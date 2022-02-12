Simple, robust, BitTorrent tracker (client & server) implementation

Node.js implementation of a BitTorrent tracker, client and server.

A BitTorrent tracker is a web service which responds to requests from BitTorrent clients. The requests include metrics from clients that help the tracker keep overall statistics about the torrent. The response includes a peer list that helps the client participate in the torrent swarm.

This module is used by WebTorrent.

features

Includes client & server implementations

Supports all mainstream tracker types: HTTP trackers UDP trackers (BEP 15) WebTorrent trackers (BEP forthcoming)

Supports ipv4 & ipv6

Supports tracker "scrape" extension

Robust and well-tested Comprehensive test suite (runs entirely offline, so it's reliable) Used by popular clients: WebTorrent, peerflix, and playback

Tracker statistics available via web interface at /stats or JSON data at /stats.json

Also see bittorrent-dht.

Tracker stats

install

npm install bittorrent-tracker

usage

client

To connect to a tracker, just do this:

var Client = require ( 'bittorrent-tracker' ) var requiredOpts = { infoHash : new Buffer( '012345678901234567890' ), peerId : new Buffer( '01234567890123456789' ), announce : [], port : 6881 } var optionalOpts = { rtcConfig : {}, userAgent : '' , wrtc : {}, getAnnounceOpts : function ( ) { return { uploaded : 0 , downloaded : 0 , left : 0 , customParam : 'blah' } }, proxyOpts : { socksProxy : { proxy : { ipaddress : "1.2.3.4" , port : 1080 , type : 5 , userid : "someuserid" , authentication : { username : "Josh" , password : "somepassword" } }, timeout : 10000 }, httpAgent : {}, httpsAgent : {} }, } var client = new Client(requiredOpts) client.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) }) client.on( 'warning' , function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) }) client.start() client.on( 'update' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'got an announce response from tracker: ' + data.announce) console .log( 'number of seeders in the swarm: ' + data.complete) console .log( 'number of leechers in the swarm: ' + data.incomplete) }) client.once( 'peer' , function ( addr ) { console .log( 'found a peer: ' + addr) }) client.complete() client.update() client.update({ uploaded : 0 , downloaded : 0 , left : 0 , customParam : 'blah' }) client.stop() client.destroy() client.scrape() client.on( 'scrape' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'got a scrape response from tracker: ' + data.announce) console .log( 'number of seeders in the swarm: ' + data.complete) console .log( 'number of leechers in the swarm: ' + data.incomplete) console .log( 'number of total downloads of this torrent: ' + data.downloaded) })

server

To start a BitTorrent tracker server to track swarms of peers:

const Server = require ( 'bittorrent-tracker' ).Server const server = new Server({ udp : true , http : true , ws : true , stats : true , trustProxy : false , filter : function ( infoHash, params, cb ) { const allowed = (infoHash === 'aaa67059ed6bd08362da625b3ae77f6f4a075aaa' ) if (allowed) { cb( null ) } else { cb( new Error ( 'disallowed torrent' )) } } }) server.http server.udp server.ws server.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) }) server.on( 'warning' , function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) }) server.on( 'listening' , function ( ) { const httpAddr = server.http.address() const httpHost = httpAddr.address !== '::' ? httpAddr.address : 'localhost' const httpPort = httpAddr.port console .log( `HTTP tracker: http:// ${httpHost} : ${httpPort} /announce` ) const udpAddr = server.udp.address() const udpHost = udpAddr.address const udpPort = udpAddr.port console .log( `UDP tracker: udp:// ${udpHost} : ${udpPort} ` ) const wsAddr = server.http.address() const wsHost = wsAddr.address !== '::' ? wsAddr.address : 'localhost' const wsPort = wsAddr.port console .log( `WebSocket tracker: ws:// ${wsHost} : ${wsPort} ` ) }) const port = 0 const hostname = "localhost" server.listen(port, hostname, () => { }) server.on( 'start' , function ( addr ) { console .log( 'got start message from ' + addr) }) server.on( 'complete' , function ( addr ) {}) server.on( 'update' , function ( addr ) {}) server.on( 'stop' , function ( addr ) {}) Object .keys(server.torrents) server.torrents[infoHash].complete server.torrents[infoHash].incomplete server.torrents[infoHash].peers

The http server will handle requests for the following paths: /announce , /scrape . Requests for other paths will not be handled.

multi scrape

Scraping multiple torrent info is possible with a static Client.scrape method:

var Client = require ( 'bittorrent-tracker' ) Client.scrape({ announce : announceUrl, infoHash : [ infoHash1, infoHash2 ]}, function ( err, results ) { results[infoHash1].announce results[infoHash1].infoHash results[infoHash1].complete results[infoHash1].incomplete results[infoHash1].downloaded })

command line

Install bittorrent-tracker globally:

$ npm install -g bittorrent-tracker

Easily start a tracker server:

$ bittorrent-tracker http server listening on 8000 udp server listening on 8000 ws server listening on 8000

Lots of options:

$ bittorrent-tracker -- help bittorrent-tracker - Start a bittorrent tracker server Usage: bittorrent-tracker [OPTIONS] If no --http, --udp, or --ws option is supplied, all tracker types will be started. Options: -p, --port [number] change the port [default: 8000] --trust-proxy trust 'x-forwarded-for' header from reverse proxy --interval client announce interval (ms) [default: 600000] --http enable http server --udp enable udp server --ws enable websocket server -q, --quiet only show error output -s, --silent show no output -v, --version print the current version

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.