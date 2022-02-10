The Bitmovin Adaptive Streaming Player UI
The UI framework is also available through the following distribution channels:
The UI framework and default skin bundled with the latest player release are always available via CDN. This is the recommended way if you just want to work with the predefined UI components. All components will be available in the
bitmovin.playerui namespace.
//cdn.bitmovin.com/player/web/8/bitmovinplayer-ui.js
//cdn.bitmovin.com/player/web/8/bitmovinplayer-ui.css
The UI framework is also available in the NPM repository and comes with all source and distributable files, JavaScript modules and TypeScript type definitions.
npm install bitmovin-player-ui
npm install --global gulp-cli
npm install
gulp --tasks)
gulp to build project into
dist directory
gulp watch to develop and rebuild changed files automatically
gulp serve to open test page in browser, build and reload changed files automatically
gulp lint to lint TypeScript and SASS files
gulp build-prod to build project with minified files into
dist directory
To take a look at the project, run
gulp serve. For changes, check our CHANGELOG. This UI framework version is for player v8. The UI framework for player v7 can be found in the
support/v2.x branch.
This repository contains the Bitmovin Player UI framework introduced with the 7.0 release. It is designed as a flexible and modularized layer on the player API that replaces the old integrated monolithic UI, enabling customers and users of the player to easily customize the UI to their needs in design, structure, and functionality. It makes it extremely easy and straightforward to add additional control components and we encourage our users to proactively contribute to our codebase.
The framework basically consists of a
UIManager that handles initialization and destruction of the UI, and components extending the
Component base class. Components provide specific functionality (e.g.
PlaybackToggleButton,
ControlBar,
SeekBar,
SubtitleOverlay) and usually consist of two files, a TypeScript
.ts file containing control code and API interaction with the player, and a SASS
.scss file containing the visual style.
A UI is defined by a tree of components, making up the UI structure, and their visuals styles, making up the UI skin. The root of the structure always starts with a
UIContainer (or a subclass, e.g.
CastUIContainer), which is a subclass of
Container and can contain other components, like any other components extending this class (usually layout components, e.g.
ControlBar). Components that do not extend the
Container cannot contain other components and therefore make up the leaves of the UI tree.
There are three approaches to customize the UI:
When using the built-in UI, you can style it to your linking with CSS by overwriting our default styles, as documented in our CSS Class Reference.
It is possible to override which
js and
css files the player loads for its internal UI with the
ui and
ui_css properties in the
location section of the player configuration. This is a simple way to supply a customized UI without the overhead of managing an external UI instance, and especially helpful for supplying a custom script which otherwise cannot be overridden like the CSS styles can. The paths to the
ui (
js) and
ui_css (obviously
css) files can be absolute or relative. Both are optional and do not need to be specified together.
The player constructs its internal UI instance from the
UIFactory.buildDefaultUI(player) factory method, so this entry point must exist for this approach to work.
import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player';
const config = {
...,
location: {
ui: '//domain.tld/path/to/bitmovinplayer-ui.js',
ui_css: 'styles/bitmovinplayer-ui.css',
},
};
const player = new Player(document.getElementById('container-id'), config);
To use the player with an external custom UI instance, you need to deactivate the built-in UI (set
ui: false), include the necessary
js and
css files into your HTML and create and attach your own UI instance with the
UIManager.
ui: false in the config of the player (Player Configuration Guide)
gulp build-prod) and include
bitmovinplayer-ui.min.js and
bitmovinplayer-ui.min.css (or their non-minified counterparts) from the
dist directory
UIFactory once the player is loaded (or load a custom UI structure)
import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player';
import { UIFactory } from 'bitmovin-player-ui';
const config = {
...,
ui: false, // disable the built-in UI
};
const player = new Player(document.getElementById('container-id'), config);
const myUiManager = UIFactory.buildDefaultUI(player);
Instead of using predefined UI structures from the
UIFactory, you can easily create a custom structure. For examples on how to create such UI structures, take a look at the
UIFactory or
DemoFactory.
A simple example on how to create a custom UI with our default skin that only contains a playback toggle overlay (an overlay with a large playback toggle button) looks as follows:
import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player';
import { PlaybackToggleOverlay, UIContainer, UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui';
// Definition of the UI structure
const mySimpleUi = new UIContainer({
components: [
new PlaybackToggleOverlay(),
],
});
const player = new Player(document.getElementById('container-id'), config);
const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, mySimpleUi);
The
UIManager manages UI instances and is used to add and remove UIs to/from the player. To add a UI to the player, construct a new instance and pass the
player object, a UI structure (
UIContainer) or a list of UI structures with conditions (
UIVariant[]), and an optional configuration object. To remove a UI from the player, just call
release() on your UIManager instance.
import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui';
// Add UI (e.g. at player initialization)
const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, mySimpleUI);
// Remove UI (e.g. at player destruction)
myUiManager.release();
UIs can be added and removed anytime during the player's lifecycle, which means UIs can be dynamically adjusted to the player, e.g. by listening to events. It is also possible to manage multiple UIs in parallel.
