Bitcoin chart for the terminal as command line util.
For a list of supported cryptocurrencies see coins.
You might also be interested in a similar project of
mine wallstreet, which provides information about
stocks instead of cryptocurrencies.
# install
npm install bitcoin-chart-cli -g
# (alternative) install with yarn
yarn global add bitcoin-chart-cli
# (alternative) run without install
npx bitcoin-chart-cli
# run default
bitcoin-chart-cli
# run with options
bitcoin-chart-cli --coin ETH -d 360 -w 80 -h 20
# run with your own api key for higher requests limits
export CRYPTOCOMPARE_API_KEY=your_api_key
bitcoin-chart-cli --coin XRP -ti RSI SMA BB EMA MACD
bitcoin-chart-cli --help
Usage: index [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-d, --days <n> number of days the chart will go back
--hours <n> number of hours the chart will go back
--mins <n> number of minutes the chart will go back
-w, --width <n> max terminal chart width
-h, --height <n> max terminal chart height
--max <n> max y-axis value
--min <n> min y-axis value
--min-range <n> min range between min and max y-axis value
-c, --coin <string> specify the coin e.g. ETH (default: "BTC")
--currency <string> specify the trading pair currency (default: "USD")
-l, --list list all available coins
-t, --toplist <n> list of top n coins
--disable-legend disable legend text
-ti, --technical-indicator <type...> add a technical indicator: RSI SMA BB EMA MACD
-h, --help display help for command
bitcoin-chart-cli
Create terminal splits (tmux) with watch for live charts the unix way
watch -n 60 bitcoin-chart-cli --mins 30 --width 60
In combination with conky
conky.text = [[ ${execi 120 bitcoin-chart-cli --coin ETH -w 140 -h 15} ]];
bitcoin-chart-cli --toplist 15
Rank Name Price MktCap Volume Change/24h
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Bitcoin $57844.00 1081.8B 25.7B 4.05%
2. Ethereum $3521.65 407.7B 15.0B 2.47%
3. Binance Coin $630.03 96.7B 2.2B 1.04%
4. Dogecoin $0.65 84.2B 11.5B 14.61%
5. XRP $1.60 72.6B 4.2B 0.90%
6. Tether $1.00 54.8B 80.8B -0.00%
7. Cardano $1.66 53.0B 3.0B 8.59%
8. Polkadot $40.99 40.6B 1.3B 1.20%
9. Bitcoin Cash $1341.36 25.1B 2.9B -4.85%
10. Litecoin $344.02 23.0B 4.0B 5.05%
11. Uniswap $40.36 21.1B 390.2M 0.70%
12. Chainlink $49.73 20.8B 1.2B 8.07%
13. VeChain $0.23 15.0B 1.5B 14.39%
14. Stellar $0.64 14.7B 932.3M 1.50%
15. USD Coin $1.00 14.4B 736.5M -0.05%
Charts with technical indicators
bitcoin-chart-cli --coin XRP -ti RSI SMA BB EMA MACD