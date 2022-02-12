Simple, robust, BitTorrent wire protocol implementation

Node.js implementation of the BitTorrent peer wire protocol. The protocol is the main communication layer for BitTorrent file transfer.

Also works in the browser with browserify! This module is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install bittorrent-protocol

usage

The protocol is implemented as a duplex stream, so all you have to do is pipe to and from it.

duplex streams a.pipe(b).pipe(a)

(Images from the "harnessing streams" talk by substack.)

const Protocol = require ( 'bittorrent-protocol' ) const net = require ( 'net' ) net.createServer( socket => { const wire = new Protocol() socket.pipe(wire).pipe(socket) wire.on( 'handshake' , (infoHash, peerId) => { wire.handshake( 'my info hash (hex)' , 'my peer id (hex)' ) }) wire.on( 'unchoke' , () => { console .log( 'peer is no longer choking us: ' + wire.peerChoking) }) }).listen( 6881 )

methods

handshaking

Send and receive a handshake from the peer. This is the first message.

wire.handshake(infoHash, peerId, { dht : true }) wire.on( 'handshake' , (infoHash, peerId, extensions) => { console .log(extensions.dht) console .log(extensions.extended) })

For wire.handshake() , the infoHash and the peerId should be 20 bytes (hex-encoded string or Buffer ).

choking

Check if you or the peer is choking.

wire.peerChoking wire.amChoking wire.on( 'choke' , () => { }) wire.on( 'unchoke' , () => { })

interested

See if you or the peer is interested.

wire.peerInterested wire.amInterested wire.on( 'interested' , () => { }) wire.on( 'uninterested' , () => { })

bitfield

Exchange piece information with the peer.

wire.bitfield(buffer) wire.on( 'bitfield' , bitfield => { }) wire.have(pieceIndex) wire.on( 'have' , pieceIndex => { })

You can always see which pieces the peer has

wire.peerPieces.get(i)

wire.peerPieces is a BitField , see docs.

requests

Send and respond to requests for pieces.

wire.request(pieceIndex, offset, length, (err, block) => { if (err) { return } }) wire.cancel(pieceIndex, offset, length) wire.on( 'request' , (pieceIndex, offset, length, callback) => { callback( null , block) }) wire.requests wire.peerRequests

You can set a request timeout if you want to.

wire.setTimeout( 5000 )

If the timeout is triggered the request callback is called with an error and a timeout event is emitted.

dht and port

You can set the extensions flag dht in the handshake to true if you participate in the torrent dht. Afterwards you can send your dht port.

wire.port(dhtPort) wire.on( 'port' , dhtPort => { })

You can check to see if the peer supports extensions.

wire.peerExtensions.dht wire.peerExtensions.extended

You can enable the keep-alive ping (triggered every 60s).

wire.setKeepAlive( true ) wire.on( 'keep-alive' , () => { })

fast extension (BEP 6)

This module has built-in support for the BitTorrent Fast Extension (BEP 6).

The Fast Extension introduces several messages to make the protocol more efficient: have-none, have-all, suggest, reject, and allowed-fast.

wire.handshake(infoHash, peerId, { fast : true }) wire.hasFast wire.haveNone() wire.on( 'have-none' , () => { }) wire.haveAll() wire.on( 'have-all' , () => { }) wire.suggest(pieceIndex) wire.on( 'suggest' , (pieceIndex) => { }) wire.on( 'allowed-fast' , (pieceIndex) => { }) wire.peerAllowedFastSet wire.reject(pieceIndex, offset, length) wire.on( 'reject' , (pieceIndex, offset, length) => { })

extension protocol (BEP 10)

This module has built-in support for the BitTorrent Extension Protocol (BEP 10).

The intention of BEP 10 is to provide a simple and thin transport for extensions to the bittorrent protocol. Most extensions to the protocol use BEP 10 so they can add new features to the protocol without interfering with the standard bittorrent protocol or clients that don't support the new extension.

An example of a BitTorrent extension that uses BEP 10 is ut_metadata (BEP 9), the extension that allows magnet uris to work.

wire.extended(code, buffer)

This package, bittorrent-protocol, also provides an extension API to make it easy to add extensions to this module using the "extension protocol" (BEP 10). For example, to support ut_metadata (BEP 9), you need only install the ut_metadata npm module and call wire.use() . See the Extension API section for more information.

transfer stats

Check how many bytes you have uploaded and download, and current speed

wire.uploaded wire.downloaded wire.uploadSpeed() wire.downloadSpeed() wire.on( 'download' , numberOfBytes => { ... }) wire.on( 'upload' , numberOfBytes => { ... })

extension api

This package supports a simple extension API so you can extend the default protocol functionality with common protocol extensions like ut_metadata (magnet uris).

Here are the bittorrent-protocol extensions that we know about:

ut_metadata - Extension for Peers to Send Metadata Files (BEP 9)

ut_pex - Extension for Peer Discovery (PEX)

Add yours here! Send a pull request!

In short, an extension can register itself with at a certain name, which will be added to the extended protocol handshake sent to the remote peer. Extensions can also hook events like 'handshake' and 'extended'. To use an extension, simply require it and call wire.use() .

Here is an example of the ut_metadata extension being used with bittorrent-protocol:

const Protocol = require ( 'bittorrent-protocol' ) const net = require ( 'net' ) const ut_metadata = require ( 'ut_metadata' ) net.createServer( socket => { const wire = new Protocol() socket.pipe(wire).pipe(socket) wire.use(ut_metadata()) wire.ut_metadata.fetch() wire.ut_metadata.on( 'metadata' , metadata => { }) wire.ut_metadata.on( 'warning' , err => { console .log(err.message) }) wire.on( 'handshake' , (infoHash, peerId) => { wire.handshake( new Buffer( 'my info hash' ), new Buffer( 'my peer id' )) }) }).listen( 6881 )

If you want to write your own extension, take a look at the ut_metadata index.js file to see how it's done.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh, Mathias Buus, and WebTorrent, LLC.