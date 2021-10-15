openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bitcoind-rpc

by bitpay
0.9.1 (see all)

A client library to connect to Bitcoin Core RPC in JavaScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

898

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bitcoind-rpc.js

NPM Package Build Status Coverage Status

A client library to connect to Bitcoin Core RPC in JavaScript.

Get Started

bitcoind-rpc.js runs on node, and can be installed via npm:

npm install bitcoind-rpc

Examples

var run = function() {
  var bitcore = require('bitcore');
  var RpcClient = require('bitcoind-rpc');

  var config = {
    protocol: 'http',
    user: 'user',
    pass: 'pass',
    host: '127.0.0.1',
    port: '18332',
  };

  // config can also be an url, e.g.:
  // var config = 'http://user:pass@127.0.0.1:18332';

  var rpc = new RpcClient(config);

  var txids = [];

  function showNewTransactions() {
    rpc.getRawMemPool(function (err, ret) {
      if (err) {
        console.error(err);
        return setTimeout(showNewTransactions, 10000);
      }

      function batchCall() {
        ret.result.forEach(function (txid) {
          if (txids.indexOf(txid) === -1) {
            rpc.getRawTransaction(txid);
          }
        });
      }

      rpc.batch(batchCall, function(err, rawtxs) {
        if (err) {
          console.error(err);
          return setTimeout(showNewTransactions, 10000);
        }

        rawtxs.map(function (rawtx) {
          var tx = new bitcore.Transaction(rawtx.result);
          console.log('\n\n\n' + tx.id + ':', tx.toObject());
        });

        txids = ret.result;
        setTimeout(showNewTransactions, 2500);
      });
    });
  }

  showNewTransactions();
};

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2018 BitPay, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bitcoinjs-libA javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bip39JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
233K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bitcoreA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
79
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bitcore-libA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bitcore-lib-cashA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4K
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btcLedger's JavaScript libraries
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 54 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial