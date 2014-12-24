JavaScript implementation of Script, Bitcoin's scripting language, along with a Script Playground, deployed here. See my blog post for more.
The original ES6 source can be found on GitHub with the compiled ES5 output available for use as an npm package.
The npm package can be used to evaluate Bitcoin scripts as follows:
var evaluate = require('bitcoin-script').evaluate;
var script = 'OP_1 OP_VERIFY';
evaluate(script);
// => true
(Note: here,
OP_VERIFY could be excluded, as default behavior is to check for a 1 on the top of the stack if there's no terminating command in the script.)
Alternatively, you can use the lock-unlock paradigm, which concatenates the scripts before evaluating:
var unlock = require('bitcoin-script').unlock;
var scriptSig = 'OP_1';
var scriptPubKey = 'OP_VERIFY';
unlock(scriptSig, scriptPubKey);
// => true
If you'd like to enable disabled commands, you can do so by passing
true as the second argument to any of the exported functions. Here, we use the
OP_MUL command, which is typically disabled:
var evaluate = require('bitcoin-script').evaluate;
var script = 'OP_2 OP_3 OP_MUL OP_6 OP_EQUAL OP_VERIFY';
evaluate(script, /* enableDisabled */ true);
// => true
Further examples and tests are available in the repo.
Script programs are compiled to JavaScript using Jison, with behavior following the specification outlined on the Bitcoin Wiki.
The live editor is based off of Joel Burget's react-live-editor.
(A longer explanation of Script and this implementation can be found in my blog post.)
Script is a stack-based programming language; that is, it operates by maintaining a stack onto/from which it pushes/pops as necessary. It is an intentionally simple language, containing if-statements, but no other control flow. The standard library includes functions for performing basic arithmetic and cryptographic operations, all of which can be found on the Wiki.
When the parser runs over a Script program, it returns an object of the following form:
{
value: [value],
code: [code]
}
This allows for inspection into the compiled code (e.g., for use in the live editor), as well as the return value (
true or
false) of the Script.
As a user, you should only be using the functions exported in
index.js, which includes a
parse function that returns this
(value, code) pair.
Note that as this is an educational tool, the goal is not to create a full-fidelity re-implementation of Script, but rather, to focus on re-creating Script's core behavior. With that in mind, the implementation here differs from that described on the Wiki in a few ways. For example:
This repository also includes a live Script editor for use in the browser.
To build the live editor, run
make from the
live-editor directory, followed by
python -m SimpleHTTPServer. Once running, you can head to
localhost:8000/script-compiler.html. The live editor's build step will take care of ES6ifying and bundling for the browser.
Unit tests can be run with
npm run test, which will execute the Jest test runner. Note that the cryptographic and primality-based tests can take a while (30+ seconds) to run.
MIT.