❤ ❤ ❤

bitECS

Functional, minimal, data-oriented, ultra-high performance ECS library written using JavaScript TypedArrays.

✨ Features

🔮 Simple, declarative API 🔥 Blazing fast iteration 🔍 Powerful & performant queries 💾 Serialization included 🍃 Zero dependencies 🌐 Node or browser 🤏 <5kb minzipped 🏷 TypeScript support ❤ Made with love 🔺 glMatrix support

📈 Benchmarks

💿 Install

npm i bitecs

📘 Documentation

🕹 Example

import { createWorld, Types, defineComponent, defineQuery, addEntity, addComponent, pipe, } from 'bitecs' const Vector3 = { x : Types.f32, y : Types.f32, z : Types.f32 } const Position = defineComponent(Vector3) const Velocity = defineComponent(Vector3) const movementQuery = defineQuery([Position, Velocity]) const movementSystem = ( world ) => { const { time : { delta } } = world const ents = movementQuery(world) for ( let i = 0 ; i < ents.length; i++) { const eid = ents[i] Position.x[eid] += Velocity.x[eid] * delta Position.y[eid] += Velocity.y[eid] * delta Position.z[eid] += Velocity.z[eid] * delta } return world } const timeSystem = world => { const { time } = world const now = performance.now() const delta = now - time.then time.delta = delta time.elapsed += delta time.then = now return world } const pipeline = pipe(movementSystem, timeSystem) const world = createWorld() world.time = { delta : 0 , elapsed : 0 , then : performance.now() } const eid = addEntity(world) addComponent(world, Position, eid) addComponent(world, Velocity, eid) Velocity.x[eid] = 1.23 Velocity.y[eid] = 1.23 setInterval( () => { pipeline(world) }, 16 )

🔌 Powering