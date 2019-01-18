BitGo Command-Line Interface (bitgo-cli)

Deprecation Notice

This tool is for interacting with v1 BitGo bitcoin wallets. New v2 Bitcoin wallets or wallets for other coins should use our new cli tool instead.

Summary

This package provides a NodeJS program (bitgo), which is a (mostly) complete command-line interface to BitGo wallets. It also contains some useful client-side-only commands for key generation.

Installation

NodeJS must be installed as a prerequisite.

npm install -g bitgo-cli

Running

Running bitgo -h will produce usage information.

$ bitgo -h usage: bitgo [-h] [-v] [-e] [-j] BitGo Command - Line Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -v, --version Show program's version number and exit. -e ENV , --env ENV BitGo environment to use: prod (default) or test. Can also be set with the BITGO_ENV environment variable. -j, --json output JSON ( if available) subcommands: {login,logout,token,status,wallets,wallet,balance,labels,setlabel,removelabel,addresses,newaddress,tx,unlock,lock,sharewallet,shares,acceptshare,cancelshare,freezewallet,removewallet,unspents,unspent,consolidate,fanout,sendtoaddress,newkey,splitkeys,verifysplitkeys,recoverkeys,dumpwalletuserkey,newwallet,shell,help,createtx,signtx,sendtx,listWebhooks,addWebhook,removeWebhook,util} login Sign in to BitGo logout Sign out of BitGo token Get or set the current auth token status Show current status wallets Get list of available wallets wallet Set or get the current wallet balance Get current wallet balance labels Show labels setlabel Set a label on any address ( in curr. wallet context) removelabel Remove a label on an address ( in curr. wallet context) addresses List addresses for the current wallet newaddress Create a new receive address for the current wallet tx List transactions on the current wallet unlock Unlock the session to allow transacting lock Re -lock the session sharewallet Share the current wallet with another user shares List outstanding wallet shares (incoming and outgoing) acceptshare Accept a wallet share invite cancelshare Cancel or decline a wallet share invite freezewallet Freeze (time-lock) the current wallet removewallet Remove a wallet from your account unspents Show unspents in the wallet unspent Same as above command consolidate Consolidate unspents in a wallet fanout Fan out unspents in a wallet sendtoaddress Create and send a transaction newkey Create a new BIP32 keychain (client-side only) splitkeys Create set of BIP32 keys, split into encrypted shares. verifysplitkeys Verify the public keys contained in the output file from the splitkeys command recoverkeys Recover key(s) from an output file of 'splitkeys' dumpwalletuserkey Dumps a user xprv given a wallet and passphrase newwallet Create a new Multi - Sig HD wallet shell Run the BitGo command shell help Display help createtx Create an unsigned transaction (online) for signing (the signing can be done offline) signtx Sign a transaction (can be used offline) with an input transaction JSON file sendtx Send a transaction for co-signing to BitGo listWebhooks Show webhooks for the current wallet addWebhook Add a webhook for the current wallet removeWebhook Remove a webhook for the current wallet util Utility commands

Testnet

By default, bitgo will use the production Bitcoin network, and will authenticate with www.bitgo.com. In order to use BitGo's test environment at test.bitgo.com, either use -e test on the command line, or set the following environment variable:

export BITGO_ENV= test

The testnet environment is a completely separate namespace from the BitGo production database. You will need to set up separate accounts on test.bitgo.com for testing purposes. Note that in the test environment, while standard Authy codes still work for 2FA, it is also possible to use a code of 0000000 (7 zeroes).

Sessions

The tool maintains one current login session per environment (prod or test). The sessions are persisted in JSON format files in ~/.bitgo. Each session maintains the user's current auth token, and maintains a current wallet. All of the commands that operate on a wallet use this current wallet context. In order to operate on a different wallet, it must first be selected using the wallet command.

Output formats

A number of the commands support outputting in JSON format as well as the normal human-readable format. To enable JSON output, use the -j command line flag before the command, for example:

$ bitgo -j status { "env" : "test" , "network" : "testnet" , "sessionFile" : "/Users/me/.bitgo/test.json" , "user" : "me@me.com" , "wallet" : "2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao" }

Commands

A Note on Command-Line Options

Many of the commands have interactive flows, prompting for needed information as they go. Generally, these interactive prompts can be bypassed by providing the corresponding information through a command-line flag.

login

Authenticate with BitGo, establishing a session.

