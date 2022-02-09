Bitcore





Getting Started

Requirements

Trusted P2P Peer

MongoDB Server >= v3.4

make g++ gcc

Checkout the repo

git clone git@github.com:bitpay/bitcore.git git checkout master npm install

Setup Guide

1. Setup Bitcore config

Example bitcore.config.json

{ "bitcoreNode" : { "chains" : { "BTC" : { "mainnet" : { "chainSource" : "p2p" , "trustedPeers" : [ { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 20008 } ], "rpc" : { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 20009 , "username" : "username" , "password" : "password" } }, "regtest" : { "chainSource" : "p2p" , "trustedPeers" : [ { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 20020 } ], "rpc" : { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 20021 , "username" : "username" , "password" : "password" } } }, "BCH" : { "mainnet" : { "parentChain" : "BTC" , "forkHeight" : 478558 , "trustedPeers" : [ { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 30008 } ], "rpc" : { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 30009 , "username" : "username" , "password" : "password" } }, "regtest" : { "chainSource" : "p2p" , "trustedPeers" : [ { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 30020 } ], "rpc" : { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 30021 , "username" : "username" , "password" : "password" } } } } } }

2. Setup Bitcoin Node

Example Bitcoin Mainnet Config whitelist=127.0.0.1 txindex=0 listen=1 server=1 irc=1 upnp=1 port=20008 rpcport=20009 rpcallowip=127.0.0.1 rpcuser=username rpcpassword=password

3. Run Bitcoin node

Example Starting a Bitcoin Node /Applications/Bitcoin-Qt.app/Contents/MacOS/Bitcoin-Qt -datadir=/Users/username/blockchains/bitcoin-core/networks/mainnet/

4. Start Bitcore

npm run node

Applications

Libraries

Extras

Bitcore Build - A helper to add tasks to gulp

Bitcore Client - A helper to create a wallet using the bitcore-v8 infrastructure

Contributing

**Infrastructure to build Bitcoin and blockchain-based applications for the next generation of financial technology.**

See CONTRIBUTING.md on the main bitcore repo for information about how to contribute.

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2019 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.