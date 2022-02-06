Calculate signed distance field for an image / bw-data. Fork of tiny-sdf with reduced API.

Usage

let calcSdf = requrie( 'bitmap-sdf' ) let canvas = document .body.appendChild( document .createElement( 'canvas' )) let w = canvas.width = 200 , h = canvas.height = 200 let ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) ctx.fillStyle = 'white' ctx.font = 'bold 30px sans-serif' ctx.fillText( 'X' , 20 , 20 ) let distances = calcSdf(canvas) let imgArr = new Uint8ClampedArray (w*h* 4 ) for ( let i = 0 ; i < w; i++) { for ( let j = 0 ; j < h; j++) { imgArr[j*w* 4 + i* 4 + 0 ] = arr[j*w+i]* 255 imgArr[j*w* 4 + i* 4 + 1 ] = arr[j*w+i]* 255 imgArr[j*w* 4 + i* 4 + 2 ] = arr[j*w+i]* 255 imgArr[j*w* 4 + i* 4 + 3 ] = 255 } } var data = new ImageData(imgArr, w, h) ctx.putImageData(data, 0 , 0 )

dist = calcSdf(source, options?)

Calculate distance field for the input source data, based on options . Returns 1-channel array with distance values from 0..1 range.

Type Meaning Canvas, Context2D Calculates sdf for the full canvas image data based on options.channel , by default 0 , ie. red channel. ImageData Calculates sdf for the image data based on options.channel Uint8ClampedArray, Uint8Array Handles raw pixel data, requires options.width and options.height . Stride is detected from width and height . Float32Array, Array Handles raw numbers from 0..1 range, requires options.width and options.height . Stride is detected from width and height .

Property Default Meaning cutoff 0.25 Cutoff parameter, balance between SDF inside 1 and outside 0 of glyph radius 10 Max length of SDF, ie. the size of SDF around the cutoff width canvas.width Width of input data, if array height canvas.height Height of input data, if array channel 0 Channel number, 0 is red, 1 is green, 2 is blue, 3 is alpha. stride null Explicitly indicate number of channels per pixel. Not needed if height and width are provided.

