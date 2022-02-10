Bitmovin Player UI

Read more about the usage, along with other important information about the Bitmovin Player at https://bitmovin.com/ and https://bitmovin.com/docs/player.

Installation

The UI framework is also available through the following distribution channels:

CDN

The UI framework and default skin bundled with the latest player release are always available via CDN. This is the recommended way if you just want to work with the predefined UI components. All components will be available in the bitmovin.playerui namespace.

JavaScript library: //cdn.bitmovin.com/player/web/8/bitmovinplayer-ui.js

CSS default skin: //cdn.bitmovin.com/player/web/8/bitmovinplayer-ui.css

NPM

The UI framework is also available in the NPM repository and comes with all source and distributable files, JavaScript modules and TypeScript type definitions.

npm install bitmovin-player-ui

Getting Started with Development

Clone Git repository Install node.js Install Gulp: npm install --global gulp-cli Install required npm packages: npm install Run Gulp tasks ( gulp --tasks )

gulp to build project into dist directory

to build project into directory gulp watch to develop and rebuild changed files automatically

to develop and rebuild changed files automatically gulp serve to open test page in browser, build and reload changed files automatically

to open test page in browser, build and reload changed files automatically gulp lint to lint TypeScript and SASS files

to lint TypeScript and SASS files gulp build-prod to build project with minified files into dist directory

To take a look at the project, run gulp serve . For changes, check our CHANGELOG. This UI framework version is for player v8. The UI framework for player v7 can be found in the support/v2.x branch.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! Please check the contribution guidelines.

Introduction

This repository contains the Bitmovin Player UI framework introduced with the 7.0 release. It is designed as a flexible and modularized layer on the player API that replaces the old integrated monolithic UI, enabling customers and users of the player to easily customize the UI to their needs in design, structure, and functionality. It makes it extremely easy and straightforward to add additional control components and we encourage our users to proactively contribute to our codebase.

The framework basically consists of a UIManager that handles initialization and destruction of the UI, and components extending the Component base class. Components provide specific functionality (e.g. PlaybackToggleButton , ControlBar , SeekBar , SubtitleOverlay ) and usually consist of two files, a TypeScript .ts file containing control code and API interaction with the player, and a SASS .scss file containing the visual style.

A UI is defined by a tree of components, making up the UI structure, and their visuals styles, making up the UI skin. The root of the structure always starts with a UIContainer (or a subclass, e.g. CastUIContainer ), which is a subclass of Container and can contain other components, like any other components extending this class (usually layout components, e.g. ControlBar ). Components that do not extend the Container cannot contain other components and therefore make up the leaves of the UI tree.

Customizing the UI

There are three approaches to customize the UI:

Go with the built-in UI of the player and adjust the styling to your liking with CSS Keep the player managing the UI internally but tell it to load alternative UI CSS/JS files, e.g. your own build from this repository Deactivate the built-in UI and manage your own UI instance externally, e.g. your own build from this repository

Styling the built-in UI

When using the built-in UI, you can style it to your linking with CSS by overwriting our default styles, as documented in our CSS Class Reference.

Replacing the built-in UI

Internally managed by the player

It is possible to override which js and css files the player loads for its internal UI with the ui and ui_css properties in the location section of the player configuration. This is a simple way to supply a customized UI without the overhead of managing an external UI instance, and especially helpful for supplying a custom script which otherwise cannot be overridden like the CSS styles can. The paths to the ui ( js ) and ui_css (obviously css ) files can be absolute or relative. Both are optional and do not need to be specified together.

The player constructs its internal UI instance from the UIFactory.buildDefaultUI(player) factory method, so this entry point must exist for this approach to work.

import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player' ; const config = { ..., location : { ui : '//domain.tld/path/to/bitmovinplayer-ui.js' , ui_css : 'styles/bitmovinplayer-ui.css' , }, }; const player = new Player( document .getElementById( 'container-id' ), config);

Externally managed

To use the player with an external custom UI instance, you need to deactivate the built-in UI (set ui: false ), include the necessary js and css files into your HTML and create and attach your own UI instance with the UIManager .

Deactivate the built-in UI by setting ui: false in the config of the player (Player Configuration Guide)

in the config of the player (Player Configuration Guide) Build the UI framework (e.g. gulp build-prod ) and include bitmovinplayer-ui.min.js and bitmovinplayer-ui.min.css (or their non-minified counterparts) from the dist directory

) and include and (or their non-minified counterparts) from the directory Create your own UI instance with the UIFactory once the player is loaded (or load a custom UI structure)

import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player' ; import { UIFactory } from 'bitmovin-player-ui' ; const config = { ..., ui : false , }; const player = new Player( document .getElementById( 'container-id' ), config); const myUiManager = UIFactory.buildDefaultUI(player);

Building a custom UI structure

Instead of using predefined UI structures from the UIFactory , you can easily create a custom structure. For examples on how to create such UI structures, take a look at the UIFactory or DemoFactory .

A simple example on how to create a custom UI with our default skin that only contains a playback toggle overlay (an overlay with a large playback toggle button) looks as follows:

import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player' ; import { PlaybackToggleOverlay, UIContainer, UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui' ; const mySimpleUi = new UIContainer({ components : [ new PlaybackToggleOverlay(), ], }); const player = new Player( document .getElementById( 'container-id' ), config); const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, mySimpleUi);

UIManager

The UIManager manages UI instances and is used to add and remove UIs to/from the player. To add a UI to the player, construct a new instance and pass the player object, a UI structure ( UIContainer ) or a list of UI structures with conditions ( UIVariant[] ), and an optional configuration object. To remove a UI from the player, just call release() on your UIManager instance.

import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui' ; const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, mySimpleUI); myUiManager.release();

UIs can be added and removed anytime during the player's lifecycle, which means UIs can be dynamically adjusted to the player, e.g. by listening to events. It is also possible to manage multiple UIs in parallel.

