openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bit

bitfield

by Felix Böhm
4.0.0 (see all)

a very simple bitfield implementation using buffers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bitfield

A simple bitfield, compliant with the BitTorrent spec.

npm install bitfield

Example

import Bitfield from "bitfield";

const field = new Bitfield(256); // Create a bitfield with 256 bits.

field.set(128); // Set the 128th bit.
field.set(128, true); // Same as above.

field.get(128); // `true`
field.get(200); // `false` (all values are initialised to `false`)
field.get(1e3); // `false` (out-of-bounds is also false)

field.set(128, false); // Set the 128th bit to 0 again.

field.buffer; // The buffer used by the bitfield.

Class: BitField

Constructors

Properties

Methods

Constructors

constructor

+ new BitField(data?: number | Uint8Array, opts?: BitFieldOptions): BitField

Parameters:

NameTypeDefault valueDescription
datanumber | Uint8Array0Either a number representing the maximum number of supported bytes, or a Uint8Array.
opts?{ grow: number }{ grow: 0 }

grow:

If you set an index that is out-of-bounds, the bitfield will automatically grow so that the bitfield is big enough to contain the given index, up to the given size (in bit).

If you want the Bitfield to grow indefinitely, pass Infinity.

Returns: BitField

Properties

buffer

buffer: Uint8Array

The internal storage of the bitfield.

Methods

forEach

forEach(fn: (bit: boolean, index: number) => void, start?: number, end?: number): void

Loop through the bits in the bitfield.

Parameters:

NameTypeDefault valueDescription
fn(bit: boolean, index: number) => void-Function to be called with the bit value and index.
startnumber0Index of the first bit to look at.
endnumberthis.buffer.length * 8Index of the first bit that should no longer be considered.

Returns: void

get

get(i: number): boolean

Get a particular bit.

Parameters:

NameTypeDescription
inumberBit index to retrieve.

Returns: boolean

A boolean indicating whether the ith bit is set.

set

set(i: number, value?: boolean): void

Set a particular bit.

Will grow the underlying array if the bit is out of bounds and the grow option is set.

Parameters:

NameTypeDefault valueDescription
inumber-Bit index to set.
valuebooleantrueValue to set the bit to. Defaults to true.

Returns: void

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial