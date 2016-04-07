The pure JavaScript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers. Used by over a million wallet users and the backbone for almost all Bitcoin web wallets in production today.
If you are thinking of using the master branch of this library in production, stop. Master is not stable; it is our development branch, and only tagged releases may be classified as stable.
If you are looking for the original, it is tagged as
0.1.3. Unless you need it for dependency reasons, it is strongly recommended that you use (or upgrade to) the newest version, which adds major functionality, cleans up the interface, fixes many bugs, and adds over 1,300 more tests.
npm install bitcoinjs-lib
var bitcoin = require('bitcoinjs-lib')
If you're familiar with how to use browserify, ignore this and proceed normally. These steps are advisory only and allow you to use the API to its full extent.
Browserify is assumed to be installed for these steps.
From your repository, create a
foobar.js file
var foobar = {
base58: require('bs58'),
bitcoin: require('bitcoinjs-lib'),
ecurve: require('ecurve'),
BigInteger: require('bigi'),
Buffer: require('buffer')
}
module.exports = foobar
Each of these included packages are seperate to
bitcoinjs-lib, and must be installed separately.
They are however used in the bitcoinjs-lib public API.
Using browserify, compile
foobar.js for use in the browser:
$ browserify foobar.js -s foobar > foobar.js
You will then be able to load
foobar.js into your browser, with each of the dependencies above accessible from the global
foobar object.
NOTE: See our package.json for the currently supported version of browserify used by this repository.
NOTE: When uglifying the javascript, you must exclude the following variable names from being mangled:
Array,
BigInteger,
Boolean,
Buffer,
ECPair,
Function,
Number,
Point and
Script.
This is because of the function-name-duck-typing used in typeforce.
The below examples are implemented as integration tests, they should be very easy to understand. Otherwise, pull requests are appreciated.
If you have a use case that you feel could be listed here, please ask for it!
Stefan Thomas is the inventor and creator of this project. His pioneering work made Bitcoin web wallets possible.
Since then, many people have contributed. Click here to see the comprehensive list.
Daniel Cousens, Wei Lu, JP Richardson and Kyle Drake lead the major refactor of the library from 0.1.3 to 1.0.0.
We are always accepting of pull requests, but we do adhere to specific standards in regards to coding style, test driven development and commit messages.
Please make your best effort to adhere to these when contributing to save on trivial corrections.
$ npm test
$ npm run-script coverage
BitcoinJS (c) 2011-2016 bitcoinjs-lib contributors
Released under MIT license