Here is an example on how to display a special UI in fullscreen mode:

import { Player, PlayerEvent, ViewMode } from 'bitmovin-player' ; import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui' ; const player = new Player( document .getElementById( 'container-id' ), config); let myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myWindowUi); player.on(PlayerEvent.ViewModeChanged, (event) => { myUiManager.release(); if (event.from === ViewMode.Fullscreen) { myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myFullscreenUi); } else { myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myWindowUi); } });

Alternatively, you can let the UIManager handle switching between different UIs by passing in multiple UIVariant s:

import { Player } from 'bitmovin-player' ; import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui' ; const player = new Player( document .getElementById( 'container-id' ), config); const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, [{ ui : myFullscreenUi, condition : ( context ) => context.isFullscreen, }, { ui : myWindowUi, }]);

There are various conditions upon which the UIManager can automatically switch between different UIs, e.g. ad playback and player size.

Factory

UIFactory provides a few predefined UI structures and styles, e.g.:

buildDefaultUI : The default UI as used by the player by default

: The default UI as used by the player by default buildDefaultCastReceiverUI : A light UI specifically for Google Cast receivers

: A light UI specifically for Google Cast receivers buildDefaultSmallScreenUI : A light UI specifically for small handheld devices

You can easily test and switch between these UIs in the UI playground.

Components

For the list of available components check the src/ts/components directory. Each component extends the Component base class and adds its own configuration interface and functionality. Components that can container other components as child elements extend the Container component. Components are associated to their CSS styles by the cssClass config property (prefixed by the cssPrefix config property and the $prefix SCSS variable).

Custom components can be easily written by extending any existing component, depending on the required functionality.

Component Configuration

All components can be directly configured with an optional configuration object that is the first and only parameter of the constructor and defined by an interface. Each component is either accompanied by its own configuration interface (defined in the same .ts file and named with the suffix Config , e.g. LabelConfig for a Label ), or inherits the configuration interface from its superclass.

There is currently no way to change these configuration values on an existing UI instance, thus they must be passed directly when creating a custom UI structure.

The following example creates a very basic UI structure with only two text labels:

import { Label, UIContainer } from 'bitmovin-player-ui' ; const myUi = new UIContainer({ components : [ new Label({ text : "A label" }), new Label({ text : "A hidden label" , hidden : true }) ], });

The UIContainer is configures with two options, the components , an array containing child components, and cssClasses , an array with CSS classes to be set on the container. The labels are configures with some text , and one label is initially hidden by setting the hidden option.

UI Configuration

The UIManager takes an optional global configuration object that can be used to configure certain content on the UI.

import { UIManager } from 'bitmovin-player-ui' ; const myUiConfig = { metadata : { title : 'Video title' , description : 'Video description...' , }, recommendations : [ { title : 'Recommendation 1: The best video ever' , url : 'http://bitmovin.com' , thumbnail : 'http://placehold.it/300x300' , duration : 10.4 }, { title : 'Recommendation 2: The second best video' , url : 'http://bitmovin.com' , thumbnail : 'http://placehold.it/300x300' , duration : 64 }, { title : 'Recommendation 3: The third best video of all time' , url : 'http://bitmovin.com' , thumbnail : 'http://placehold.it/300x300' , duration : 195 }, ], }; const myUiManager = new UIManager(player, myUi, myUiConfig);

All the configuration properties are optional. If metadata is set, it overwrites the metadata of the player configuration. If recommendations is set, a list of recommendations is shown in the RecommendationOverlay at the end of playback. For this to work, the UI must contain a RecommendationOverlay , like the default player UI does.

UI Localization

The UI can be localized by calling UIManager.setLocalizationConfig() function before initializing a UIManager . It ships with English and German translations und uses English by default. Additional translations can be added via the LocalizationConfig , where the automatic language detection can also be disabled.

Please note that the LocalizationConfig is a singleton for all UI instances, i.e. it is currently not possible to configure the UI language per UIManager instance. This is also the reason why UIManager.setLocalizationConfig() must be called before creating a UIManager instance for the configuration to be applied as expected.

const myLocalizationConfig = { language : 'auto' , vocabularies : { de : { 'settings' : 'Einstellungen' , ... }, fr : { ... }, }, }; UIManager.setLocalizationConfig(myLocalizationConfig); const myUiManager = new UIManager(...);

The UIManager also has a localize function which can be used to translate custom labels in user-created component instances. The vocabulary can be extended by adding custom keys to LocalizationConfig.vocabularies . If a key is not present in the vocabulary, localize will simply fallback to the key.

const myLocalizationConfig = { ..., vocabularies : { en : { 'my.custom.key' : 'my custom key' , 'this will also act as a key' : 'my custom key 2' , }, de : { 'my.custom.key' : 'my german translation' , }, }, }; const label1 = new Label({ text : UIManager.localize( 'my.custom.key' ) }); const label2 = new Label({ text : UIManager.localize( 'this will also act as a key' ) }); const label3 = new Label({ text : UIManager.localize( 'This is not included in vocabulary' ) });

The default vocabularies along with the keys can be found in the languages folder.

UI Playground

The UI playground can be launched with gulp serve and opens a page in a local browser window. On this page, you can switch between different sources and UI styles, trigger API actions and observe events.