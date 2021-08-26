openbase logo
bittorrent-peerid

by webtorrent
1.3.4 (see all)

Map a BitTorrent peer ID to a human-readable client name and version

Readme

bittorrent-peerid ci npm downloads javascript style guide

Map a BitTorrent peer ID to a human-readable client name and version

Also works in the browser with browserify!

This module is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install bittorrent-peerid

usage

const peerid = require('bittorrent-peerid')
const parsed = peerid('-AZ2200-6wfG2wk6wWLc')

console.log(parsed.client, parsed.version)

The parsed peerid object looks like this:

{
  client: 'Vuze',
  version: '2.2.0.0'
}

bittorrent-peerid can parse peer ids encoded in the following formats:

  • a 20-byte Buffer
  • a 40-character hex string
  • an arbitrarily-sized human-readable utf8 string (must decode to a 20-byte Buffer)

If an unknown peer id is passed in, the returned client will be unknown.

todo

  • Support known Azureus-style clients.
  • Support known Shadow-style clients.
  • Support known Mainline-style clients.
  • Support known Custom-style clients.
  • Recognize BitComet/Lord/Spirit spoofing.
  • Full support for client version parsing.
  • Full support for customized client version schemes.
  • Support unknown clients that conform to either the Azureus or Shadow-style conventions.

credit

This module is based heavily on the BTPeerIDByteDecoderDefinitions class from Azureus (Vuze). Related resources include:

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer and WebTorrent, LLC.

