# ECIES for bitcore

A module for bitcore that implements the Elliptic Curve Integrated Encryption Scheme (ECIES). Uses ECIES symmetric key negotiation from public keys to encrypt arbitrarily long data streams.

See the main bitcore repo or the bitcore guide on ECIES for more information.

Credit to @ryanxcharles for the original implementation.

Getting started

ECIES will allow to securely encrypt and decrypt messages using ECDSA key pairs (bitcoin cryptography).

var alice = ECIES() .privateKey(aliceKey) .publicKey(bobKey.publicKey); var message = 'some secret message' ; var encrypted = alice.encrypt(message); var bob = ECIES() .privateKey(bobKey) .publicKey(aliceKey.publicKey); var decrypted = bob .decrypt(encrypted) .toString();