$ bitgo login Email: user@domain.com Password: ******** 2-Step Verification Code: 0000000 *** Logged in as user@domain.com ...

logout

Logout of the current session. Sessions expire in 60 minutes by default.

bitgo logout

token

Show the current auth token:

bitgo token bab7b73dec9501b8b210ec8d68e1ac26a88b7b8c3c4f6811935d793d627c7d54

Set the current auth token; this is an alternate way of changing sessions, or can be used to install a long-lived API token provided by BitGo:

$ bitgo token 24 b7b73dec9501b8b210ec8d68e1ac26a88b7b8c3c4f6811935d793d627c7d54 *** Logged in as user @ domain .com

status

Show the current session status.

$ bitgo status Network: prod Session file: ~/.bitgo/prod.json Current User : user @ domain .com Logged in Current wallet: 3 N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao

wallets

List the wallets available to the user, with balances. Indicates which wallet is currently selected.

bitgo wallets

wallet

Get or set the current wallet.

bitgo wallet bitgo wallet 3 bitgo wallet <addr> bitgo wallet <name>

balance

Get the balance of the current wallet.

bitgo balance bitgo balance -c bitgo balance -u bits bitgo balance -u sat

labels

Show address labels associated with the current wallet, or all wallets.

$ bitgo labels # shows address labels on current wallet $ bitgo labels -a # shows address labels on all wallets

setlabel

Label a Bitcoin address in the context of the current wallet.

bitgo setlabel <address> "My label here"

removelabel

Remove label from a Bitcoin address in the context of the current wallet.

$ bitgo removelabel < address >

addresses

Show receive addresses for the current wallet, and optionally change addresses. Shows

$ bitgo addresses # show receive addresses only $ bitgo addresses -c # include change addresses $ bitgo -j addresses # show addresses in JSON format

newaddress

Generate a new receive address for the current wallet

bitgo newaddress bitgo newaddress -c bitgo newaddress -l "foo"

tx

List transactions on the current wallet.

bitgo tx bitgo tx -n 100 bitgo -j tx

unlock

In order to transact, a BitGo session must first be unlocked, by providing an additional 2-step verification (Authy) code. The send command handles prompting for this automatically, but the wallet can also be unlocked explicitly.

$ bitgo unlock 1234567 # unlock the session with current Authy code *** Unlocked session

lock

Explicitly lock the session, preventing further transactions from taking place.

$ bitgo lock *** Locked session

sharewallet

Share the current wallet with a user by giving them share, spend, or admin priviliges on the wallet. If no wallet is specified, it will use the current wallet. You must have admin status on the wallet to use this command.

$ bitgo sharewallet 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Share Wallet 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao: Email address of recipient: user@domain.com Role ( [a]dmin | [s]pender | [v]iewer ): s Optional comment for recipient: Spend limit is 100 BTC Wallet password: ******* 2-step Verification Code: 0000000 *** Wallet share created (id=55cd2f4cf1f414280c2c926af4c47874)

shares

Lists outstanding wallet shares (incoming and outgoing)

$ bitgo shares Outgoing Shares: ID Role To Wallet Message 55cd2f4cf1f414280c2c926af4c47874 spender user@domain.com 0 Spend limit is 100 BTC

acceptshare

Accept a wallet share invite

$ bitgo acceptshare 47874 c4fa629c2c082414f1fc4f2dc55 BitGo Password : ******** wallet share accepted

cancelshare

Cancel or decline a wallet share invite

$ bitgo cancelshare 47874c4fa629c2c082414f1fc4f2dc55 *** Wallet share canceled

freezewallet

Freeze a BitGo wallet. This command effectively time-locks a wallet, so that BitGo will refuse to sign any transactions until the freeze expires. Be careful when freezing a wallet, as there is no way to unfreeze a wallet without either waiting for the time to expire without help from BitGo support.

$ bitgo freezewallet -d 60 Please confirm you wish to freeze wallet 'My Wallet' for 60 seconds. BitGo will not sign any transactions on this wallet until the freeze expires. Type 'go' to confirm: go Wallet frozen until 2015 -02 -03 T22: 46 : 56.352 Z

removewallet

Remove a wallet from your BitGo account. If the wallet is shared, and you are not the last admin, it removes your access to the wallet but does not affect other users' access. If you are the last admin on the wallet, it will mark the wallet as deleted and it will not currently be recoverable without assistance from BitGo.

$ bitgo removewallet 2 MzoQpTopwMD7dfufGeHHvZYfEDrMdxibTM Type 'yes' to confirm removing wallet 2 MzoQpTopwMD7dfufGeHHvZYfEDrMdxibTM: yes *** Removed wallet 2 MzoQpTopwMD7dfufGeHHvZYfEDrMdxibTM

unspents

Show a list of unspents on the current wallet, optionally filtering by minimum confirms.