Here is an example on how to display a special UI in fullscreen mode:
import { Player, PlayerEvent, ViewMode } from 'bitmovin-player';
import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui';
const player = new Player(document.getElementById('container-id'), config);
let myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myWindowUi);
player.on(PlayerEvent.ViewModeChanged, (event) => {
myUiManager.release();
if (event.from === ViewMode.Fullscreen) {
myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myFullscreenUi);
} else {
myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myWindowUi);
}
});
Alternatively, you can let the
UIManager handle switching between different UIs by passing in multiple
UIVariants:
import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player';
import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui';
const player = new Player(document.getElementById('container-id'), config);
const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, [{
// Display my fullscreen UI under the condition that the player is in fullscreen mode
ui: myFullscreenUi,
condition: (context) => context.isFullscreen,
}, {
// Display my window UI in all other cases
ui: myWindowUi,
}]);
There are various conditions upon which the
UIManager can automatically switch between different UIs, e.g. ad playback and player size.
UIFactory provides a few predefined UI structures and styles, e.g.:
buildDefaultUI: The default UI as used by the player by default
buildDefaultCastReceiverUI: A light UI specifically for Google Cast receivers
buildDefaultSmallScreenUI: A light UI specifically for small handheld devices
You can easily test and switch between these UIs in the UI playground.
For the list of available components check the
src/ts/components directory. Each component extends the
Component base class and adds its own configuration interface and functionality. Components that can container other components as child elements extend the
Container component. Components are associated to their CSS styles by the
cssClass config property (prefixed by the
cssPrefix config property and the
$prefix SCSS variable).
Custom components can be easily written by extending any existing component, depending on the required functionality.
All components can be directly configured with an optional configuration object that is the first and only parameter of the constructor and defined by an interface. Each component is either accompanied by its own configuration interface (defined in the same
.ts file and named with the suffix
Config, e.g.
LabelConfig for a
Label), or inherits the configuration interface from its superclass.
There is currently no way to change these configuration values on an existing UI instance, thus they must be passed directly when creating a custom UI structure.
The following example creates a very basic UI structure with only two text labels:
import { Label, UIContainer } from 'bitmovin-player-ui';
const myUi = new UIContainer({
components: [
new Label({ text: "A label" }),
new Label({ text: "A hidden label", hidden: true })
],
});
The
UIContainer is configures with two options, the
components, an array containing child components, and
cssClasses, an array with CSS classes to be set on the container. The labels are configures with some
text, and one label is initially hidden by setting the
hidden option.
The
UIManager takes an optional global configuration object that can be used to configure certain content on the UI.
import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui';
const myUiConfig = {
metadata: {
title: 'Video title',
description: 'Video description...',
},
recommendations: [
{title: 'Recommendation 1: The best video ever', url: 'http://bitmovin.com', thumbnail: 'http://placehold.it/300x300', duration: 10.4},
{title: 'Recommendation 2: The second best video', url: 'http://bitmovin.com', thumbnail: 'http://placehold.it/300x300', duration: 64},
{title: 'Recommendation 3: The third best video of all time', url: 'http://bitmovin.com', thumbnail: 'http://placehold.it/300x300', duration: 195},
],
};
const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myUi, myUiConfig);
All the configuration properties are optional. If
metadata is set, it overwrites the metadata of the player configuration. If
recommendations is set, a list of recommendations is shown in the
RecommendationOverlay at the end of playback. For this to work, the UI must contain a
RecommendationOverlay, like the default player UI does.
The UI can be localized by calling
UIManager.setLocalizationConfig() function before initializing a
UIManager. It ships with English and German translations und uses English by default. Additional translations can be added via the
LocalizationConfig, where the automatic language detection can also be disabled.
Please note that the
LocalizationConfig is a singleton for all UI instances, i.e. it is currently not possible to configure the UI language per
UIManager instance. This is also the reason why
UIManager.setLocalizationConfig() must be called before creating a
UIManager instance for the configuration to be applied as expected.
const myLocalizationConfig = {
// Automatically select a language fitting the browser language
// (falls back to English if no language that matches the browser language is defined)
language: 'auto',
vocabularies: {
de: {
'settings': 'Einstellungen',
...
},
fr: {
...
},
},
};
// First we set the localization configuration
UIManager.setLocalizationConfig(myLocalizationConfig);
// Then we create a UI instance
const myUiManager = new UIManager(...);
The
UIManager also has a
localize function which can be used to translate custom labels in user-created component instances. The vocabulary can be extended by adding custom keys to
LocalizationConfig.vocabularies. If a key is not present in the vocabulary,
localize will simply fallback to the key.
const myLocalizationConfig = {
...,
vocabularies: {
en: {
'my.custom.key': 'my custom key',
'this will also act as a key': 'my custom key 2',
},
de: {
'my.custom.key': 'my german translation',
},
},
};
const label1 = new Label({ text: UIManager.localize('my.custom.key') });
// This key only exists in the English vocabulary, so it will be translated in English and
// fallback to the key string in any other language
const label2 = new Label({ text: UIManager.localize('this will also act as a key') });
// This key does not exist in any vocabulary and will never be localized - it is basically the
// same as setting the text directly (e.g. `{ text: 'This is not included in vocabulary' }`)
const label3 = new Label({ text: UIManager.localize('This is not included in vocabulary') });
The default vocabularies along with the keys can be found in the languages folder.
The UI playground can be launched with
gulp serve and opens a page in a local browser window. On this page, you can switch between different sources and UI styles, trigger API actions and observe events.
This page uses BrowserSync to sync the state across multiple tabs and browsers and recompiles and reloads automatically files automatically when any
.scss or
.ts files are modified. It makes a helpful tool for developing and testing the UI.