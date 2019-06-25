Gives a compact syntax for parsing and constructing byte buffers, derived from Erlang's bit syntax.
var bitsyntax = require('bitsyntax');
var pattern = bitsyntax.matcher('len:8/integer, str:len/binary');
var bound = pattern(new Buffer([4, 0x41, 0x42, 0x43, 0x44]));
bound.str
// => <Buffer 41 42 43 44>
A typical use of this is parsing byte streams from sockets. For example, size-prefixed frames:
var framePattern = bitsyntax.matcher('len:32/integer, frame:len/binary, rest/binary');
socket.on('data', function process(data) {
var m;
if (m = framePattern(data)) {
emit('frame', m.frame);
process(m.rest);
}
else {
stashForNextData(data);
}
});
Patterns can also be used to construct byte buffers from supplied values:
var spdyDataFrame = require('bitsyntax')
.builder('streamId:32, flags:8, length:24, data/binary');
spdyDataFrame({streamId:5, flags:0, length:bin.length, data:bin});
One or more segments of a pattern may also be supplied in multiple arguments, if that is more convenient; this makes it easier to split a long pattern over lines:
var p = bitsyntax.matcher('size:8, payload:size/binary',
'rest/binary');
matcher
Compiles a pattern as a string (or strings), to a function that will
return either a map of bindings, or
false, given a buffer and
optionally an environment. The environment contains values for bound
variables in the pattern (if there are any).
var p = bitsyntax.matcher('header:headerSize/binary, rest/binary');
var b = p(new Buffer([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]), {headerSize: 3});
b.header
// => <Buffer 01 02 03>
A matcher will return
false if the supplied buffer does not match
the pattern; for example, if it has too few bytes, or a literal is not
present.
var p = bitsyntax.matcher('"foo=", str/binary');
p(new Buffer("bar=humbug"));
// => false
parse and
match
When composed, equivalent to
matcher; may be useful if you want to
examine the internal structure of patterns.
parse takes strings as for
matcher, and returns the internal
representation of the pattern.
match takes this representation, a
buffer, and optionally an environment, and returns the bindings or
false (as with
matcher).
var p = bitsyntax.parse('header:headerSize/binary',
'rest/binary');
var b = bitsyntax.match(p, new Buffer([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]),
{headerSize: 3});
b.header
// => <Buffer 01 02 03>
builder
Takes a pattern and returns a function that will construct a byte buffer, given values for the variables mentioned in the pattern.
var cons = bitsyntax.builder('size:8, bin/binary');
cons({size:6, bin:new Buffer('foobar')});
// => <Buffer 06 66 6f 6f 62 61 72>
Patterns supplied to builders are slightly different to patterns supplied for matching, as noted below.
build
Takes a parsed pattern and a map of variable values, and returns a
buffer. As with
match, may be useful to debug patterns.
var pattern = bitsyntax.parse('size:8, bin:size/binary');
bitsyntax.build(pattern, {size:6, bin: new Buffer('foobar')});
// => <Buffer 06 66 6f 6f 62 61 72>
write
Writes variable values into a buffer, at an offset, according to the parsed pattern given. Returns the finishing offset, i.e., the supplied offset plus the number of bytes written.
var pattern = bitsyntax.parse('size:8, bin/binary');
var buf = new Buffer(7);
bitsyntax.write(buf, 0, pattern,
{size:6, bin: new Buffer('foobar')});
// => 7
buf
// => <Buffer 06 66 6f 6f 62 61 72>
Patterns are sequences of segments, each matching a value. Segments have the general form
value:size/type_specifier_list
The size and type specifier list may be omitted, giving three extra variations:
value
value:size
value/type_specifier_list
The type specifier list is a list of keywords separated by hyphens. Type specifiers are described below.
Patterns are generally supplied as strings, with a comma-separated series of segments.
The first part of a segment gives a variable name or a literal value. If a variable name is given, the value matched by the segment will be bound to that variable name for the rest of the pattern. If a literal value is given, the matched value must equal that value. If a variable's value is given in the environment, the matched value must equal the provided value.
