A modern Bitcoin Core REST and RPC client to execute administrative tasks, multiwallet operations and queries about network and the blockchain.
Install the package via
npm:
npm install bitcoin-core --save
[agentOptions] (Object): Optional
agent options to configure SSL/TLS.
[headers=false] (boolean): Whether to return the response headers.
[host=localhost] (string): The host to connect to.
[logger=debugnyan('bitcoin-core')] (Function): Custom logger (by default,
debugnyan).
[network=mainnet] (string): The network
[password] (string): The RPC server user password.
[port=[network]] (string): The RPC server port.
[ssl] (boolean|Object): Whether to use SSL/TLS with strict checking (boolean) or an expanded config (Object).
[ssl.enabled] (boolean): Whether to use SSL/TLS.
[ssl.strict] (boolean): Whether to do strict SSL/TLS checking (certificate must match host).
[timeout=30000] (number): How long until the request times out (ms).
[username] (number): The RPC server user name.
[version] (string): Which version to check methods for (read more).
[wallet] (string): Which wallet to manage (read more).
The
network will automatically determine the port to connect to, just like the
bitcoind and
bitcoin-cli commands.
const Client = require('bitcoin-core');
const client = new Client({ network: 'regtest' });
const client = new Client({ port: 28332 });
By default, when
ssl is enabled, strict checking is implicitly enabled.
const fs = require('fs');
const client = new Client({
agentOptions: {
ca: fs.readFileSync('/etc/ssl/bitcoind/cert.pem')
},
ssl: true
});
const client = new Client({
ssl: {
enabled: true,
strict: false
}
});
client.getInfo().then((help) => console.log(help));
Callback support was removed. Since every method returns a
Promise, callbackify() (
>node@v8.2.0) can be used, or for older
node versions you can use the npm package callbackify.
util.callbackify(() => client.getInfo())((error, help) => console.log(help));
For compatibility with other Bitcoin Core clients.
const client = new Client({ headers: true });
// Promise style with headers enabled:
client.getInfo().then(([body, headers]) => console.log(body, headers));
// Await style based on promises with headers enabled:
const [body, headers] = await client.getInfo();
Since version v0.14.0, it is possible to send commands via the JSON-RPC interface using named parameters instead of positional ones. This comes with the advantage of making the order of arguments irrelevant. It also helps improving the readability of certain function calls when leaving out arguments for their default value.
You must provide a version in the client arguments to enable named parameters.
const client = new Client({ version: '0.15.1' });
For instance, take the
getBalance() call written using positional arguments:
const balance = await new Client().getBalance('*', 0);
It is functionally equivalent to using the named arguments
account and
minconf, leaving out
include_watchonly (defaults to
false):
const balance = await new Client({ version: '0.15.1' }).getBalance({
account: '*',
minconf: 0
});
This feature is available to all JSON-RPC methods that accept arguments.
Due to JavaScript's limited floating point precision, all big numbers (numbers with more than 15 significant digits) are returned as strings to prevent precision loss. This includes both the RPC and REST APIs.
Since Bitcoin Core v0.15.0, it's possible to manage multiple wallets using a single daemon. This enables use-cases such as managing a personal and a business wallet simultaneously in order to simplify accounting and accidental misuse of funds.
Historically, the accounts feature was supposed to offer similar functionality, but it has now been replaced by this more powerful feature.
To enable Multi Wallet support, start by specifying the number of added wallets you would like to have available and loaded on the server using the
-wallet argument multiple times. For convenience, the bitcoin-core docker image will be used, but it's not a requirement:
docker run --rm -it -p 18332:18332 ruimarinho/bitcoin-core:0.15-alpine \
-printtoconsole \
-server \
-rpcauth='foo:e1fcea9fb59df8b0388f251984fe85$26431097d48c5b6047df8dee64f387f63835c01a2a463728ad75087d0133b8e6' \
-regtest \
-wallet=wallet1.dat \
-wallet=wallet2.dat \
-rpcallowip=172.17.0.0/16
Notice the
rpcauth hash which has been previously generated for the password
j1DuzF7QRUp-iSXjgewO9T_WT1Qgrtz_XWOHCMn_O-Y=. Do not copy and paste this hash ever beyond this exercise.
Instantiate a client for each wallet and execute commands targeted at each wallet:
const Client = require('bitcoin-core');
const wallet1 = new Client({
network: 'regtest',
wallet: 'wallet1.dat',
username: 'foo',
password: 'j1DuzF7QRUp-iSXjgewO9T_WT1Qgrtz_XWOHCMn_O-Y='
});
const wallet2 = new Client({
network: 'regtest',
wallet: 'wallet2.dat',
username: 'foo',
password: 'j1DuzF7QRUp-iSXjgewO9T_WT1Qgrtz_XWOHCMn_O-Y='
});
(async function() {
await wallet2.generate(100);
console.log(await wallet1.getBalance());
// => 0
console.log(await wallet2.getBalance());
// => 50
}());
By default, all methods are exposed on the client independently of the version it is connecting to. This is the most flexible option as defining methods for unavailable RPC calls does not cause any harm and the library is capable of handling a
Method not found response error correctly.
const client = new Client();
client.command('foobar');
// => RpcError: -32601 Method not found
However, if you prefer to be on the safe side, you can enable strict version checking. This will validate all method calls before executing the actual RPC request:
const client = new Client({ version: '0.12.0' });
client.getHashesPerSec();
// => Method "gethashespersec" is not supported by version "0.12.0"
If you want to enable strict version checking for the bleeding edge version, you may set a very high version number to exclude recently deprecated calls:
const client = new Client({ version: `${Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER}.0.0` });
client.getWork();
// => Throws 'Method "getwork" is not supported by version "9007199254740991.0.0"'.
