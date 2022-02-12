Node.js implementation of a BitTorrent tracker, client and server.
A BitTorrent tracker is a web service which responds to requests from BitTorrent clients. The requests include metrics from clients that help the tracker keep overall statistics about the torrent. The response includes a peer list that helps the client participate in the torrent swarm.
This module is used by WebTorrent.
npm install bittorrent-tracker
To connect to a tracker, just do this:
var Client = require('bittorrent-tracker')
var requiredOpts = {
infoHash: new Buffer('012345678901234567890'), // hex string or Buffer
peerId: new Buffer('01234567890123456789'), // hex string or Buffer
announce: [], // list of tracker server urls
port: 6881 // torrent client port, (in browser, optional)
}
var optionalOpts = {
// RTCPeerConnection config object (only used in browser)
rtcConfig: {},
// User-Agent header for http requests
userAgent: '',
// Custom webrtc impl, useful in node to specify [wrtc](https://npmjs.com/package/wrtc)
wrtc: {},
getAnnounceOpts: function () {
// Provide a callback that will be called whenever announce() is called
// internally (on timer), or by the user
return {
uploaded: 0,
downloaded: 0,
left: 0,
customParam: 'blah' // custom parameters supported
}
},
// Proxy config object
proxyOpts: {
// Socks proxy options (used to proxy requests in node)
socksProxy: {
// Configuration from socks module (https://github.com/JoshGlazebrook/socks)
proxy: {
// IP Address of Proxy (Required)
ipaddress: "1.2.3.4",
// TCP Port of Proxy (Required)
port: 1080,
// Proxy Type [4, 5] (Required)
// Note: 4 works for both 4 and 4a.
// Type 4 does not support UDP association relay
type: 5,
// SOCKS 4 Specific:
// UserId used when making a SOCKS 4/4a request. (Optional)
userid: "someuserid",
// SOCKS 5 Specific:
// Authentication used for SOCKS 5 (when it's required) (Optional)
authentication: {
username: "Josh",
password: "somepassword"
}
},
// Amount of time to wait for a connection to be established. (Optional)
// - defaults to 10000ms (10 seconds)
timeout: 10000
},
// NodeJS HTTP agents (used to proxy HTTP and Websocket requests in node)
// Populated with Socks.Agent if socksProxy is provided
httpAgent: {},
httpsAgent: {}
},
}
var client = new Client(requiredOpts)
client.on('error', function (err) {
// fatal client error!
console.log(err.message)
})
client.on('warning', function (err) {
// a tracker was unavailable or sent bad data to the client. you can probably ignore it
console.log(err.message)
})
// start getting peers from the tracker
client.start()
client.on('update', function (data) {
console.log('got an announce response from tracker: ' + data.announce)
console.log('number of seeders in the swarm: ' + data.complete)
console.log('number of leechers in the swarm: ' + data.incomplete)
})
client.once('peer', function (addr) {
console.log('found a peer: ' + addr) // 85.10.239.191:48623
})
// announce that download has completed (and you are now a seeder)
client.complete()
// force a tracker announce. will trigger more 'update' events and maybe more 'peer' events
client.update()
// provide parameters to the tracker
client.update({
uploaded: 0,
downloaded: 0,
left: 0,
customParam: 'blah' // custom parameters supported
})
// stop getting peers from the tracker, gracefully leave the swarm
client.stop()
// ungracefully leave the swarm (without sending final 'stop' message)
client.destroy()
// scrape
client.scrape()
client.on('scrape', function (data) {
console.log('got a scrape response from tracker: ' + data.announce)
console.log('number of seeders in the swarm: ' + data.complete)
console.log('number of leechers in the swarm: ' + data.incomplete)
console.log('number of total downloads of this torrent: ' + data.downloaded)
})
To start a BitTorrent tracker server to track swarms of peers:
const Server = require('bittorrent-tracker').Server
const server = new Server({
udp: true, // enable udp server? [default=true]
http: true, // enable http server? [default=true]
ws: true, // enable websocket server? [default=true]
stats: true, // enable web-based statistics? [default=true]
trustProxy: false, // enable trusting x-forwarded-for header for remote IP [default=false]
filter: function (infoHash, params, cb) {
// Blacklist/whitelist function for allowing/disallowing torrents. If this option is
// omitted, all torrents are allowed. It is possible to interface with a database or
// external system before deciding to allow/deny, because this function is async.
