Validate Bitcoin addresses - P2WSH, P2WPKH, P2PKH, P2SH and P2TR.

validate( 'bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4' ); ==> true getAddressInfo( 'bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4' ); ==> { bech32 : true , network : 'mainnet' , address : 'bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4' , type : 'p2wpkh' }

Installation

Add bitcoin-address-validation to your Javascript project dependencies using Yarn:

yarn add bitcoin-address-validation

Or NPM:

npm install bitcoin-address-validation --save

Usage

Importing

Import using ES6:

import { validate, getAddressInfo } from 'bitcoin-address-validation' ;

Or AMD:

const { validate, getAddressInfo } = require ( 'bitcoin-address-validation' );

Validating addresses

validate(address) returns true for valid Bitcoin addresses or false for invalid Bitcoin addresses.

validate( '17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem' ) ==> true validate( 'invalid' ) ==> false

Network validation

validate(address, network) allows you to validate whether an address is valid and belongs to network .

validate( '36bJ4iqZbNevh9b9kzaMEkXb28Gpqrv2bd' , 'mainnet' ) ==> true validate( '36bJ4iqZbNevh9b9kzaMEkXb28Gpqrv2bd' , 'testnet' ) ==> false validate( '2N4RsPe5F2fKssy2HBf2fH2d7sHdaUjKk1c' , 'testnet' ) ==> true

Address information

getAddressInfo(address) parses the input address and returns information about its type and network.

If the input address is invalid, an exception will be thrown.

getAddressInfo( '17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem' ) ==> { address : '17VZNX1SN5NtKa8UQFxwQbFeFc3iqRYhem' , type : 'p2pkh' , network : 'mainnet' , bech32 : false }

Networks

This library supports the following Bitcoin networks: mainnet , testnet and regtest .

Note: When dealing with non-bech32 addresses, all regtest addresses will be recognized as testnet addresses.

TypeScript support

If you're using TypeScript, the following types are provided with this library:

enum Network { mainnet = "mainnet" , testnet = "testnet" , regtest = "regtest" , } enum AddressType { p2pkh = 'p2pkh' , p2sh = 'p2sh' , p2wpkh = 'p2wpkh' , p2wsh = 'p2wsh' , p2tr = 'p2tr' , } type AddressInfo = { bech32: boolean ; network: Network; address: string ; type : AddressType; }

TypeScript usage

import { validate, getAddressInfo, Network, AddressInfo } from 'bitcoin-address-validation' ; validate( '36nGbqV7XCNf2xepCLAtRBaqzTcSjF4sv9' , Network.mainnet); ==> true const addressInfo: AddressInfo = getAddressInfo( '2Mz8rxD6FgfbhpWf9Mde9gy6w8ZKE8cnesp' ); addressInfo.network; ==> 'testnet'

Author

Rui Gomes

https://ruigomes.me

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see LICENSE file for more information.