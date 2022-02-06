Calculate signed distance field for an image / bw-data. Fork of tiny-sdf with reduced API.
let calcSdf = requrie('bitmap-sdf')
//draw image
let canvas = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement('canvas'))
let w = canvas.width = 200, h = canvas.height = 200
let ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
ctx.fillStyle = 'white'
ctx.font = 'bold 30px sans-serif'
ctx.fillText('X', 20, 20)
//calculate distances
let distances = calcSdf(canvas)
//show distances
let imgArr = new Uint8ClampedArray(w*h*4)
for (let i = 0; i < w; i++) {
for (let j = 0; j < h; j++) {
imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 0] = arr[j*w+i]*255
imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 1] = arr[j*w+i]*255
imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 2] = arr[j*w+i]*255
imgArr[j*w*4 + i*4 + 3] = 255
}
}
var data = new ImageData(imgArr, w, h)
ctx.putImageData(data, 0, 0)
Calculate distance field for the input
source data, based on
options. Returns 1-channel array with distance values from
0..1 range.
|Type
|Meaning
|Canvas, Context2D
|Calculates sdf for the full canvas image data based on
options.channel, by default
0, ie. red channel.
|ImageData
|Calculates sdf for the image data based on
options.channel
|Uint8ClampedArray, Uint8Array
|Handles raw pixel data, requires
options.width and
options.height. Stride is detected from
width and
height.
|Float32Array, Array
|Handles raw numbers from
0..1 range, requires
options.width and
options.height. Stride is detected from
width and
height.
|Property
|Default
|Meaning
cutoff
0.25
|Cutoff parameter, balance between SDF inside
1 and outside
0 of glyph
radius
10
|Max length of SDF, ie. the size of SDF around the
cutoff
width
canvas.width
|Width of input data, if array
height
canvas.height
|Height of input data, if array
channel
0
|Channel number,
0 is red,
1 is green,
2 is blue,
3 is alpha.
stride
null
|Explicitly indicate number of channels per pixel. Not needed if
height and
width are provided.
(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License
Development supported by plot.ly.