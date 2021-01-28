Examples (Note about Electrum support at the bottom)

var bitcoin = require ( 'bitcoinjs-lib' ) var bitcoinMessage = require ( 'bitcoinjs-message' )

sign(message, privateKey, compressed[, network.messagePrefix, sigOptions]) If you pass the sigOptions arg instead of messagePrefix it will dynamically replace.

sigOptions contains two attributes segwitType should be one of 'p2sh(p2wpkh)' or 'p2wpkh' extraEntropy will be used to create non-deterministic signatures using the RFC6979 extra entropy parameter. R value reuse is not an issue.



Sign a Bitcoin message

var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF( 'L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1' ) var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.' var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed) console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' ))

To produce non-deterministic signatures you can pass an extra option to sign()

var { randomBytes } = require ( 'crypto' ) var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF( 'L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1' ) var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.' var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed, { extraEntropy : randomBytes( 32 ) }) console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' ))

Sign a Bitcoin message (with segwit addresses)

var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed, { segwitType : 'p2sh(p2wpkh)' }) console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' )) var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed, { segwitType : 'p2wpkh' }) console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' ))

Sign a Bitcoin message using a Signer interface.

var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF( 'L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1' ) var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.' var secp256k1 = require ( 'secp256k1' ) var signer = { sign : ( hash, extraData ) => secp256k1.sign(hash, privateKey, { data : extraData }) } var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, signer, keyPair.compressed) console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' ))

signAsync(message, privateKey, compressed[, network.messagePrefix, sigOptions]) Same as sign, except returns a promise, and can accept a SignerAsync interface instead of privateKey

Sign a Bitcoin message asynchronously

var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF( 'L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1' ) var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.' bitcoinMessage.signAsync(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed).then( signature => { console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' )) })

Sign a Bitcoin message asynchronously using SignerAsync interface

var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF( 'L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1' ) var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.' var secp256k1 = require ( 'secp256k1' ) var signerAsync = { sign : ( hash, extraData ) => Promise .resolve(secp256k1.sign(hash, privateKey, { data : extraData })) } var signer = { sign : ( hash, extraData ) => secp256k1.sign(hash, privateKey, { data : extraData }) } bitcoinMessage.signAsync(message, signerAsync, keyPair.compressed).then( signature => { console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' )) }) bitcoinMessage.signAsync(message, signer, keyPair.compressed).then( signature => { console .log(signature.toString( 'base64' )) })

verify(message, address, signature[, network.messagePrefix, checkSegwitAlways])

Verify a Bitcoin message

var address = '1F3sAm6ZtwLAUnj7d38pGFxtP3RVEvtsbV' console .log(bitcoinMessage.verify(message, address, signature))

About Electrum segwit signature support