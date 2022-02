Litecore Library [DEPRECATED]

Important Notice: litecore-lib and the litecore stack are now deprecated. Please switch to alternative packages. libcore-lib should be considered unsafe for production use.

Alternatives include:

bitcore-lib-ltc: a modern fork of litecore-lib with similar/same api

bitcoinjs-lib: a full litecoin js library.

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2017 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc. Copyright 2016-2017 The Litecoin Core Developers