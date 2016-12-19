# Blockchain APIs for bitcore

A module for bitcore that implements HTTP requests to different Web APIs to query the state of the blockchain.

Getting started

Be careful! When using this module, the information retrieved from remote servers may be compromised and not reflect the actual state of the blockchain.

npm install bitcore-explorers bower install bitcore-explorers

At the moment, only Insight is supported, and only getting the UTXOs for an address and broadcasting a transaction.

var explorers = require ( 'bitcore-explorers' ); var insight = new explorers.Insight(); insight.getUtxos( '1Bitcoin...' , function ( err, utxos ) { if (err) { } else { } });

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2015 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.