$ bitgo unspents # show all unspents $ bitgo unspents -c 6 # show unspents with at least 6 confirms

unspent

Same command as above

Consolidate the unspents on the current wallet into fewer, bigger unspents, optionally setting the target count of unspents.

$ bitgo consolidate # consolidate all unspents into one $ bitgo consolidate -t 5 # consolidate all unspents until there are only five unspents left $ bitgo consolidate -i 10 # consolidate all unspents into one, but only use up to 10 inputs per consolidation transaction

fanout

Fan out the unspents on the current wallet into a set of more, equally large, unspents.

bitgo fanout -t 20

sendtoaddress

Send a transaction. This command provides a guided flow, but the needed info may also be provided on the command line.

$ bitgo -e test send Current wallet: 2N9VaC4SDRNNnEy6G8zLF8gnHgkY6LV9PsX Send Transaction: Destination address: 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Amount (in BTC): 0.5 Wallet passcode: ******************** Optional comment: paying Mike for lunch Please confirm sending BTC 0.5000 + 0.0001 blockchain fee to 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Type 'go' to confirm: go 2-step Verification Code: 0000000 *** Unlocked session *** Sent transaction 9ef2042647ceb0b1ec8f18733ab46d11c330b4449549fe37a9c559e170806d0e

newkey

Create a new BIP32 root key. This is a client-side only operation. It does not require the user to be authenticated with BitGo, and does not contact the BitGo server. Additional entropy may be provided on the command line.

$ bitgo -j newkey { "seed" : "72cc2a8728529c17432031ca5a37851b9dfe254f5427f7ebedb6c15abac22575" , "xpub" : "xpub661MyMwAqRbcGi5Yk7XnMMp9tkfe4hVGpo6QEgmkzjxCEzjxzJJU458dJWJjdErQbVJg5fb6iGvb2o4GKEYbycXMWo1CXYiw4RhexSYZsh2" , "xprv" : "xprv9s21ZrQH143K4E15e5zmzDsRLiq9fEmRTaAoSJN9SQRDNCQpSkzDWGp9TDErubsFHbUwHVEwWgpMssULihY2Rayek52VTVdj1wUXeiV2c56" }

splitkeys

This is a client-side utility command which assists in generating a batch of BIP32 keys which are split using Shamir Secret Sharing, and have the shares encrypted with separate passwords (each known by a separate person, generally). It provides a guided flow, as well as command-line args.

$ splitkeys -h usage: bitgo splitkeys [-h] [-m M] [-n N] [-N NKEYS] [-p PREFIX] [-e ENTROPY] Optional arguments: - h, --help Show this help message and exit. - m M number of shares required to reconstruct a key - n N total number of shares per key - N NKEYS, --nkeys NKEYS total number of keys to generate - p PREFIX, --prefix PREFIX output file prefix - e ENTROPY, --entropy ENTROPY additional user-supplied entropy

verifysplitkeys

Verifies the xpubs generated by the splitkeys command. This command is useful for verifying that the shares contained in the input JSON file correspond to the xpub(s) listed in the JSON file

$ bitgo verifysplitkeys Verify Split Keys Input file (JSON): keys.json Comma-separated list of key indices to recover: 0 ,1 Processing 2 keys: 0 ,1 Password 0: ********* Password 1: *********** Decrypting Key Decrypting Key Decrypting Key Decrypting Key [ { "index": 0 , "xpub": "xpub661MyMwAqRbcF2CSKyTp1Xv9gSBvkdVQsPh5NwSRaErAXVWhtfYBZeuZxVJA8fayUJoPa4rtMZAWUzVG5XESKvCqTvvED5gErrZuxsyDPrP" }, { "index": 1 , "xpub": "xpub661MyMwAqRbcGrqGfmNuJK41iS4kETkofD6mnNT1CMGcuoeJCvWjNtwzgqfSqXsUYUC7NJWTgnrtxHmy93xGTDe7ZbfXbtgxa9LpD7yD5NQ" } ]

recoverkeys

A client-side utility for recovering keys generated by splitkeys.

$ bitgo recoverkeys -h usage: bitgo recoverkeys [-h] [-f FILE] [-k KEYS] Optional arguments: -h, -- help Show this help message and exit . -f FILE, --file FILE the input file (JSON format) -k KEYS, --keys KEYS comma-separated list of key indices to recover

dumpwalletuserkey

Print a wallet's xprv, which is decrypted using the passphrase. If the wallet's encrypted keychain is not stored by BitGo, there will be no xprv to print.

