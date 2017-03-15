openbase logo
bitcore-message

by bitpay
1.0.4 (see all)

Bitcoin Message Verification and Signing for Bitcore

Popularity

Downloads/wk

257

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bitcore message # Bitcoin Message Verification and Signing for Bitcore

bitcore-message adds support for verifying and signing bitcoin messages in Node.js and web browsers.

See the main bitcore repo for more information.

Getting Started

npm install bitcore-message

bower install bitcore-message

To sign a message:

var bitcore = require('bitcore-lib');
var Message = require('bitcore-message');

var privateKey = bitcore.PrivateKey.fromWIF('cPBn5A4ikZvBTQ8D7NnvHZYCAxzDZ5Z2TSGW2LkyPiLxqYaJPBW4');
var signature = Message('hello, world').sign(privateKey);

To verify a message:

var address = 'n1ZCYg9YXtB5XCZazLxSmPDa8iwJRZHhGx';
var signature = 'H/DIn8uA1scAuKLlCx+/9LnAcJtwQQ0PmcPrJUq90aboLv3fH5fFvY+vmbfOSFEtGarznYli6ShPr9RXwY9UrIY=';
var verified = Message('hello, world').verify(address, signature);

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md on the main bitcore repo for information about how to contribute.

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2015 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.

