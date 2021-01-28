var bitcoin = require('bitcoinjs-lib') // v4.x.x
var bitcoinMessage = require('bitcoinjs-message')
sign(message, privateKey, compressed[, network.messagePrefix, sigOptions])
- If you pass the sigOptions arg instead of messagePrefix it will dynamically replace.
- sigOptions contains two attributes
-
segwitTypeshould be one of
'p2sh(p2wpkh)'or
'p2wpkh'
-
extraEntropywill be used to create non-deterministic signatures using the RFC6979 extra entropy parameter. R value reuse is not an issue.
Sign a Bitcoin message
var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF('L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1')
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey
var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.'
var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed)
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
// => 'H9L5yLFjti0QTHhPyFrZCT1V/MMnBtXKmoiKDZ78NDBjERki6ZTQZdSMCtkgoNmp17By9ItJr8o7ChX0XxY91nk='
To produce non-deterministic signatures you can pass an extra option to sign()
var { randomBytes } = require('crypto')
var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF('L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1')
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey
var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.'
var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed, { extraEntropy: randomBytes(32) })
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
// => different (but valid) signature each time
Sign a Bitcoin message (with segwit addresses)
// P2SH(P2WPKH) address 'p2sh(p2wpkh)'
var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed, { segwitType: 'p2sh(p2wpkh)' })
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
// => 'I9L5yLFjti0QTHhPyFrZCT1V/MMnBtXKmoiKDZ78NDBjERki6ZTQZdSMCtkgoNmp17By9ItJr8o7ChX0XxY91nk='
// P2WPKH address 'p2wpkh'
var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed, { segwitType: 'p2wpkh' })
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
// => 'J9L5yLFjti0QTHhPyFrZCT1V/MMnBtXKmoiKDZ78NDBjERki6ZTQZdSMCtkgoNmp17By9ItJr8o7ChX0XxY91nk='
Sign a Bitcoin message using a Signer interface.
var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF('L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1')
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey
var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.'
var secp256k1 = require('secp256k1')
// Notice we are using the privateKey var from the outer scope inside the sign function.
var signer = { sign: (hash, extraData) => secp256k1.sign(hash, privateKey, { data: extraData }) }
var signature = bitcoinMessage.sign(message, signer, keyPair.compressed)
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
// => 'H9L5yLFjti0QTHhPyFrZCT1V/MMnBtXKmoiKDZ78NDBjERki6ZTQZdSMCtkgoNmp17By9ItJr8o7ChX0XxY91nk='
signAsync(message, privateKey, compressed[, network.messagePrefix, sigOptions]) Same as sign, except returns a promise, and can accept a SignerAsync interface instead of privateKey
Sign a Bitcoin message asynchronously
var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF('L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1')
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey
var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.'
bitcoinMessage.signAsync(message, privateKey, keyPair.compressed).then(signature => {
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
})
// => 'H9L5yLFjti0QTHhPyFrZCT1V/MMnBtXKmoiKDZ78NDBjERki6ZTQZdSMCtkgoNmp17By9ItJr8o7ChX0XxY91nk='
Sign a Bitcoin message asynchronously using SignerAsync interface
var keyPair = bitcoin.ECPair.fromWIF('L4rK1yDtCWekvXuE6oXD9jCYfFNV2cWRpVuPLBcCU2z8TrisoyY1')
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey
var message = 'This is an example of a signed message.'
var secp256k1 = require('secp256k1')
// Note that a Signer will also work
var signerAsync = { sign: (hash, extraData) => Promise.resolve(secp256k1.sign(hash, privateKey, { data: extraData })) }
var signer = { sign: (hash, extraData) => secp256k1.sign(hash, privateKey, { data: extraData }) }
bitcoinMessage.signAsync(message, signerAsync, keyPair.compressed).then(signature => {
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
})
// => 'H9L5yLFjti0QTHhPyFrZCT1V/MMnBtXKmoiKDZ78NDBjERki6ZTQZdSMCtkgoNmp17By9ItJr8o7ChX0XxY91nk='
bitcoinMessage.signAsync(message, signer, keyPair.compressed).then(signature => {
console.log(signature.toString('base64'))
})
// => 'H9L5yLFjti0QTHhPyFrZCT1V/MMnBtXKmoiKDZ78NDBjERki6ZTQZdSMCtkgoNmp17By9ItJr8o7ChX0XxY91nk='
verify(message, address, signature[, network.messagePrefix, checkSegwitAlways])
Verify a Bitcoin message
var address = '1F3sAm6ZtwLAUnj7d38pGFxtP3RVEvtsbV'
console.log(bitcoinMessage.verify(message, address, signature))
// => true