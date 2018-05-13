node-bitcoin is a simple wrapper for the Bitcoin client's JSON-RPC API.
Unmaintained, please see bitcoin-core
The API is equivalent to the API document here.
The methods are exposed as lower camelcase methods on the
bitcoin.Client
object, or you may call the API directly using the
cmd method.
npm install bitcoin
// all config options are optional
var client = new bitcoin.Client({
host: 'localhost',
port: 8332,
user: 'username',
pass: 'password',
timeout: 30000
});
client.getBalance('*', 6, function(err, balance, resHeaders) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log('Balance:', balance);
});
cmd
client.cmd('getbalance', '*', 6, function(err, balance, resHeaders){
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log('Balance:', balance);
});
var batch = [];
for (var i = 0; i < 10; ++i) {
batch.push({
method: 'getnewaddress',
params: ['myaccount']
});
}
client.cmd(batch, function(err, address, resHeaders) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log('Address:', address);
});
See Enabling SSL on original client.
If you're using this to connect to bitcoind across a network it is highly
recommended to enable
ssl, otherwise an attacker may intercept your RPC credentials
resulting in theft of your bitcoins.
When enabling
ssl by setting the configuration option to
true, the
sslStrict
option (verifies the server certificate) will also be enabled by default. It is
highly recommended to specify the
sslCa as well, even if your bitcoind has
a certificate signed by an actual CA, to ensure you are connecting
to your own bitcoind.
var client = new bitcoin.Client({
host: 'localhost',
port: 8332,
user: 'username',
pass: 'password',
ssl: true,
sslStrict: true,
sslCa: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/myca.cert')
});