To avoid potential issues with prototype references, all methods are still enumerable on the library client prototype.
Start the
bitcoind with the RPC server enabled and optionally configure a username and password:
docker run --rm -it ruimarinho/bitcoin-core:0.12-alpine -printtoconsole -rpcuser=foo -rpcpassword=bar -server
These configuration values may also be set on the
bitcoin.conf file of your platform installation.
By default, port
8332 is used to listen for requests in
mainnet mode, or
18332 in
testnet and
regtest modes (the regtest change will be changed to
18443 in 0.16). Use the
network property to initialize the client on the desired mode and automatically set the respective default port. You can optionally set a custom port of your choice too.
The RPC services binds to the localhost loopback network interface, so use
rpcbind to change where to bind to and
rpcallowip to whitelist source IP access.
All RPC methods are exposed on the client interface as a camelcase'd version of those available on
bitcoind (see examples below).
For a more complete reference about which methods are available, check the RPC documentation on the Bitcoin Core Developer Reference website.
client.createRawTransaction([{ txid: '1eb590cd06127f78bf38ab4140c4cdce56ad9eb8886999eb898ddf4d3b28a91d', vout: 0 }], { 'mgnucj8nYqdrPFh2JfZSB1NmUThUGnmsqe': 0.13 });
client.sendMany('test1', { mjSk1Ny9spzU2fouzYgLqGUD8U41iR35QN: 0.1, mgnucj8nYqdrPFh2JfZSB1NmUThUGnmsqe: 0.2 }, 6, 'Example Transaction');
client.sendToAddress('mmXgiR6KAhZCyQ8ndr2BCfEq1wNG2UnyG6', 0.1, 'sendtoaddress example', 'Nemo From Example.com');
Batch requests are support by passing an array to the
command method with a
method and optionally,
parameters. The return value will be an array with all the responses.
const batch = [
{ method: 'getnewaddress', parameters: [] },
{ method: 'getnewaddress', parameters: [] }
]
new Client().command(batch).then((responses) => console.log(responses)));
// Or, using ES2015 destructuring.
new Client().command(batch).then(([firstAddress, secondAddress]) => console.log(firstAddress, secondAddress)));
Note that batched requests will only throw an error if the batch request itself cannot be processed. However, each individual response may contain an error akin to an individual request.
const batch = [
{ method: 'foobar', parameters: [] },
{ method: 'getnewaddress', parameters: [] }
]
new Client().command(batch).then(([address, error]) => console.log(address, error)));
// => `mkteeBFmGkraJaWN5WzqHCjmbQWVrPo5X3, { [RpcError: Method not found] message: 'Method not found', name: 'RpcError', code: -32601 }`.
Support for the REST interface is still experimental and the API is still subject to change. These endpoints are also unauthenticated so there are certain risks which you should be aware, specifically of leaking sensitive data of the node if not correctly protected.
Error handling is still fragile so avoid passing user input.
Start the
bitcoind with the REST server enabled:
docker run --rm -it ruimarinho/bitcoin-core:0.12-alpine -printtoconsole -server -rest
These configuration values may also be set on the
bitcoin.conf file of your platform installation. Use
txindex=1 if you'd like to enable full transaction query support (note: this will take a considerable amount of time on the first run).
Unlike RPC methods which are automatically exposed on the client, REST ones are handled individually as each method has its own specificity. The following methods are supported:
Given a block hash, returns a block, in binary, hex-encoded binary or JSON formats.
hash (string): The block hash.
[options] (Object): The options object.
[options.extension=json] (string): Return in binary (
bin), hex-encoded binary (
hex) or JSON (
json) format.
client.getBlockByHash('0f9188f13cb7b2c71f2a335e3a4fc328bf5beb436012afca590b1a11466e2206', { extension: 'json' });
Given a block hash, returns amount of block headers in upward direction.
hash (string): The block hash.
count (number): The number of blocks to count in upward direction.
[options] (Object): The options object.
[options.extension=json] (string): Return in binary (
bin), hex-encoded binary (
hex) or JSON (
json) format.
client.getBlockHeadersByHash('0f9188f13cb7b2c71f2a335e3a4fc328bf5beb436012afca590b1a11466e2206', 1, { extension: 'json' });
Returns various state info regarding block chain processing.
client.getBlockchainInformation();
Returns transactions in the transaction memory pool.
client.getMemoryPoolContent();
Returns various information about the transaction memory pool. Only supports JSON as output format.
client.getMemoryPoolInformation();
Given a transaction hash, returns a transaction in binary, hex-encoded binary, or JSON formats.
hash (string): The transaction hash.
