 1)
// [1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1]
(bits1: Array<0|1>, bits2: Array<0|1>): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise
NAND operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.nand([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1], [0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0])
// [1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1]
(bits1: Array<0|1>, bits2: Array<0|1>): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise
NOR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.nor([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1], [0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0])
// [1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1]
(bits: Array<0|1>): Array<0|1>
Flips all given bits and returns the flipped bits.
bitwise.bits.not([1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1])
// [0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0]
(bits1: Array<0|1>, bits2: Array<0|1>): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise
OR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.or([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1], [0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0])
// [1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1]
(bits1: Array<0|1>, bits2: Array<0|1>): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise exclusive
NOR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.xnor([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1], [0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0])
// [1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1]
(bits1: Array<0|1>, bits2: Array<0|1>): Array<0|1>
Applies the bitwise exclusive
OR operation, expects two arrays of the same size and returns a new one.
bitwise.bits.xor([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1], [0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0])
// [1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1]
(bits: Array<0|1>): 0|1
Applies the bitwise
AND operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.
bitwise.bits.reduceAnd([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1])
// 0
(bits: Array<0|1>): 0|1
Applies the
NAND operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.
bitwise.bits.reduceNand([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1])
// 0
(bits: Array<0|1>): 0|1
Applies the
NOR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.
bitwise.bits.reduceNor([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1])
// 0
(bits: Array<0|1>): 0|1
Applies the
OR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit.
Throws if less than 2 bits are given.
bitwise.bits.reduceOr([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1])
// 1
(bits: Array<0|1>): 0|1
Applies the
XNOR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit. Throws if less than 2 bits are given.
bitwise.bits.reduceXnor([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1])
// 1
(bits: Array<0|1>): 0|1
Applies the
XOR operation on the given bits. Returns one bit.
Throws if less than 2 bits are given.
bitwise.bits.reduceXor([1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1])
// 0
(bits: Array<0|1>): Array<boolean>
Converts a bit array to a boolean array.
bitwise.bits.toBoolean([0, 1])
// [false, true]
(bits: Array<0|1>, spacing: number = 0, spacer: string = ' '): string
Converts a bit
Array to a
String. If defined, inserts
spacer every
spacing characters, but never inserts it as the last substring.
bitwise.bits.toString([1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0], 2, '_')
// '10_10_10'
// cherry-pick
import and from 'bitwise/buffer/and'
import buffer from 'bitwise/buffer'
import create from 'bitwise/buffer/create'
(bits: Array<0|1>): Buffer
Creates a new buffer and writes the given bits.
const buffer = bitwise.buffer.create([1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0])
// Buffer(1111 0001 1010 0000)
(buffer: Buffer, newBits: Array<0|1>, bitOffset: number = 0): void
Modifies the buffer's bits to equal
newBits starting at
bitOffset.
const buffer = Buffer.from('A43A', 'hex')
bitwise.buffer.modify(buffer, [0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1], 3)
// Buffer(1010 1001 0011 1010)
(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false): Buffer
Applies a bitwise
AND with
buffer2 to every value in
buffer1. Returns a new buffer. If
isLooping is set,
buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than
buffer2.
bitwise.buffer.and(buffer1, buffer2, false)
// Buffer(buffer1 AND buffer2)
(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false): Buffer
Applies a bitwise
NAND with
buffer2 to every value in
buffer1. Returns a new buffer. If
isLooping is set,
buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than
buffer2.
bitwise.buffer.nand(buffer1, buffer2, false)
// Buffer(buffer1 NAND buffer2)
(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false): Buffer
Applies a bitwise
NOR with
buffer2 to every value in
buffer1. Returns a new buffer. If
isLooping is set,
buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than
buffer2.
bitwise.buffer.nor(buffer1, buffer2, false)
// Buffer(buffer1 NOR buffer2)
(buffer: Buffer): Buffer
Flips all bits in the given buffer.
bitwise.buffer.not(buffer, false)
// Buffer(NOT buffer)
(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false): Buffer
Applies a bitwise
OR with
buffer2 to every value in
buffer1. Returns a new buffer. If
isLooping is set,
buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than
buffer2.