// It is possible to block by peer id (whitelisting torrent clients) or by secret
// key (private trackers). Full access to the original HTTP/UDP request parameters
// are available in `params`.
// This example only allows one torrent.
const allowed = (infoHash === 'aaa67059ed6bd08362da625b3ae77f6f4a075aaa')
if (allowed) {
// If the callback is passed `null`, the torrent will be allowed.
cb(null)
} else {
// If the callback is passed an `Error` object, the torrent will be disallowed
// and the error's `message` property will be given as the reason.
cb(new Error('disallowed torrent'))
}
}
})
// Internal http, udp, and websocket servers exposed as public properties.
server.http
server.udp
server.ws
server.on('error', function (err) {
// fatal server error!
console.log(err.message)
})
server.on('warning', function (err) {
// client sent bad data. probably not a problem, just a buggy client.
console.log(err.message)
})
server.on('listening', function () {
// fired when all requested servers are listening
// HTTP
const httpAddr = server.http.address()
const httpHost = httpAddr.address !== '::' ? httpAddr.address : 'localhost'
const httpPort = httpAddr.port
console.log(`HTTP tracker: http://${httpHost}:${httpPort}/announce`)
// UDP
const udpAddr = server.udp.address()
const udpHost = udpAddr.address
const udpPort = udpAddr.port
console.log(`UDP tracker: udp://${udpHost}:${udpPort}`)
// WS
const wsAddr = server.http.address()
const wsHost = wsAddr.address !== '::' ? wsAddr.address : 'localhost'
const wsPort = wsAddr.port
console.log(`WebSocket tracker: ws://${wsHost}:${wsPort}`)
})
// start tracker server listening! Use 0 to listen on a random free port.
const port = 0
const hostname = "localhost"
server.listen(port, hostname, () => {
// Do something on listening...
})
// listen for individual tracker messages from peers:
server.on('start', function (addr) {
console.log('got start message from ' + addr)
})
server.on('complete', function (addr) {})
server.on('update', function (addr) {})
server.on('stop', function (addr) {})
// get info hashes for all torrents in the tracker server
Object.keys(server.torrents)
// get the number of seeders for a particular torrent
server.torrents[infoHash].complete
// get the number of leechers for a particular torrent
server.torrents[infoHash].incomplete
// get the peers who are in a particular torrent swarm
server.torrents[infoHash].peers
The http server will handle requests for the following paths:
/announce,
/scrape. Requests for other paths will not be handled.
Scraping multiple torrent info is possible with a static
Client.scrape method:
var Client = require('bittorrent-tracker')
Client.scrape({ announce: announceUrl, infoHash: [ infoHash1, infoHash2 ]}, function (err, results) {
results[infoHash1].announce
results[infoHash1].infoHash
results[infoHash1].complete
results[infoHash1].incomplete
results[infoHash1].downloaded
// ...
})
Install
bittorrent-tracker globally:
$ npm install -g bittorrent-tracker
Easily start a tracker server:
$ bittorrent-tracker
http server listening on 8000
udp server listening on 8000
ws server listening on 8000
Lots of options:
$ bittorrent-tracker --help
bittorrent-tracker - Start a bittorrent tracker server
Usage:
bittorrent-tracker [OPTIONS]
If no --http, --udp, or --ws option is supplied, all tracker types will be started.
Options:
-p, --port [number] change the port [default: 8000]
--trust-proxy trust 'x-forwarded-for' header from reverse proxy
--interval client announce interval (ms) [default: 600000]
--http enable http server
--udp enable udp server
--ws enable websocket server
-q, --quiet only show error output
-s, --silent show no output
-v, --version print the current version
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.