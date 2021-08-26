Also works in the browser with browserify!
This module is used by WebTorrent.
npm install bittorrent-peerid
const peerid = require('bittorrent-peerid')
const parsed = peerid('-AZ2200-6wfG2wk6wWLc')
console.log(parsed.client, parsed.version)
The
parsed peerid object looks like this:
{
client: 'Vuze',
version: '2.2.0.0'
}
bittorrent-peerid can parse peer ids encoded in the following formats:
If an unknown peer id is passed in, the returned client will be
unknown.
This module is based heavily on the BTPeerIDByteDecoderDefinitions class from Azureus (Vuze). Related resources include:
MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer and WebTorrent, LLC.