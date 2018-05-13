openbase logo
bit

bitcoin

by Sean
3.0.1 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED - See: https://github.com/ruimarinho/bitcoin-core - Communicate with bitcoind via JSON-RPC

490

GitHub Stars

325

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Use npmjs.com/bitcoin-core instead as this package is no longer maintained.

Readme

node-bitcoin

travis npm downloads js-standard-style

node-bitcoin is a simple wrapper for the Bitcoin client's JSON-RPC API.

The API is equivalent to the API document here. The methods are exposed as lower camelcase methods on the bitcoin.Client object, or you may call the API directly using the cmd method.

Install

npm install bitcoin

Examples

Create client

// all config options are optional
var client = new bitcoin.Client({
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 8332,
  user: 'username',
  pass: 'password',
  timeout: 30000
});

Get balance across all accounts with minimum confirmations of 6

client.getBalance('*', 6, function(err, balance, resHeaders) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log('Balance:', balance);
});

Getting the balance directly using cmd

client.cmd('getbalance', '*', 6, function(err, balance, resHeaders){
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log('Balance:', balance);
});

Batch multiple RPC calls into single HTTP request

var batch = [];
for (var i = 0; i < 10; ++i) {
  batch.push({
    method: 'getnewaddress',
    params: ['myaccount']
  });
}
client.cmd(batch, function(err, address, resHeaders) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log('Address:', address);
});

SSL

See Enabling SSL on original client.

If you're using this to connect to bitcoind across a network it is highly recommended to enable ssl, otherwise an attacker may intercept your RPC credentials resulting in theft of your bitcoins.

When enabling ssl by setting the configuration option to true, the sslStrict option (verifies the server certificate) will also be enabled by default. It is highly recommended to specify the sslCa as well, even if your bitcoind has a certificate signed by an actual CA, to ensure you are connecting to your own bitcoind.

var client = new bitcoin.Client({
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 8332,
  user: 'username',
  pass: 'password',
  ssl: true,
  sslStrict: true,
  sslCa: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/myca.cert')
});

