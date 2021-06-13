





Bitcoin chart for the terminal as command line util.

For a list of supported cryptocurrencies see coins.

You might also be interested in a similar project of

mine wallstreet, which provides information about

stocks instead of cryptocurrencies.

Requirements

node 8.0 or higher

npm or yarn

Usage

npm install bitcoin-chart-cli -g yarn global add bitcoin-chart-cli npx bitcoin-chart-cli bitcoin-chart-cli bitcoin-chart-cli --coin ETH -d 360 -w 80 -h 20 export CRYPTOCOMPARE_API_KEY=your_api_key bitcoin-chart-cli --coin XRP -ti RSI SMA BB EMA MACD

Options

bitcoin-chart-cli -- help Usage: index [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -d, --days <n> number of days the chart will go back --hours <n> number of hours the chart will go back --mins <n> number of minutes the chart will go back -w, --width <n> max terminal chart width -h, --height <n> max terminal chart height --max <n> max y-axis value --min <n> min y-axis value --min-range <n> min range between min and max y-axis value -c, --coin <string> specify the coin e.g. ETH (default: "BTC" ) --currency <string> specify the trading pair currency (default: "USD" ) -l, --list list all available coins -t, --toplist <n> list of top n coins -- disable -legend disable legend text -ti, --technical-indicator < type ...> add a technical indicator: RSI SMA BB EMA MACD -h, -- help display help for command

Examples

bitcoin-chart-cli

Create terminal splits (tmux) with watch for live charts the unix way watch -n 60 bitcoin-chart-cli

In combination with conky conky.text = [[ ${execi 120 bitcoin-chart-cli --coin ETH -w 140 -h 15} ]];

bitcoin-chart-cli --toplist 15 Rank Name Price MktCap Volume Change/24h -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 . Bitcoin $57844.00 1081. 8B 25. 7B 4.05 % 2 . Ethereum $3521.65 407. 7B 15. 0B 2.47 % 3 . Binance Coin $630.03 96. 7B 2. 2B 1.04 % 4 . Dogecoin $0.65 84. 2B 11. 5B 14.61 % 5 . XRP $1.60 72. 6B 4. 2B 0.90 % 6 . Tether $1.00 54. 8B 80. 8B -0.00 % 7 . Cardano $1.66 53. 0B 3. 0B 8.59 % 8 . Polkadot $40.99 40. 6B 1. 3B 1.20 % 9 . Bitcoin Cash $1341.36 25. 1B 2. 9B -4.85 % 10 . Litecoin $344.02 23. 0B 4. 0B 5.05 % 11 . Uniswap $40.36 21. 1B 390. 2M 0.70 % 12 . Chainlink $49.73 20. 8B 1. 2B 8.07 % 13 . VeChain $0.23 15. 0B 1. 5B 14.39 % 14 . Stellar $0.64 14. 7B 932. 3M 1.50 % 15 . USD Coin $1.00 14. 4B 736. 5M -0.05 %