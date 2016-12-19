openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

332

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bitcore explorers # Blockchain APIs for bitcore



A module for bitcore that implements HTTP requests to different Web APIs to query the state of the blockchain.

Getting started

Be careful! When using this module, the information retrieved from remote servers may be compromised and not reflect the actual state of the blockchain.

npm install bitcore-explorers
bower install bitcore-explorers

At the moment, only Insight is supported, and only getting the UTXOs for an address and broadcasting a transaction.

var explorers = require('bitcore-explorers');
var insight = new explorers.Insight();

insight.getUtxos('1Bitcoin...', function(err, utxos) {
  if (err) {
    // Handle errors...
  } else {
    // Maybe use the UTXOs to create a transaction
  }
});

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md on the main bitcore repo for information about how to contribute.

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2015 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.

