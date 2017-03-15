# Bitcoin Message Verification and Signing for Bitcore

bitcore-message adds support for verifying and signing bitcoin messages in Node.js and web browsers.

See the main bitcore repo for more information.

Getting Started

npm install bitcore-message

bower install bitcore-message

To sign a message:

var bitcore = require ( 'bitcore-lib' ); var Message = require ( 'bitcore-message' ); var privateKey = bitcore.PrivateKey.fromWIF( 'cPBn5A4ikZvBTQ8D7NnvHZYCAxzDZ5Z2TSGW2LkyPiLxqYaJPBW4' ); var signature = Message( 'hello, world' ).sign(privateKey);

To verify a message:

var address = 'n1ZCYg9YXtB5XCZazLxSmPDa8iwJRZHhGx' ; var signature = 'H/DIn8uA1scAuKLlCx+/9LnAcJtwQQ0PmcPrJUq90aboLv3fH5fFvY+vmbfOSFEtGarznYli6ShPr9RXwY9UrIY=' ; var verified = Message( 'hello, world' ).verify(address, signature);

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md on the main bitcore repo for information about how to contribute.

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2015 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.