[options] (Object): The options object.
[options.summary=false] (boolean): Whether to return just the transaction hash, thus saving memory.
[options.extension=json] (string): Return in binary (
bin), hex-encoded binary (
hex) or JSON (
json) format.
client.getTransactionByHash('b4dd08f32be15d96b7166fd77afd18aece7480f72af6c9c7f9c5cbeb01e686fe', { extension: 'json', summary: false });
Query unspent transaction outputs (UTXO) for a given set of outpoints. See BIP64 for input and output serialisation.
outpoints (array\<Object>|Object): The outpoint to query in the format
{ id: '<txid>', index: '<index>' }.
[options] (Object): The options object.
[options.extension=json] (string): Return in binary (
bin), hex-encoded binary (
hex) or JSON (
json) format.
client.getUnspentTransactionOutputs([{
id: '0f9188f13cb7b2c71f2a335e3a4fc328bf5beb436012afca590b1a11466e2206',
index: 0
}, {
id: '0f9188f13cb7b2c71f2a335e3a4fc328bf5beb436012afca590b1a11466e2206',
index: 1
}], { extension: 'json' })
This client supports SSL out of the box. Simply pass the SSL public certificate to the client and optionally disable strict SSL checking which will bypass SSL validation (the connection is still encrypted but the server it is connecting to may not be trusted). This is, of course, discouraged unless for testing purposes when using something like self-signed certificates.
Please note that the following procedure should only be used for testing purposes.
Generate an self-signed certificate together with an unprotected private key:
openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 -keyout key.pem -out cert.pem -days 3650 -nodes
On Bitcoin Core <0.12, you can start the
bitcoind RPC server directly with SSL:
docker run --rm -it -v $(PWD)/ssl:/etc/ssl ruimarinho/bitcoin-core:0.11-alpine -printtoconsole -rpcuser=foo -rpcpassword=bar -rpcssl -rpcsslcertificatechainfile=/etc/ssl/bitcoind/cert.pem -rpcsslprivatekeyfile=/etc/ssl/bitcoind/key.pem -server
On Bitcoin Core >0.12, use must use
stunnel (
brew install stunnel or
sudo apt-get install stunnel4) or an HTTPS reverse proxy to configure SSL since the built-in support for SSL has been removed. The trade off with
stunnel is performance and simplicity versus features, as it lacks more powerful capacities such as Basic Authentication and caching which are standard in reverse proxies.
You can use
stunnel by configuring
stunnel.conf with the following service requirements:
[bitcoin]
accept = 28332
connect = 18332
cert = /etc/ssl/bitcoind/cert.pem
key = /etc/ssl/bitcoind/key.pem
The
key option may be omitted if you concatenating your private and public certificates into a single
stunnel.pem file.
On some versions of
stunnel it is also possible to start a service using command line arguments. The equivalent would be:
stunnel -d 28332 -r 127.0.0.1:18332 -p stunnel.pem -P ''
Then pass the public certificate to the client:
const Client = require('bitcoin-core');
const fs = require('fs');
const client = new Client({
agentOptions: {
ca: fs.readFileSync('/etc/ssl/bitcoind/cert.pem')
},
port: 28332,
ssl: true
});
By default, all requests made with
bitcoin-core are logged using uphold/debugnyan with
bitcoin-core as the logging namespace.
Please note that all sensitive data is obfuscated before calling the logger.
Example output defining the environment variable
DEBUG=bitcoin-core:
const client = new Client();
client.getTransactionByHash('b4dd08f32be15d96b7166fd77afd18aece7480f72af6c9c7f9c5cbeb01e686fe');
// {
// "name": "bitcoin-core",
// "hostname": "localhost",
// "pid": 57908,
// "level": 20,
// "request": {
// "headers": {
// "host": "localhost:8332",
// "accept": "application/json"
// },
// "id": "82cea4e5-2c85-4284-b9ec-e5876c84e67c",
// "method": "GET",
// "type": "request",
// "uri": "http://localhost:8332/rest/tx/b4dd08f32be15d96b7166fd77afd18aece7480f72af6c9c7f9c5cbeb01e686fe.json"
// },
// "msg": "Making request 82cea4e5-2c85-4284-b9ec-e5876c84e67c to GET http://localhost:8332/rest/tx/b4dd08f32be15d96b7166fd77afd18aece7480f72af6c9c7f9c5cbeb01e686fe.json",
// "time": "2017-02-07T14:40:35.020Z",
// "v": 0
// }
A custom logger can be passed via the
logger option and it should implement bunyan's log levels.
Currently the test suite is tailored for Docker (including
docker-compose) due to the multitude of different
bitcoind configurations that are required in order to get the test suite passing.
To test using a local installation of
node.js but with dependencies (e.g.
bitcoind) running inside Docker:
npm run dependencies
npm test
To test using Docker exclusively (similarly to what is done in Travis CI):
npm run testdocker
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"
MIT