node-bitcoin is a simple wrapper for the Bitcoin client's JSON-RPC API.

Unmaintained, please see bitcoin-core

The API is equivalent to the API document here. The methods are exposed as lower camelcase methods on the bitcoin.Client object, or you may call the API directly using the cmd method.

Install

npm install bitcoin

Examples

Create client

var client = new bitcoin.Client({ host : 'localhost' , port : 8332 , user : 'username' , pass : 'password' , timeout : 30000 });

Get balance across all accounts with minimum confirmations of 6

client.getBalance( '*' , 6 , function ( err, balance, resHeaders ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log( 'Balance:' , balance); });

Getting the balance directly using cmd

client.cmd( 'getbalance' , '*' , 6 , function ( err, balance, resHeaders ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log( 'Balance:' , balance); });

Batch multiple RPC calls into single HTTP request

var batch = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; ++i) { batch.push({ method : 'getnewaddress' , params : [ 'myaccount' ] }); } client.cmd(batch, function ( err, address, resHeaders ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log( 'Address:' , address); });

SSL

See Enabling SSL on original client.

If you're using this to connect to bitcoind across a network it is highly recommended to enable ssl , otherwise an attacker may intercept your RPC credentials resulting in theft of your bitcoins.

When enabling ssl by setting the configuration option to true , the sslStrict option (verifies the server certificate) will also be enabled by default. It is highly recommended to specify the sslCa as well, even if your bitcoind has a certificate signed by an actual CA, to ensure you are connecting to your own bitcoind.