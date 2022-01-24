Validate Bitcoin addresses - P2WSH, P2WPKH, P2PKH, P2SH and P2TR.
validate('bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4');
==> true
getAddressInfo('bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4');
==> {
bech32: true,
network: 'mainnet',
address: 'bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4',
type: 'p2wpkh'
}
Add
bitcoin-address-validation to your Javascript project dependencies using Yarn:
yarn add bitcoin-address-validation
Or NPM:
npm install bitcoin-address-validation --save
Import using ES6:
import { validate, getAddressInfo } from 'bitcoin-address-validation';
Or AMD:
const { validate, getAddressInfo } = require('bitcoin-address-validation');
validate(address) returns
true for valid Bitcoin addresses or
false for invalid Bitcoin addresses.
validate('17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem')
==> true
validate('invalid')
==> false
validate(address, network) allows you to validate whether an address is valid and belongs to
network.
validate('36bJ4iqZbNevh9b9kzaMEkXb28Gpqrv2bd', 'mainnet')
==> true
validate('36bJ4iqZbNevh9b9kzaMEkXb28Gpqrv2bd', 'testnet')
==> false
validate('2N4RsPe5F2fKssy2HBf2fH2d7sHdaUjKk1c', 'testnet')
==> true
getAddressInfo(address) parses the input address and returns information about its type and network.
If the input address is invalid, an exception will be thrown.
getAddressInfo('17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem')
==> {
address: '17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem',
type: 'p2pkh',
network: 'mainnet',
bech32: false
}
This library supports the following Bitcoin networks:
mainnet,
testnet and
regtest.
Note: When dealing with non-bech32 addresses, all
regtestaddresses will be recognized as
testnetaddresses.
If you're using TypeScript, the following types are provided with this library:
enum Network {
mainnet = "mainnet",
testnet = "testnet",
regtest = "regtest",
}
enum AddressType {
p2pkh = 'p2pkh',
p2sh = 'p2sh',
p2wpkh = 'p2wpkh',
p2wsh = 'p2wsh',
p2tr = 'p2tr',
}
type AddressInfo = {
bech32: boolean;
network: Network;
address: string;
type: AddressType;
}
import { validate, getAddressInfo, Network, AddressInfo } from 'bitcoin-address-validation';
validate('36nGbqV7XCNf2xepCLAtRBaqzTcSjF4sv9', Network.mainnet);
==> true
const addressInfo: AddressInfo = getAddressInfo('2Mz8rxD6FgfbhpWf9Mde9gy6w8ZKE8cnesp');
addressInfo.network;
==> 'testnet'
Rui Gomes
https://ruigomes.me
The MIT License (MIT). Please see LICENSE file for more information.