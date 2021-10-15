A client library to connect to Bitcoin Core RPC in JavaScript.

Get Started

bitcoind-rpc.js runs on node, and can be installed via npm:

npm install bitcoind-rpc

Examples

var run = function ( ) { var bitcore = require ( 'bitcore' ); var RpcClient = require ( 'bitcoind-rpc' ); var config = { protocol : 'http' , user : 'user' , pass : 'pass' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : '18332' , }; var rpc = new RpcClient(config); var txids = []; function showNewTransactions ( ) { rpc.getRawMemPool( function ( err, ret ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return setTimeout(showNewTransactions, 10000 ); } function batchCall ( ) { ret.result.forEach( function ( txid ) { if (txids.indexOf(txid) === -1 ) { rpc.getRawTransaction(txid); } }); } rpc.batch(batchCall, function ( err, rawtxs ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return setTimeout(showNewTransactions, 10000 ); } rawtxs.map( function ( rawtx ) { var tx = new bitcore.Transaction(rawtx.result); console .log( '





' + tx.id + ':' , tx.toObject()); }); txids = ret.result; setTimeout(showNewTransactions, 2500 ); }); }); } showNewTransactions(); };

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2018 BitPay, Inc.