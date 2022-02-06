openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

bitmap-sdf

by Dmitry Iv.
1.0.3 (see all)

Calculate SDF for image/bitmap/bw data

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Performant

Readme

bitmap-sdf unstable

Calculate signed distance field for an image / bw-data. Fork of tiny-sdf with reduced API.

bitmap-sdf

Demo

Usage

npm install bitmap-sdf

let calcSdf = requrie('bitmap-sdf')

//draw image
let canvas = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement('canvas'))
let w = canvas.width = 200, h = canvas.height = 200
let ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
ctx.fillStyle = 'white'
ctx.font = 'bold 30px sans-serif'
ctx.fillText('X', 20, 20)

//calculate distances
let distances = calcSdf(canvas)

//show distances
let imgArr = new Uint8ClampedArray(w*h*4)
for (let i = 0; i < w; i++) {
    for (let j = 0; j < h; j++) {
        imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 0] = arr[j*w+i]*255
        imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 1] = arr[j*w+i]*255
        imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 2] = arr[j*w+i]*255
        imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 3] = 255
    }
}
var data = new ImageData(imgArr, w, h)
ctx.putImageData(data, 0, 0)

dist = calcSdf(source, options?)

Calculate distance field for the input source data, based on options. Returns 1-channel array with distance values from 0..1 range.

Source:

TypeMeaning
Canvas, Context2DCalculates sdf for the full canvas image data based on options.channel, by default 0, ie. red channel.
ImageDataCalculates sdf for the image data based on options.channel
Uint8ClampedArray, Uint8ArrayHandles raw pixel data, requires options.width and options.height. Stride is detected from width and height.
Float32Array, ArrayHandles raw numbers from 0..1 range, requires options.width and options.height. Stride is detected from width and height.

Options:

PropertyDefaultMeaning
cutoff0.25Cutoff parameter, balance between SDF inside 1 and outside 0 of glyph
radius10Max length of SDF, ie. the size of SDF around the cutoff
widthcanvas.widthWidth of input data, if array
heightcanvas.heightHeight of input data, if array
channel0Channel number, 0 is red, 1 is green, 2 is blue, 3 is alpha.
stridenullExplicitly indicate number of channels per pixel. Not needed if height and width are provided.

See also

License

(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License

Development supported by plot.ly.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
hemanthsivaramg1 Rating0 Reviews
November 25, 2020
Performant

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial