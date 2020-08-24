openbase logo
bitmovin-javascript

by bitmovin
2.34.0 (see all)

DEPRECATED: JavaScript client for the Bitmovin API, see https://github.com/bitmovin/bitmovin-api-sdk-javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

bitmovin

New API Client (Recommended)

bitmovin-javascript is the legacy Bitmovin API client for JavaScript.

We recommend using the new client, which you can find at bitmovin-api-sdk-javascript. Using the new client guarantees 100% specification conformity at any given time and access to all features of the API as soon as they are released.

Bitmovin Javascript API Client

bitmovin codecov npm version Build Status

Javascript-API-Client which enables you to seamlessly integrate the Bitmovin API into your projects. Using this API client requires an active account.

Sign up for a Bitmovin Account!

The full API reference can be found here.

Installation

npm install bitmovin-javascript

or with yarnpkg

yarn add bitmovin-javascript

Initialization

Node

Using ES6 import

import Bitmovin from 'bitmovin-javascript';
const bitmovin = Bitmovin({'apiKey': '<YOUR_API_KEY>'});

With require

const Bitmovin = require('bitmovin-javascript').default;
const bitmovin = Bitmovin({'apiKey': '<YOUR_API_KEY>'});

Browser

Use bitmovin-javascript/dist/bitmovin.browser.js or bitmovin.browser.min.js for the minified version.

ES5 with Modules (CommonJS)

Import bitmovin-javascript/dist/index.js.

Types

  • Typescript (bitmovin-javascript/dist/index.d.ts)

Usage

The Bitmovin-Javascript API Client is closely modeled after our Bitmovin API Reference Bitmovin API. Each resource in the API Reference has a 1:1 mapping in our API Client.

All methods return a Promise Object that will return the fetched result values from the API.

So for example the list all inputs call is defined as GET v1/encoding/inputs in our API-Reference and simply corresponds to:

const limit = 100;
const offset = 0;
bitmovin.encoding.inputs.list(limit, offset).then(result => {
  const {items} = result;
  items.forEach(input => {
    console.log(input.name);
  });
});

Examples

An sample DASH & HLS encoding sample can be found in examples/encoding/01_simple_encoding_dash_manifest.js

For more examples visit our example page.

Contributing

If you want to contribute feel free to send pull requests. Code quality is ensured through lint-staged, please make sure all tests are passing with yarn test.

Upgrade from v1

Version 2 of the Bitmovin JavaScript client still has the same 1:1 mapping as v1. With v2 we improved the bundling and changed the default export to not require a new to create a Bitmovin "object". Internally the client changed quite a lot as you can see in this pull request.

License

MIT