When used in a builder, the literal value will be copied into the buffer according to the type it is given. A variable name indicates a slot into which a value supplied to the builder will be copied.
The special variable name
_ discards the value matched; i.e., it
simply skips over the appropriate number of bits in the input. '_' is
not allowed in builder patterns.
The size of a segment is given following the value or variable, separated with a colon:
foo:32
The unit is given in the list of specifiers as `'unit' and an integer from 0..256, separated by a colon:
foo:4/integer-unit:8
The size is the number of units in the value; the unit is given as a number of bits. Unit can be of use, for example, when you want to match integers of a number of bytes rather than a number of bits.
For integers and floats, the default unit is 1 bit; to keep things
aligned on byte boundaries,
unit * size must currently be a multiple
of 8. For binaries the default unit is 8, and the unit must be a
multiple of 8.
If the size is omitted and the type is integer, the size defaults to 8. If the size is omitted and the type is binary, the segment will match all remaining bytes in the input; such a segment may only be used at the end of a pattern, when matching.
The size may also be given as an integer variable matched earlier in the pattern, as in the example given at the top. When constructing, a size may be a variable referring to the supplied environment.
In builders, numbers will be rounded, masked or padded to fit the size
and units given; for example,
'256:8' gives the binary
Buffer<00>
because the lowest eight bits are 0;
'255:16 gives the binary
Buffer<00 ff>.
One of
integer,
binary,
string,
float. If not given, the
default is
integer.
An integer is a big- or little-endian, signed or unsigned integer. Integers up to 32 bits are supported. Signed integers are two's complement format. In JavaScript, only integers between -(2^53) and 2^53 can be represented, and bitwise operators are only defined on 32-bit signed integers.
A binary is simply a byte buffer; usually this will result in a slice of the input buffer being returned, so beware mutation.
A string is a UTF8 string consisting of the given number of bytes.
A float is a 32- or 64-bit IEEE754 floating-point value (this is the standard JavaScript uses, as do Java and Erlang).
Integers may be big- or little-endian; this refers to which 'end' of the bytes making up the integer are most significant. In network protocols integers are usually big-endian, meaning the first (left-most) byte is the most significant, but this is not always the case.
A specifier of
big means the integer will be parsed (or written into
the result) as big-endian, and
little means the integer will be
parsed or written as little-endian. The default is big-endian.
Integer segments may include a specifier of
signed or
unsigned. A
signed integer is parsed as two's complement format. The default is
unsigned.
Signedness is ignored in builders.
A quoted string appearing in a pattern is a shorthand for the bytes in its UTF8 encoding. For example,
"foobar", _/binary
matches any buffer that starts with the bytes
0x66, 0x6f, 0x6f, 0x62, 0x61, 0x72.
When used in a builder, a quoted string is copied into the result as the bytes of its UTF8 encoding.
In the following the matched bytes are given in array notation for
convenience. Bear in mind that
match() actually takes a buffer for
the bytes to match against. The phrase "returns X as Y" or "binds X as
Y" means the return value is an object with value X mapped to the key
Y.
54
Matches the single byte
54.
54:32
Matches the bytes [0,0,0,54].
54:32/little
Matches the bytes [54,0,0,0].
54:4/unit:8
Matches the bytes [0,0,0,54].
int:32/signed
Matches a binary of four bytes, and returns a signed 32-bit integer as
int.
len:16, str:len/binary
Matches a binary of
2 + len bytes, and returns an unsigned 16-bit
integer as
len and a buffer of length
len as
str.
len:16, _:len/binary, rest/binary
Matches a binary of at least
2 + len bytes, binds an unsigned 16-bit
integer as
len, ignores the next
len bytes, and binds the
remaining (possibly zero-length) binary as
rest.
s:8, key:s/binary, value/binary
When given the environment
{s:6, key: "foobar"}, will match a binary
starting with [6, 0x66, 0x6f, 0x6f, 0x62, 0x61, 0x72, ...].