bitwise.buffer.or(buffer1, buffer2, false)
// Buffer(buffer1 OR buffer2)
(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false): Buffer
Applies a bitwise
XNOR with
buffer2 to every value in
buffer1. Returns a new buffer. If
isLooping is set,
buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than
buffer2.
bitwise.buffer.xnor(buffer1, buffer2, false)
// Buffer(buffer1 XNOR buffer2)
(buffer1: Buffer, buffer2: Buffer, isLooping = false): Buffer
Applies a bitwise
XOR with
buffer2 to every value in
buffer1. Returns a new buffer. If
isLooping is set,
buffer1 may be read multiple times in case it's shorter than
buffer2.
bitwise.buffer.xor(buffer1, buffer2, false)
// Buffer(buffer1 XOR buffer2)
(buffer: Buffer, bitOffset: number = 0, bitLength?: number): Array<0|1>
Returns an Array containing
bitLength bits starting at
bitOffset. If no
bitLength is given, it's assumed to be the rest of the buffer.
const buffer = Buffer.from('ED743E17', 'hex')
bitwise.buffer.read(buffer, 12)
// [0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1]
(buffer: Buffer, bitOffset: number = 0, bitLength: number = 8): number
Converts a section of a buffer to a signed integer.
// buffer 11110110
bitwise.buffer.readInt(buffer, 3, 5)
// -10
(buffer: Buffer, bitOffset: number = 0, bitLength: number = 8): number
Converts a section of a buffer to an unsigned integer.
// buffer 11110110
bitwise.buffer.readUInt(buffer, 3, 5)
// 22
// cherry-pick
import byte from 'bitwise/byte'
import read from 'bitwise/byte/read'
(byte: UInt8): Array<0|1>
Returns an Array of length 8 containing the read bits.
bitwise.byte.read(42)
// [0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0]
bitwise.byte.read(256)
// RangeError('invalid size')
(bits: Array<0|1>): UInt8
Returns a Byte (0-255) which represents the given bits.
bitwise.byte.write([0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0])
// 42
bitwise.byte.write([0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0])
// RangeError('invalid array length')
// cherry-pick
import integer from 'bitwise/integer'
(number: number, position: number): 0|1
Gets the value of a specific bit.
bitwise.integer.getBit(128, 7)
// 1
(number: number, position: number, value: 0|1): Array<0|1>
Sets the value of a specific bit.
bitwise.integer.setBit(128, 7, 0)
// 0
(number: number, position: number): Array<0|1>
Toggles the value of a specific bit.
bitwise.integer.toggleBit(128, 7)
// 0
// cherry-pick
import nibble from 'bitwise/nibble'
import read from 'bitwise/nibble/read'
(nibble: UInt4): Array<0|1>
Returns an Array of length 4 containing the read bits.
bitwise.nibble.read(15)
// [1, 1, 1, 1]
bitwise.nibble.read(42)
// RangeError('invalid size')
(nibble: [<0|1>, <0|1>, <0|1>, <0|1>]): UInt4
Returns a Nibble (
0-15) which represents the given bits.
bitwise.nibble.write([0, 0, 1, 0])
// 2
bitwise.nibble.write([0, 0, 1, 0, 1])
// RangeError('invalid array length')
// cherry-pick
import string from 'bitwise/string'
import toBits from 'bitwise/string/to-bits'
(string: string): Array<0|1>
Converts a string into an array of bits. Ignores all characters except
1 and
0.
bitwise.string.toBits('10 10 12$%_.0')
// [1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0]
bits.circularShiftLeft (#44 / #49) via @0xflotus
bits.circularShiftRight (#44 / #49) via @0xflotus
bitwise.buffer.readCInt()
require() support
bits.toBoolean
bits.reduceAnd
bits.reduceNand
bits.reduceNor
bits.reduceOr
bits.reduceXnor
bits.reduceXor
buffer.operations
bits.operations
integer.getBit
integer.setBit
integer.toggleBit