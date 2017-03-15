bitcore-message adds support for verifying and signing bitcoin messages in Node.js and web browsers.
See the main bitcore repo for more information.
npm install bitcore-message
bower install bitcore-message
To sign a message:
var bitcore = require('bitcore-lib');
var Message = require('bitcore-message');
var privateKey = bitcore.PrivateKey.fromWIF('cPBn5A4ikZvBTQ8D7NnvHZYCAxzDZ5Z2TSGW2LkyPiLxqYaJPBW4');
var signature = Message('hello, world').sign(privateKey);
To verify a message:
var address = 'n1ZCYg9YXtB5XCZazLxSmPDa8iwJRZHhGx';
var signature = 'H/DIn8uA1scAuKLlCx+/9LnAcJtwQQ0PmcPrJUq90aboLv3fH5fFvY+vmbfOSFEtGarznYli6ShPr9RXwY9UrIY=';
var verified = Message('hello, world').verify(address, signature);
See CONTRIBUTING.md on the main bitcore repo for information about how to contribute.
Code released under the MIT license.
Copyright 2013-2015 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.