$ bitgo dumpwalletuserkey Wallet password : ******** Type 'go' to confirm that you want to dump the wallet private key to output: go xprv9s21ZrQH143K4CD2eRTRFO5Uq8dtjTm9mmNvADopmCRNcRjnELpSZ1C3GZJLNa9YbuLaUPWQMM6fQD5jrKxZ3mFsomcvbsyw9Poq8WVcqXw

newwallet

Create a new BitGo HD 2-of-3 Multi-sig wallet. This is a guided flow with instructions. You will need to provide 1 xprv and 1 xpub, or 2 xpubs in order to create the wallet.

Please be aware that creating a wallet in this manner does not produce a recovery KeyCard. You are fully responsible for backing up your keys. If you lose access to your keys and passcode, BitGo cannot help you recover your funds.

$ bitgo newwallet Current User : ben+ 0 @bitgo.com Create New Wallet undefined First, we need the user keychain. Enter a BIP32 xprv below, or press return to generate one automatically. Your user key is encrypted locally with your password , and stored on BitGo 's server. User key (xprv or xpub): xprv9s21ZrQH143K4VhG7qJD... Next, we need the backup keychain. Enter a BIP32 xpub below. It is recommended to generate the backup keychain on a different machine using reliable BIP32 key generation software. For instance, you can use the ' keychain ' sub-command to generate a keychain Backup key (xpub): xpub661MyMwAqRbcG7xHfBQqNLMNS... Name this wallet: My Command Line Wallet Enter BitGo password: ******************** *** Created wallet 2N3So1bs9fuLeA3MrsBGPmkaYMXGWQn1HWG

shell

Launch the BitGo shell, which simply allows you to run commands without prefixing them with bitgo. No other shell functionality is provided. Use Ctrl-C or Ctrl-D to exit.

bitgo shell [bitgo @ My Cool Wallet] Ƀ status

help

Prints all of the commands and subcommands that bitgo-cli responds to, along with short explanations of each command

createtx

Creates an unsigned transaction and saves it to a JSON file. This file can then be brought to an offline machine for signing using signtx.

$ bitgo createtx -h usage: bitgo createtx [-h] [-d DEST] [-a AMOUNT] [-f FEE] [-c COMMENT] [-p PREFIX] Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -d DEST, --dest DEST the destination address -a AMOUNT, --amount AMOUNT the amount in BTC -f FEE, --fee FEE fee to pay for transaction -c COMMENT, --comment COMMENT optional private comment -p PREFIX, --prefix PREFIX output file prefix $ bitgo createtx Current wallet: 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Create Unsigned Transaction Destination address: 2MzoQpTopwMD7dfufGeHHvZYfEDrMdxibTM Amount (in BTC): 0.3 Blockchain fee (blank to use default fee calculation): 0.001 Optional private comment: payroll funds Created unsigned transaction for 0.3000 BTC + 0.001 BTC blockchain fee to 2MzoQpTopwMD7dfufGeHHvZYfEDrMdxibTM Wrote tx20154211455.json

signtx

Signs an unsigned transcation (using JSON file from createtx). Can be performed offline.

$ bitgo signtx -h usage: bitgo signtx [-h] [-f FILE] [--confirm] [-k KEY] [- p [PREFIX]] Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -f FILE, --file FILE the input transaction file (JSON format) --confirm skip interactive confirm step -- be careful! -k KEY, --key KEY xprv (private key) for signing - p [PREFIX], --prefix [PREFIX] optional output file prefix $ bitgo signtx Input transaction file: tx20154211455 .json Private BIP32 key (xprv): xprv9w5AP8PS54E8vWpadxu24uAdArdQbdvkAKvkYGfo1Y187QGVTgWktL6PGothdFAowKxtZwdQEmEcHdfEzwYtqSdRCzFVM2XvDUtxB4CGS4F You are signing a transaction from the wallet: 2 N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Comment: payroll funds Output # 1 : 0.3 BTC to 2 MzoQpTopwMD7dfufGeHHvZYfEDrMdxibTM Output # 2 : 0.199 BTC to 2 PMxwFLAtvXnKC6tv4gpzDs9iWqNArjfMM (verified change address back to wallet) Type 'go' to confirm: go Signed transaction using the key provided. Wrote tx20154211455 .signed .json

sendtx

Sends a half-signed transaction on a wallet to BitGo for co-signing and propogation to the Bitcoin network. Takes input from a filename (JSON constructed by signtx) or a pure transaction hex.

