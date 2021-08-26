Map a BitTorrent peer ID to a human-readable client name and version

Also works in the browser with browserify!

This module is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install bittorrent-peerid

usage

const peerid = require ( 'bittorrent-peerid' ) const parsed = peerid( '-AZ2200-6wfG2wk6wWLc' ) console .log(parsed.client, parsed.version)

The parsed peerid object looks like this:

{ client : 'Vuze' , version : '2.2.0.0' }

bittorrent-peerid can parse peer ids encoded in the following formats:

a 20-byte Buffer

a 40-character hex string

an arbitrarily-sized human-readable utf8 string (must decode to a 20-byte Buffer)

If an unknown peer id is passed in, the returned client will be unknown .

todo

Support known Azureus-style clients.

Support known Shadow-style clients.

Support known Mainline-style clients.

Support known Custom-style clients.

Recognize BitComet/Lord/Spirit spoofing.

Full support for client version parsing.

Full support for customized client version schemes.

Support unknown clients that conform to either the Azureus or Shadow-style conventions.

credit

This module is based heavily on the BTPeerIDByteDecoderDefinitions class from Azureus (Vuze). Related resources include:

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer and WebTorrent, LLC.