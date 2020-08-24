bitmovin-javascript is the legacy Bitmovin API client for JavaScript.
We recommend using the new client, which you can find at bitmovin-api-sdk-javascript. Using the new client guarantees 100% specification conformity at any given time and access to all features of the API as soon as they are released.
Javascript-API-Client which enables you to seamlessly integrate the Bitmovin API into your projects. Using this API client requires an active account.
Sign up for a Bitmovin Account!
The full API reference can be found here.
npm install bitmovin-javascript
or with yarnpkg
yarn add bitmovin-javascript
Using ES6
import
import Bitmovin from 'bitmovin-javascript';
const bitmovin = Bitmovin({'apiKey': '<YOUR_API_KEY>'});
With
require
const Bitmovin = require('bitmovin-javascript').default;
const bitmovin = Bitmovin({'apiKey': '<YOUR_API_KEY>'});
Use
bitmovin-javascript/dist/bitmovin.browser.js or
bitmovin.browser.min.js for the minified version.
Import
bitmovin-javascript/dist/index.js.
bitmovin-javascript/dist/index.d.ts)
The Bitmovin-Javascript API Client is closely modeled after our Bitmovin API Reference Bitmovin API. Each resource in the API Reference has a 1:1 mapping in our API Client.
All methods return a
Promise Object that will return the fetched result values from the API.
So for example the list all inputs call is defined as
GET v1/encoding/inputs in our API-Reference and simply corresponds to:
const limit = 100;
const offset = 0;
bitmovin.encoding.inputs.list(limit, offset).then(result => {
const {items} = result;
items.forEach(input => {
console.log(input.name);
});
});
An sample DASH & HLS encoding sample can be found in examples/encoding/01_simple_encoding_dash_manifest.js
For more examples visit our example page.
If you want to contribute feel free to send pull requests. Code quality is ensured through lint-staged, please make sure all tests are passing with
yarn test.
Version 2 of the Bitmovin JavaScript client still has the same 1:1 mapping as v1. With v2 we improved the bundling and changed the default export to not require a
new to create a Bitmovin "object".
Internally the client changed quite a lot as you can see in this pull request.
MIT