$ bitgo sendtx -h usage: bitgo sendtx [-h] [-t TXHEX] [-f [FILE]] Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -t TXHEX, --txhex TXHEX the transaction hex to send -f [FILE], --file [FILE] optional input file containing the tx hex $ bitgo sendtx Current wallet: 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Send Transaction Transaction (hex or file): tx20154211455.signed.json 2-step Verification Code: 6753460 *** Unlocked session *** Sent transaction 0c41cef5a1b89c3f9387440169b38fb2465b30e0d23c92368f82c8f571182e03

listWebhooks

Lists the webhooks for the current wallet

$ bitgo listWebhooks Current wallet: 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Webhooks: Type NumConfirmations URL transaction 3 http://www.yoursite.com/partner/webhooks

addWebhooks

Adds a webhook to the current wallet.

$ bitgo -u http://www.yoursite.com/partner/webhooks -n 3 -t transaction Current wallet: 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao Webhooks: Type NumConfirmations URL transaction 3 http://www.yoursite.com/partner/webhooks

removeWebhook

Removes a webhook from the current wallet.

$ bitgo removeWebhook -u http://www.yoursite.com/partner/webhooks -t transaction Current wallet: 2N6d5SYvu1xQeSQnpZ4VNVZ6TcRYcqkocao { removed: 1 }

utils

Miscellaneous utility commands

$ bitgo util -h usage: bitgo util [-h] {recoverlitecoin} ... Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. Utility commands: {recoverlitecoin,recoverbch,recoversafehdbch} recoverlitecoin Helper tool to craft transaction to recover Litecoin mistakenly sent to BitGo Bitcoin multisig addresses on the Litecoin network recoverbch Helper tool to craft transaction to recover BCH mistakenly sent to BitGo Bitcoin multisig addresses on the BTC network recoversafehdbch Helper tool to craft transaction to recover BCH from migrated legacy SafeHD wallets

BitGo CLI contains a number of utility functions for recovering funds from inaccessible wallets. The following recoveries can be performed:

Recover BCH and BTG from a migrated legacy SafeHD Wallet Recover LTC sent to a BTC wallet Recover BCH sent to a BTC wallet (non-SegWit address) Recover BTC sent to a BCH wallet

Run bitgo util -h for a full list of recovery functions and their respective commands.

Legacy SafeHD Recoveries

All recoveries can be accessed via bitgo util and require the following pieces of information: 1) The destination address to send the recovered funds to 2) The wallet passphrase of the legacy SafeHD wallet

You will be prompted to enter this data after starting the tool. This tool will construct, sign, and broadcast the transaction, so once the tool is complete, any transactions are irreversible.

Wrong Chain Recoveries

All recoveries can be accessed via bitgo util and require the following pieces of information: 1) The wallet ID of the wallet that received the 'wrong funds' 2) The transaction ID of the misdirected transaction 3) A destination address to send the recovered funds to (should belong to the original chain funds were sent from) 4) The wallet passphrase (or xprv) for the wallet that received the misplaced funds

You will be prompted to enter this data after starting the tool.

Example:

$ bitgo login (enter login information) $ bitgo util recoverbch --test This tool will help you construct a transaction to recover BCH mistakenly sent to a non-SegWit BTC address. ================================================================================ Please enter the wallet ID of the BTC wallet that received the funds: 5a21bbe965662fd407b07e3f794d4a8b Please enter the transaction ID of your faulty transaction: 842a9193cca39e4e4f5e7db43a402ccf93661b35f8a9df26f40aeddf27644c36 Please enter the address you wish to recover your BCH to: 2NEv4PivtrqShHdnA6y6eC2QkeHh4YijZED ================================================================================ Grabbing info for faulty tx... Getting unspents on output addresses... Building inputs for recovery transaction... Found 0.213123 BCH at address 2Mxq8pmNCx25UEWJDBxZ8nPj8katuH7hq84 Found lost 0.213123 BCH. Building outputs for recovery transaction. Funds will be sent to 2NEv4PivtrqShHdnA6y6eC2QkeHh4YijZED... Built inputs and outputs. Signing the transaction... ================================================================================ Found an encrypted user keychain. Please enter your wallet passphrase: *************** ================================================================================ This is your half-signed recovery transaction. Please verify this transaction independently. Once you half verified your transaction, you may submit it to BitGo support for co-signing and broadcast. Half-signed transaction: { "txHex": "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" } ================================================================================ Saved recovery transaction info to ./bchr-842a919.signed.json

After running the tool, bitgo-cli will save a local recovery JSON file. You should verify the transaction using a public transaction decoder - if you are satisfied, submit the recovery transaction file to support@bitgo.com for co-signing.

Developing

