openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bav

bitcoin-address-validation

by Rui Gomes
2.1.1 (see all)

Validate any Bitcoin address - Bech32, P2SH and P2PKH

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bitcoin-address-validation

Build Status npm version David npm Twitter Follow

Validate Bitcoin addresses - P2WSH, P2WPKH, P2PKH, P2SH and P2TR.

validate('bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4');
==> true

getAddressInfo('bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4');
==> { 
  bech32: true,
  network: 'mainnet',
  address: 'bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4',
  type: 'p2wpkh'
}

Installation

Add bitcoin-address-validation to your Javascript project dependencies using Yarn:

yarn add bitcoin-address-validation

Or NPM:

npm install bitcoin-address-validation --save

Usage

Importing

Import using ES6:

import { validate, getAddressInfo } from 'bitcoin-address-validation';

Or AMD:

const { validate, getAddressInfo } = require('bitcoin-address-validation');

Validating addresses

validate(address) returns true for valid Bitcoin addresses or false for invalid Bitcoin addresses.

validate('17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem')
==> true

validate('invalid')
==> false

Network validation

validate(address, network) allows you to validate whether an address is valid and belongs to network.

validate('36bJ4iqZbNevh9b9kzaMEkXb28Gpqrv2bd', 'mainnet')
==> true

validate('36bJ4iqZbNevh9b9kzaMEkXb28Gpqrv2bd', 'testnet')
==> false

validate('2N4RsPe5F2fKssy2HBf2fH2d7sHdaUjKk1c', 'testnet')
==> true

Address information

getAddressInfo(address) parses the input address and returns information about its type and network.

If the input address is invalid, an exception will be thrown.

getAddressInfo('17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem')
==> {
  address: '17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem',
  type: 'p2pkh',
  network: 'mainnet',
  bech32: false
}

Networks

This library supports the following Bitcoin networks: mainnet, testnet and regtest.

Note: When dealing with non-bech32 addresses, all regtest addresses will be recognized as testnet addresses.

TypeScript support

If you're using TypeScript, the following types are provided with this library:

enum Network {
  mainnet = "mainnet",
  testnet = "testnet",
  regtest = "regtest",
}

enum AddressType {
  p2pkh = 'p2pkh',
  p2sh = 'p2sh',
  p2wpkh = 'p2wpkh',
  p2wsh = 'p2wsh',
  p2tr = 'p2tr',
}

type AddressInfo = {
  bech32: boolean;
  network: Network;
  address: string;
  type: AddressType;
}

TypeScript usage

import { validate, getAddressInfo, Network, AddressInfo } from 'bitcoin-address-validation';

validate('36nGbqV7XCNf2xepCLAtRBaqzTcSjF4sv9', Network.mainnet);
==> true

const addressInfo: AddressInfo = getAddressInfo('2Mz8rxD6FgfbhpWf9Mde9gy6w8ZKE8cnesp');
addressInfo.network;

==> 'testnet'

Author

Rui Gomes
https://ruigomes.me

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see LICENSE file for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bitcoinjs-libA javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bip39JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
233K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bitcoreA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
79
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bitcore-libA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bitcore-lib-cashA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4K
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btcLedger's JavaScript libraries
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 54 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial