bcc

bitcoin-chart-cli

by Fabian Beuke
3.7.0

Bitcoin chart for the terminal as command line util

Readme

bitcoin-chart-cli

Bitcoin chart for the terminal as command line util.
For a list of supported cryptocurrencies see coins.
You might also be interested in a similar project of
mine wallstreet, which provides information about
stocks instead of cryptocurrencies.

Requirements

  • node 8.0 or higher
  • npm or yarn

Usage

# install
npm install bitcoin-chart-cli -g

# (alternative) install with yarn
yarn global add bitcoin-chart-cli

# (alternative) run without install
npx bitcoin-chart-cli

# run default
bitcoin-chart-cli

# run with options
bitcoin-chart-cli --coin ETH -d 360 -w 80 -h 20

# run with your own api key for higher requests limits
export CRYPTOCOMPARE_API_KEY=your_api_key
bitcoin-chart-cli --coin XRP -ti RSI SMA BB EMA MACD

Options

bitcoin-chart-cli --help


  Usage: index [options]


  Options:

  -V, --version                         output the version number
  -d, --days <n>                        number of days the chart will go back
  --hours <n>                           number of hours the chart will go back
  --mins <n>                            number of minutes the chart will go back
  -w, --width <n>                       max terminal chart width
  -h, --height <n>                      max terminal chart height
  --max <n>                             max y-axis value
  --min <n>                             min y-axis value
  --min-range <n>                       min range between min and max y-axis value
  -c, --coin <string>                   specify the coin e.g. ETH (default: "BTC")
  --currency <string>                   specify the trading pair currency (default: "USD")
  -l, --list                            list all available coins
  -t, --toplist <n>                     list of top n coins
  --disable-legend                      disable legend text
  -ti, --technical-indicator <type...>  add a technical indicator: RSI SMA BB EMA MACD
  -h, --help                            display help for command

Examples

bitcoin-chart-cli


Create terminal splits (tmux) with watch for live charts the unix way
watch -n 60 bitcoin-chart-cli --mins 30 --width 60


In combination with conky
conky.text = [[ ${execi 120 bitcoin-chart-cli --coin ETH -w 140 -h 15} ]];

bitcoin-chart-cli --toplist 15
Rank  Name                        Price     MktCap     Volume   Change/24h
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
1.    Bitcoin                 $57844.00    1081.8B      25.7B        4.05%
2.    Ethereum                 $3521.65     407.7B      15.0B        2.47%
3.    Binance Coin              $630.03      96.7B       2.2B        1.04%
4.    Dogecoin                    $0.65      84.2B      11.5B       14.61%
5.    XRP                         $1.60      72.6B       4.2B        0.90%
6.    Tether                      $1.00      54.8B      80.8B       -0.00%
7.    Cardano                     $1.66      53.0B       3.0B        8.59%
8.    Polkadot                   $40.99      40.6B       1.3B        1.20%
9.    Bitcoin Cash             $1341.36      25.1B       2.9B       -4.85%
10.   Litecoin                  $344.02      23.0B       4.0B        5.05%
11.   Uniswap                    $40.36      21.1B     390.2M        0.70%
12.   Chainlink                  $49.73      20.8B       1.2B        8.07%
13.   VeChain                     $0.23      15.0B       1.5B       14.39%
14.   Stellar                     $0.64      14.7B     932.3M        1.50%
15.   USD Coin                    $1.00      14.4B     736.5M       -0.05%

image

Charts with technical indicators
bitcoin-chart-cli --coin XRP -ti RSI SMA BB EMA MACD

