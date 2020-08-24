New API Client (Recommended)

bitmovin-javascript is the legacy Bitmovin API client for JavaScript.

We recommend using the new client, which you can find at bitmovin-api-sdk-javascript. Using the new client guarantees 100% specification conformity at any given time and access to all features of the API as soon as they are released.

Bitmovin Javascript API Client

Javascript-API-Client which enables you to seamlessly integrate the Bitmovin API into your projects. Using this API client requires an active account.

Sign up for a Bitmovin Account!

The full API reference can be found here.

Installation

npm install bitmovin-javascript

or with yarnpkg

yarn add bitmovin-javascript

Initialization

Node

Using ES6 import

import Bitmovin from 'bitmovin-javascript'; const bitmovin = Bitmovin({'apiKey': '<YOUR_API_KEY>'});

With require

const Bitmovin = require ( 'bitmovin-javascript' ).default; const bitmovin = Bitmovin({ 'apiKey' : '<YOUR_API_KEY>' });

Browser

Use bitmovin-javascript/dist/bitmovin.browser.js or bitmovin.browser.min.js for the minified version.

ES5 with Modules (CommonJS)

Import bitmovin-javascript/dist/index.js .

Types

Typescript ( bitmovin-javascript/dist/index.d.ts )

Usage

The Bitmovin-Javascript API Client is closely modeled after our Bitmovin API Reference Bitmovin API. Each resource in the API Reference has a 1:1 mapping in our API Client.

All methods return a Promise Object that will return the fetched result values from the API.

So for example the list all inputs call is defined as GET v1/encoding/inputs in our API-Reference and simply corresponds to:

const limit = 100 ; const offset = 0 ; bitmovin.encoding.inputs.list(limit, offset).then( result => { const {items} = result; items.forEach( input => { console .log(input.name); }); });

Examples

An sample DASH & HLS encoding sample can be found in examples/encoding/01_simple_encoding_dash_manifest.js

For more examples visit our example page.

Contributing

If you want to contribute feel free to send pull requests. Code quality is ensured through lint-staged, please make sure all tests are passing with yarn test .

Upgrade from v1

Version 2 of the Bitmovin JavaScript client still has the same 1:1 mapping as v1. With v2 we improved the bundling and changed the default export to not require a new to create a Bitmovin "object". Internally the client changed quite a lot as you can see in this pull request.

License

MIT