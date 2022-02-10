A simple bitfield, compliant with the BitTorrent spec.
npm install bitfield
import Bitfield from "bitfield";
const field = new Bitfield(256); // Create a bitfield with 256 bits.
field.set(128); // Set the 128th bit.
field.set(128, true); // Same as above.
field.get(128); // `true`
field.get(200); // `false` (all values are initialised to `false`)
field.get(1e3); // `false` (out-of-bounds is also false)
field.set(128, false); // Set the 128th bit to 0 again.
field.buffer; // The buffer used by the bitfield.
+ new BitField(
data?: number | Uint8Array,
opts?: BitFieldOptions):
BitField
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
data
|number | Uint8Array
|0
|Either a number representing the maximum number of supported bytes, or a Uint8Array.
opts?
|{ grow: number }
|{ grow: 0 }
grow:
If you
If you want the Bitfield to grow indefinitely, pass
Returns:
BitField
• buffer: Uint8Array
The internal storage of the bitfield.
▸ forEach(
fn: (bit: boolean, index: number) => void,
start?: number,
end?: number): void
Loop through the bits in the bitfield.
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
fn
|(bit: boolean, index: number) => void
|-
|Function to be called with the bit value and index.
start
|number
|0
|Index of the first bit to look at.
end
|number
|this.buffer.length * 8
|Index of the first bit that should no longer be considered.
Returns: void
▸ get(
i: number): boolean
Get a particular bit.
|Name
|Type
|Description
i
|number
|Bit index to retrieve.
Returns: boolean
A boolean indicating whether the
ith bit is set.
▸ set(
i: number,
value?: boolean): void
Set a particular bit.
Will grow the underlying array if the bit is out of bounds and the
grow option is set.
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
i
|number
|-
|Bit index to set.
value
|boolean
|true
|Value to set the bit to. Defaults to
true.
Returns: void
MIT